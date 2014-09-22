Fall TV reviews: ‘Scorpion,’ ‘Forever’ & ‘NCIS: New Orleans’

Last year, the network TV season began while I was still in a hospital bed recovering from a burst appendix and the complications that followed. Working at half-speed, I decided the only way to weather the deluge of new shows was to give all but a handful the capsule review treatment, offering up a paragraph or so on each, often with several shows in the same post, figuring I would revisit the ones that got more interesting down the road.
An approach born out of medical necessity turned out to be one that made sense to continue even with improved health. The fact is, most new network shows don't warrant a 1000-word review based on a single episode simply because that's the way every TV critic (myself included) used to do things. Some are strong enough, or intriguing enough or – in the case of something like “The Mysteries of Laura” – just plain bad enough that I instantly have much to say about what little data I have in front of me. Mostly, though – and it's very very true this fall – new show pilots are mediocre, with hints of things that could make them very good or very bad in time. And the harsh realities of the business – particularly in this universe of overwhelming entertainment choice – mean that many of them will fail long before they get to either prove themselves creatively or fall apart.
So over the next few weeks, you'll see some longer reviews of new network shows (like the one I published last week for tonight's “Gotham” premiere), but you'll also see posts like this one, where I take two or more shows debuting within a day of each other, offer up quick thoughts and then move on, potentially to return if things change down the road. We've got two dramas premiering tonight, and one premiering tomorrow.
“Scorpion” (CBS, tonight at 9 p.m.): It's “The Big Bang Theory” if it had its DNA spliced with a CBS crime procedurals, as a team of misfit geniuses – plus waitress Katharine McPhee, who understands how to talk to regular people in a way the brainiacs (including an expert on human behavior, played by Eddie Kaye Thomas) can't – are recruited by the government to solve problems that elude less-than-beautiful minds. For a show about brilliance (Elyes Gabel's character is described as “one of the five smartest people alive”), the pilot – where the team has to prevent every plane circling LAX from crashing due to a software glitch – is remarkably dumb, larded with weird contrivances and stupid mistakes made by the team to push the solution back into the climactic moments. But it's a dumb pilot directed by “Fast & Furious” franchise caretaker Justin Lin, which means there are multiple car chases that kick ass, including one near the end that's as fun as it is completely ridiculous. There are shows this fall that I expect to be much better in the long run than “Scorpion,” but there aren't many pilots I ultimately enjoyed more – I even genuinely pumped my fist at one point. But will Kat McPhee have to weave through LA traffic every week, and will Lin always be available to direct her? GRADE: B-
“Forever” (ABC, tonight at 10 p.m., then moves to Tuesdays at 10 p.m. begining with a new episode tomorrow): Hey, remember “New Amsterdam,” that show where Jaime Lannister was an NYPD detective who was secretly immortal? ABC is betting that you don't, given how many similarities “Forever” – with Ioan Gruffudd as a Manhattan medical examiner who is secretly immortal – has with that short-lived FOX drama. But then, it also happily borrows from Sherlock Holmes, with Gruffudd's ability to solve complex mysteries from the faintest of clues (one not-for-air cut of the pilot even used the “Sherlock” theme as temp music), as well as from dozens of other police procedurals. It's all fairly disposable, though at least the show lets Gruffudd use his native accent, and he has an interesting relationship with Judd Hirsch's Abe, the one man who knows his secret. Thinner, more derivative shows than this have become successful, and if it turns out viewers like Gruffudd, plus his chemistry with skeptical cop Alana de la Garza, it could turn into a minor hit for ABC. (Though odds on that would be greater if it was getting the “Castle” timeslot for more than one night.) GRADE: C
“NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS, tomorrow at 9 p.m.): Scott Bakula is one of our great underrated TV resources, the supporting cast includes CCH Pounder and Lucas Black, whom I've loved for years (plus Zoe McLellan, who – in a fictional universe conundrum – was a regular on “JAG” in that show's later years), and the creative DNA comes from the original, superior “NCIS” rather than its Los Angeles-based spin-off. That said, the “NCIS: NOLA” pilot leans cartoonishly on the local color – it takes only until the third scene for Bakula to mention his gumbo, and a murder victim's father reacts to the terrible news by saying, “Only two things I loved in this world: Calvin, and jazz.” – to make sure we understand how things are different down in the Tremé (and adjacent neighborhoods). They need to ease back on that right quick and focus more on the interplay among its exceedingly likable cast. Not an especially good first episode (the two-part backdoor pilot on “NCIS” last spring was better), but one I may return to on occasion, just like the original series, just to see the actors work. GRADE: C+
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
As a native of New Orleans I can confidently say that NCIS:New Orleans is the biggest piece of crap I’ve ever seen. That back door pilot was excruciating, and the local Twitter response was… unkind. Don’t waste your time. The characters are grating and it in no way uses the culture of the city to enhance the mood of the show.
