Fall TV Reviews: ‘Super Fun Night,’ ‘Ironside,’ ‘The Millers’ & more

Not that this has been a great overall fall for new series, but pretty much every rookie of note – from the genuinely good (“Masters of Sex”) to the uneven but promising (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD”) to the mediocre shows that do one thing very well (“The Blacklist”) – have already debuted over the last couple of weeks. What’s left over for this week are the runts of this unimpressive litter, none worthy of a full-length review, but which we can discuss briefly before they debut:
“Super Fun Night” (Tonight at 9:30 on ABC): Rebel Wilson from “Pitch Perfect” and “Bridesmaids” plays shy lawyer Kimmy Boubier (it’s frequently mispronounced “boob-eer,” because of course it is), trying to navigate her way at work after a promotion, and trying to get equally dorky best friends Liza Lapira and Lauren Ash to follow her out into the real world more often. It’s an enormous mess, one that was in development at one network, then dropped, then redeveloped at ABC with a pilot that was good enough to secure a pick-up, but not good enough to actually air (the episode you’ll see tonight is the second one), with Wilson struggling with an American accent (that, by all accounts, was her choice to do, even though she’s obviously concentrating too much on the voice to be funny) and frequently appearing in her underwear because plus-sized women in Spanx are inherently funny. This is a vehicle for Wilson, by Wilson, and it doesn’t serve her well in the slightest.
“Ironside” (Tonight at 10 on NBC): Blair Underwood stars in a remake of the Raymond Burr ’70s drama about a wheelchair-bound cop, though it ultimately has less in common with the Burr show than with “House.” This Ironside is a hunk (the bullet wound that took the use of his legs left him functional in other areas) and an iconoclast with his own special headquarters and team of detectives who get to play by their own rules and give heartburn to the traditional NYPD command. Despite a committed, angry performance from Underwood, and a very good one from Brent Sexton as Ironside’s grief-stricken ex-partner, a lot of the show plays like a parody of hard-boiled cop show cliches.
“The Millers” (Thursday at 8:30 on CBS): So much talent assembled in one place in the service of so little. The creator is Greg Garcia, whose last two shows were “Raising Hope” and “My Name Is Earl.” The stars include Will Arnett, Emmy winner Margo Martindale, Beau Bridges and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” scene-stealer J.B. Smoove. And the end result – with Martindale and Bridges as Arnett’s bickering parents – is 22 shrill minutes of yelling, fart jokes, masturbation jokes, more yelling, more fart jokes, and Arnett and Martindale mostly re-enacting the climactic number from “Dirty Dancing.” I know Martindale will make much more coin from this than if she had stayed in her recurring role on “The Americans,” but the whole project (in pilot form, anyway) feels like a waste of everyone’s time and ability.
“Welcome to the Family” (Thursday at 8:30, NBC): Mike O’Malley (alum of another Garcia show, “Yes Dear” but better known these days for playing Burt on “Glee”) and Ricardo Chavira (Carlos from “Desperate Housewives”) play two combative Los Angeles men who are horrified to discover that Chavira’s valedictorian son has impregnated O’Malley’s underachieving daughter. At times, this feels like the edgiest comedy of 1970, and at others it’s just trying to figure out what exactly to do with appealing performers like O’Malley, Chavira, Mary McCormack and Justina Machado. The end result is inoffensive and mostly forgettable.
“Sean Saves the World” (Thursday at 9, NBC): Sean Hayes, even louder than you remember him from his days as Jack on “Will & Grace,” plays a gay man adjusting to life as a single dad when the teenage daughter from his short-lived marriage moves in with him. Hayes and Linda Lavin (as Sean’s intrusive mother) are both playing to the cheap seats in the studio where this show is taped, and you can see how it could be a fun experience for the people in the room even as it’s oppressive to watch from the distance of your television. Tom Lennon (Lt. Dangle from “Reno 911”) interjects what weird energy he can as Sean’s new boss (in a role evocative of the Portia de Rossi character on creator Victor Fresco’s infinitely funnier “Better Off Ted”), but there’s only so much he can lift the proceedings around him.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
As a zaftig woman myself, I am all for the presence of more curvy women in Hollywood a la Melissa McCarthy and Rebel Wilson. But this need to be undressed really bugs. It’s not even funny the way BBC Miranda’s odd wardrobe malfunctions are….
I initially enjoyed Rebel Wilson when she first started appearing in roles. But there has been something decidedly UNFUNNY about her recent choices that is concerning and distressing. I would like her to keep the funny but bring some nuance and depth somehow. I understand being a large woman in Hollywood is a nightmare but unfortunately there needs to be more. It is probably a case similar to Melissa McCarthy — she’s going to have to outperform everyone else in the room to be taken seriously and valued because she isn’t a size 0 and doesn’t fit the Hollywood mold.
