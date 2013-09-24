Fall TV Reviews: ‘The Goldbergs,’ ‘Trophy Wife’ & ‘Lucky 7’

As I noted yesterday, the combination of A)a really weak freshman class of fall shows, and B)my very slow recovery to full health means I’m not going to be doing long reviews of all the new shows (and in certain cases will be skipping them altogether).
Tuesday has four new shows debuting, all of them on ABC. (When you have as many holes as ABC has, you sometimes have to do insane things like schedule a night featuring only first-year shows.) “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” got the full review treatment, and I’ll have some brief thoughts on “The Goldbergs,” “Trophy Wife” and “Lucky 7” coming right up…
“The Goldbergs” (9 p.m., ABC): This is the first of three different “Wonder Years”-esque nostalgia sitcoms, inspired by creator Adam F. Goldberg’s ’80s camcorder-wielding childhood. Jeff Garlin and Wendi McClendon-Covey play the parents of a family prone to yelling (it’s the Garlin character’s defining trait), Patton Oswalt narrates as the adult version of the youngest kid, and he has a neurotic teenage brother and an exasperated teenage sister, in addition to George Segal turning up as the grandfather. The characters are all broad types, the ’80s references (Gobots, Sam Goody, an REO Speedwagon singalong) mostly feel shoehorned in rather than creating the feeling of the era, and the hostility of the family doesn’t turn out to be great fodder for humor. There are a couple of isolated moments where I can see the show “The Goldbergs” wants to be, and there’s a perverse part of me that wants it to succeed so they can do an episode in season 3 or 4 where the family watches “The Wonder Years” and the universe explodes, but I don’t see all the wonderful things in it that ABC does. Grade: C
“Trophy Wife” (9:30 p.m., ABC): There is an awful lot going on in this one: Malin Akerman as the title character (the title is meant ironically, because as “Cougar Town” has proven, America loves ironic sitcom titles), Bradley Whitford as her nice guy husband, Marcia Gay Harden and Michaela Watkins as his two very different ex-wives, three kids (one of whom was recast after the pilot, but the pilot wasn’t reshot due to cheapness) plus the always-swell Natalie Morales as Akerman’s best friend from her crazy single girl days. As a result, the pilot feels pretty frantic, and the only character who really lands is Akerman’s – she’s charming and plays drunk amusingly – but that’s the one who needs to if the show is going to work. Lots of talented people here, including co-creator Sarah Haskins, who loosely based the show on her own life (which is even more colorful; her husband is Blake Edwards’ son), and who had one of those performances at her first press tour session that suggested very good things for the show down the line. (It was similar to “Ben and Kate” creator Dana Fox the year before; such a fun show that absolutely no one watched.) I don’t love the pilot, but the raw material’s there for a very good comedy. Grade: B-
“Lucky 7” (10 p.m., ABC): This is based on a short-run British series (and features one of that show’s actors in the American version of the same role), focusing on a group of co-workers at a Queens garage who win a huge lottery jackpot together (and about the one employee who, by being responsible and not putting into the lottery fund, misses out on this new fortune). It’s well-cast (including Isiah “Shiiiiiiiit” Whitlock Jr., Luis Antonio Ramos and Matt Long), and Paul McGuigan does a snappy job directing the pilot. But I found the characters forgettable, and the pilot as a whole – which mostly focuses on the characters’ depressing, overwhelmed everyday lives pre-jackpot, along with flashforwards suggesting what a pain the money will turn out to be – weirdly stressful. Maybe if I found any of the people interesting, I’d be willing to sit through their aggravating problems after spending a day dealing with my own; but I don’t, so I’m not. Also, I don’t see how this is sustainable as a broadcast network series. Grade: C
Again, you can use this post to discuss any or all of these shows after they air tonight.
“the only character who really lands is Akerman’s”
I actually am thinking of tuning in every week just to see the antics of Watkins’ adopted son, as weird as that sounds. Thought he was the best part of the pilot.
I agree! That kid was funny and adorable!
Saw the Golbergs pilot a few weeks ago. Shrill doesn’t even begin to describe it. Ugh. And while it’s a single camera show, everyone (particularly the older son) mugs and shouts their lines as if they’re in the broadest of multi-cam shows.
I’ve also seen the British version of Lucky 7. It had a good pilot, but wasn’t even sustainable for all 5 episodes of its run. No idea why ABC thought this was a show that could go on for years. Even the original came back in season 2 with an entirely different cast of characters.
Half dazed on a subway, I saw the poster for Goldbergs and cringed at its obvious mediocrity. Then I realized that Jeff Garlin was in it and felt very sad. Come back Larry David, you’re his only hope!
I laugh at this every single time: [www.youtube.com]
Definitely going to check out, and stick with even if pilot underwhelming, Trophy Wife on the strength of Haskins’s “Target Women” videos which are hilarious and I adored.
I was really disappointed in The Goldbergs. I’ll give it one more chance and hope it gets better.
I worship Malin Akerman, and even I’m not watching Trophy Wife.
I hate to be “that guy”, but Lucky 7 has the most unappealing woman I’ve ever seen on television. Ever. No heterosexual male is going to tune in to watch that every week. I’m sorry, I’m just being honest. It’s not going to happen. This is what ABC is putting on after Agents of SHIELD? Morons.
I cancelled my DVR season pass for “The Goldbergs” before I was even finished with the pilot episode.
usual garbage…its a joke…
The Goldbergs: So.Much.Yelling.
Between the dad and the oldest son, pick one to be the yeller. You can’t have two characters who do nothing but yell.
I gave up on the show in the middle of a scene with the two of them.
I’m surprised (even shocked) that you liked Trophy Wife more than The Goldbergs. The Goldbergs was funny; Trophy Wife was a mess. They should fire everyone except for Malin Ackerman and start over again with a different premise.
People forget that Seinfeld was not an instant hit.
Generally, sitcoms need a few episodes so that viewers can get to know the characters.
I chuckled enough at TW and The Goldbergs to keep watching.
Comedy is hard. I’m going to give them a chance.
Lucky Seven had the worst voices I’ve ever heard. Everyone sounded terrible. I wanted to like this show, but it was hard to listen to.
I liked The Goldbergs a lot. I was surprised because i also thought the advertising for it was horrible! I know everyone hates the yelling–but it hit me right in the sweet spot humor wise. A lot of the one liners were funny and more then that—it was consistent throughout–there was no sudden shift towards sentimentality at the end when everyone has to come together. It was a perfect match of tone and content. It wasn’t a perfect show and i can see how viewers will end up tuning out (i watched it with my mom and she badly wanted to turn the channel at the first commercial break) but i think this could very well turn into a nice cult hit (of course thats not something abc wants at all which means it’ll prob be gone come winter–but i’m liking it so far! YOU”RE OUT OF MY WILL! YEAH YOU’RE OUT OF MY WILL! (for the record–my dad’s yelled this at me too many times to count over the years and i never even thought about that as a retort–and i’m 30 now!)
Trophy Wife was cute–but not really all that funny–but it was cute—i liked the asian kid proclaiming he wasn’t born yesterday–he was born in 2006! Weirdly i think it would make a good fit alongside the sitting on the bench for mid-season SUBURGATORY–as they’re both basically about outsiders trying to fit in amongst suburban eccentrics. They even both have kind of a similar sense of tone…but that’s just me.
lucky 7 last night was a great episode. cant wait for next one. good looking cast. the Personal Shopper in last might episode was real pretty lol