The proper acyronym is NCIS:NO, emphasis on the NO
GRRREAT ! For a moment, I thought that I had missed the opener of NCIS… so now, relieved … I know where I “gotta be” Tuesday night. To date, I have NEVER watched an entire “NCIS” episode, believe it or not.
But I will give this one a try — Scott Bakula is always worth a look … Lucas Black was terrific as the little boy in “Sling Blade” years ago, and he holds his own as an actor now. AND, I definitely will be checking out ZOE — one of my “guiltiest pleasures of all time” (during her “JAG” days, almost a decade ago….).
In the past week I have been mesmerized with Ken Burns’ THE ROOSEVELTS; and disgusted with Debra MESSing, in her not-for-primetime, not-for-anytime, not-for-intelligent life on Earth “cop show”… so I’ve seen both ends of the TV spectrum… I would probably accept Scott & the new NCIS, if it falls anywhere between those two parameters.
Was “New Amsterdam” the show about the cop who made tables?
That was a good show.
I’m not sure, but “Parks & Recreation” is about a mid-level bureaucrat that hates government who builds chairs.
That is an awesome show
Yes – he would make a table and sell it for a ton of money because people thought it was an antique made by a famous person generations ago. In actuality he was that person from the past.
And it starred Jaime Lannister!
Sadly, “New Amsterdam” doesn’t seem to be available on DVD :(
Scott Bakula is turning into such an interesting-looking old man, isn’t he? Now that he’s 60, I’ll bet he and Keith Carradine (65) are competing for lots of the same parts.
My Dad loves NCIS and I asked him what he thought about NCIS New Orleans. He said that if Scott Baukula uses the same crummy accent from the backdoor pilot, he can’t watch. I was cracking up when he said he sounded like that Cajun chef who used to have a show back in the 80s, Justin Wilson.
I kept on thinking that Forever looked like New Amsterdam whenever I saw an ad. I liked that show, too bad it didn’t take off.
PLEASE tell me Bakula’s been working on that accent since the pilot last season.
I am sick to death of police procedurals. By the way, I watched 20 minutes of “The Mysteries of Laura” for Josh Lucas. Please cancel this show and put it out of its misery.
I feel like a one-woman crusade to get that show cancelled. Every time I see it mentioned I have to throw my 2 cents in and remark how bad it is.
Scorpians – Don’t they try this every so often. Last year it was SyFy’s Alphas.
I’ll be watching NCIS for the cast alone. I just hope they tone down the “local color” angle.
and yes, I’ll be watching Forever for Ioan. Hopefully they will have scripts that keep me watching
Same for me-I’ve loved Ioan ever since Horatio Hornblower-so I going to give it a shot.
I actually liked New Amsterdam-you could see the charisma that Nikolaj Coster-Waldau had even then.
Alphas was such a fun concept and the cast was particularly great. I was sorry that it didn’t get a 3rd season.
Scott Bakula’s dialect was so AWFUL that I couldn’t get through the backdoor pilot that aired last spring. It’s a fun cast but I agree with Carey_Adams – it looks to be a stinker.
I hope NCIS:NO or whatever it’s going by doesn’t turn out to be so awful that it is not a good lead-in for POI. Why doesn’t HitFix give Person of Interest a recap every week? It’s got to be better than New Girl or Brooklyn 99 to recap.
Ncis new Orleans is the worst show ever written and horrible acting please take it off the air wasting valuable time slot
Ironic how such a supposedly smart show turns out to be so incredibly stupid. This has to be some of the most monumentally poor writing I have ever witnessed. Nothing make sense. Literally, there are so many problems per minute it would be impossible to inventory how stupid this show is. Logic escapes every moment of the writing and execution of this horribly painful show. The show’s problem is not in in the acting but firmly in the hands of the writers. I can’t imagine this show lasting.
The above is In reference to Scorpion.
FWIW there were more positive than negative tweets on Twitter. I thought the show was ridiculous.
Yes I agree dreadful writing. But no, some of the problem was in the acting. Maybe with a different director?