But bottom line, this show / Rebel Wilson’s performance: quelle horreure.
I guiltily enjoyed Blair Underwood in Ironside though the name — and the wheelchair — seemed coincidental more than inspirational of the original. That Blair Underwood can get blood from a stone he’s so attractive and wonderful to watch. Hope the show improves and gets out of the rut it is so surprisingly and immediately birthed itself into.
Glad to see Spencer Grammer from Greek and Brent Sexton with a bit of stuff to do. Am a bit cancellation shy on this one as it evokes Prime Suspect (RIP).
Rebel Wilson and Melissa McCarthy are just fat — not zaftig or curvy.
Well I’m fat too @IreneinIdaho. What’s your point exactly? Reinforcing cultural stereotypes and name shame?
To be fat in Hollywood — much less a comedic fat woman in Hollywood — has to be a rough road, as I said before. Personally I’m more sensitive to it than most people because it is personal to me.
I mean, Mindy Kaling refers to herself as chubby, but I bet compared to most women in the US she’s actually normal weighted. It’s just so messed up.
Maybe the point is that there’s a difference between “curvy” and “fat”? Sofia Vergara is curvy. Let’s be honest. You can be fat and talented, but you’re not fooling anybody by using inaccurate words.
It’s not really about “fooling” anyone or using “inaccurate” words. This is a loaded issue and the words have a pretty potent connotation.
I would argue that Sofia Vergara is not curvy at all — she’s pretty skinny to me, like most women in Hollywood. Curvy can incorporate a lot of things, as can fat.
This reminds me of the one-woman show (and later, book) Camryn Manheim did called “Wake Up, I’m Fat!”
To me it’s all about how the words are used — and meant.
While I agree with you entirely on Ms. Wilson’s work as of late, I’m not certain what you’re getting at with the other issue. If you’re all about how the word is used rather than the word itself, why did you did bristle when Ireneinidaho (I really ought to copy/paste) settled on calling the two girls fat? If it has a negative connotation nowadays you could at least manage with ‘overweight’ instead of curvy or ‘zaftig’ which is an uncommon term and may seem self-conscious.
I have no idea what to make of your belief that Sofia Vergara isn’t curvy. Really now.
@MahmoudFayed – You are actually illustrating the point exactly by what you say in your comment.
So what word do we use to describe these non-skinny actresses? Who decides? And do the words themselves have connotation and weight and meanings?
Who is to say that overweight is better than fat? And who gets to make these judgments?
It’s just all really loaded.
I’m Jewish so zaftig is a word I use a lot, but obviously YMMV…. :)
Sofia Vergara is like a Barbie doll she’s so skinny. I still stand by what I said.
Curvy to me is defined as having curves. Getting from one end of Sofia Vergara’s body to the other involves a collection of curved paths similar to driving the Pacific Coast Highway. Make the same trip along Rebel Wilson involves more of an arc. An arc is still a curve, but from an objective, unloaded standpoint, I don’t think it’s as accurate.
These words have the power you give them, and using inaccurate euphemisms (zaftig?) only increases their power. To me, they’re merely descriptive. I am not portly, for instance. I am fat. So what.
Omg that would make me so happy! She’s so funny!
Why would they remake Ironside?
It was next on the ideas list at NBC.
A very short list. Sort of like the list of great French victories of WWII.
Lmao, pretty much my exact reaction. I like Underwood though so I feel a bit bad.
So I take it Super Fun Night isn’t better than the time they made Taco In A Bag?
I want the show to debut just so I can stop hearing that line.
That’s sad, I was really looking forward for The Millers, given how much I enjoy Greg Garcia’s Raising Hope. I’ll still give it a shot though, cause I remember you weren’t positive about Hope’s pilot either and I’m one of the few who liked that show from the very first episode.
Have you watched The Originals?
This season is fast becoming the worst I can remember in a long time. Unoriginal remakes, bland dramas and more forgettable sitcoms than I can count.
I’m a huge fan of Mike O’Malley, maybe the show will find it’s way? I will tune in tonight-and give my support :)
I kind of liked “Welcome to the Family.” Something about it kept drawing me in even though it wasn’t minute for minute funny.
I kind of liked “Welcome to the Family.” Something about it kept drawing me in even though it wasn’t minute for minute funny.
My kids and wife loved Super Fun Night. Laughed more at that they did Modern Family. Perhaps, you have a tin ear for comedy, Alan. You do great on dramas, but comedy….not so much
Write a comment…As for the other review, have you ever even liked a Greg Garcia project? I remember you panning My Name is Earl, which was a great show and fine satire on the real America not seen by New Jersey guys from the exurbs
I thought he had mixed feelings about the show
I laughed so much at Super Fun Night I watched it again with my mother. It was refreshing in so many ways, not least of which the reality that many men really don’t like beautiful but mean girls. Will be DVr ing this.