Scorpion started off promising, and then spiraled down as each new scene become more ridiculous and contrived until at the end as I am attempting to buy into one in which a roughly 200,000 lb aircraft is physically transferring data to a Ferrari 458. It was so absurd that it left the scene void of tension or drama. I had high hopes, but this type of writing will doom this show within six to eight weeks.
my husband and I both wondered why they didn’t just land the plane on the empty runway??? I enjoyed the show in general hoping it was SUPPOSE to be rediculous…doubt if I’ll watch it again
They couldn’t land the plane because the runway was too short.
I have a friend that loved Scorpion. When I called out ALL of the stupid poorly written plot points, exposed the lame geek tropes, blasted the poor acting and complained about how it was The Big Bang Theory goes CSI and has the WORST points of both shows, she got mad at me and called me GRUMPY.
WTF? I am not grumpy because the show is complete crap. Why do television execs keep throwing out crap like this? Because they have successfully DUMBED DOWN THE AMERICAN AUDIENCE.
Finally got around to watching both Forever and Scorpion. Will probably keep it up for a while, although Forever may be more of a hate-watch session. An M.E. who routinely walks out of the river into everyday NY totally nude and still has a job, not to mention isn’t locked up, is just as believable as the ME (Body of Proof) who was so meticulous about “her” bodies that she routinely performed autopsies with her own long hair hanging over her shoulders – I’ve got long hair, and I suspect it has added to the insulation of the house over the years. Still and all – Judd Hirsch and silly plots and flashbacks (how sweet that he wanted to save a slave-what was he doing on that ship in the first place?) – what’s not to love/hate?
Scorpion – oh, yes, there really must be some fictional Sully out there who can get a jetliner low enough to plug into my laptop (and would agree to try it in the first place). And they keep talking about what geniuses they are – I’m a writer, show, don’t tell – and a really smart (as opposed to genius) waitress who had to wait for these guys to come along to figure out that her son isn’t retarded and that he likes chess? Still, I kinda like it. Maybe I just miss Numbers.
NCIS NO – thank you Carey Adams for firming up my decision not to go there. I’ve only been to NO once, loved it, and was almost tempted because New Orleans. But I’ll take your word for it. Not.
Yes, I thought of Numbers when I saw Scorpion. Was so sad when I finished watching that on Netflix. I liked the pilot and don’t really care if the plot is a little contrived–it’s enjoyable anyway and as a writer, there is a concept called “willing suspension of disbelief” that bears considering. Not everything has to be ultra-realistic! Give it a chance.
Scorpion is about a group of people with above average IQ’s. I have a son who is like this and I found it very therapeutic to watch these characters and see how their brains are wired and what they have to deal with. I loved the show, whilst some of it was unbelievable, it still grabbed me because I can kinda relate to it & see the world through my sons eyes for 60mins! People like this struggle socially & emotionally and it nailed the traits of people who are gifted!
I absolutely loved NCIS New Orleans. Scott Bakula and the rest of the cast really “fit” together. Totally a great show on it’s own and should not compare to NCIS, which I have watched since it began. Also really like “Forever”. Very unusual show and give it a “thumbs” up. I also like The Mysteries of Laura. Very different and entertaining. Hope they all make it.
The writing is so bad. Is this the new Matlock or Murder She Wrote? Are they writing for Senior Citizen demo? I tuned in because of Scott Bakula and Lucas Black. However, the lines they’re forced to deliver are forced and awkward. Quit making everyone a stereotype. Also, Scott, please don’t attempt to have an accent or be a “good ole boy” – leave that to more authentic Lucas Black. Maybe Scott’s character should be a transplant from 30 years ago so he doesn’t have to fake an authentic southern accent (something that comes naturally to Lucas Black). I’m trying to like this show but it’s really dumbed down. Bad predictable plots too. No twists?
NCIS New Orleans. I’m a fan of NCIS and NCIS LA. Replace Lucas Black with his dreadful accent and Scott Bakula needs more personality and strength in his character. The Navy connection is tenuous at best. I only watch when there is NOTHING else. Love Mark Harmon, but he needs to improve this one!
FOREVER is a terrific show, and the best new show I have seen in ages. They’ve managed to bring together a great cast with brilliant chemistry between them all, led by the charismatic and oh so handsome Ioan Gruffudd. Judd Hursh is wonderful – he always brings so much to a show. I really hope ABC gives the show a chance to really develop and build, as I think it has so much to offer already and can only get better.