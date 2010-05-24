Farewell to ‘Law & Order’: These were their stories

When news broke a week and a half ago that NBC had elected to cancel “Law & Order” – and to do it one season shy of passing “Gunsmoke” to claim the title of longest-running primetime drama series – I began thinking back over the more than two dozen actors and actresses who have been regular co-stars on the series over its 20-year run, and I tried conducting a mental fantasy draft of “Law & Order” characters. If you kept everyone in a job they had held at some point during the series (i.e., Jack McCoy could be the lead prosecutor or the Manhattan DA, but no fair making Lennie Briscoe the precinct lieutenant supervising partners Max Greevey and Phil Ceretta), which combination would be most interesting?
As I pondered different groupings (and read your own), I came again and again to the same conclusion: the season five cast (Briscoe, Mike Logan and Anita Van Buren as the cops, McCoy, Claire Kincaid and wise old Adam Schiff as the lawyers) was so perfect that I didn’t even need to do the fantasy thing. (Though I did think it would be interesting to see McCoy as the DA and Ben Stone as the prosecutor, both because the two would butt heads and because Stone would not be pleased to realize Jack and Claire were having an affair.) Not only were most of these characters the best individual examples of their respective position on the show (surely, any “L&O” fantasy draft would begin with Briscoe as senior detective), but they all worked so well together.
Then the mental game took a different turn. If there was no point to constructing a hypothetical lineup of cops and prosecutors, then what actual cast would rank second overall to that season five Murderer’s Row?
My answer: the one you’ll get to see for the last time tonight.
(There are rumors that TNT, which has made a small fortune from airing the show’s repeats, might step in to order one last season just to give “L&O” creator Dick Wolf the bragging rights over “Gunsmoke,” but even if that happens, I would imagine there would be a reduced budget and the current six wouldn’t return en masse.)
Are these six – Cyrus Lupo (Jeremy Sisto) and Kevin Bernard (Anthony Anderson) as the detectives, Van Buren (S. Epatha Merkerson) as their boss, Michael Cutter (Linus Roache) and Connie Rubirosa (Alana de la Garza) as the prosecutors working under McCoy (Sam Waterston) – all the best to play their respective positions? Not all, no. But there also aren’t obvious weak links the way there have been in almost every season other than the fifth.
The first three seasons had Don Cragen as the lieutenant and Paul Robinette as the assistant DA, and nobody much liked either character until they returned years after they originally left. (Cragen has been much more popular as the boss on “SVU.”) Logan was replaced by the bland Rey Curtis. The post-Robinette assistant DA spot has proved that all supermodel-looking lawyers are not created equal, with strong characters like Kincaid and Abbie Carmichael, but also complete duds like Serena Southerlyn and Alexandra Borgia, both remembered almost entirely for their exits. (Borgia was murdered in gruesome fashion, while Southerlyn asked the infamous question, “Is it because I’m a lesbian?” when she was fired.) Actors Dennis Farina and Dianne Wiest both seemed like obvious choices to join the cast and succeed beloved veterans, but both had uninspired two-season stints. Etc.
This current group, which came together midway through the 18th season when Bernard succeeded Jesse L. Martin’s Ed Green, doesn’t have anyone who inspires questions of “What is this person doing on my show?” The actors all play well off of each other, and the character dynamics have added a nice wrinkle to a very old and familiar formula. In particular, the idea of promoting McCoy and filling his old job with Cutter – who, though neither man will admit it, is a younger, smoother version of the Jack we watched for 13 seasons – breathed new life into the legal half of the show so the series didn’t have to rely as heavily on all those “Don’t miss the last two minutes!” plot twists.
It’s a very good group, put on strong display in tonight’s episode, which wasn’t written as a series finale (though it does shine a nice spotlight on Van Buren, since Merkerson wasn’t planning to return even if the show had been renewed). Like all the episodes I’ve seen with this current cast, it made me lament the fact that I didn’t watch the show nearly as often as I did in the series’ glory years, or even during the spotty middle seasons.
But I didn’t watch more often for the same reason that most of you didn’t, and which is why the show’s ratings are now so low that NBC couldn’t renew it even as a gesture to Wolf: when a show has been around as long as this one has, and when the show’s many, many episodes – not to mention those of its spin-offs – are available seemingly around the clock on one platform or another, the sense of urgency to see the new stuff isn’t there anymore. And the fact that the show did struggle so much with casting in the middle years, particularly after Orbach left, certainly didn’t help in convincing any expatriates to give the new gang a try.
Much has been written over the last 20 years on the key to the series’ enduring success, particularly as Wolf and company have kept a revolving door going for the cast. Some posited that the true star of the show has been the writing, while others say that New York is the only character that matters. (NBC, which is placing the “Law & Order: LA” spin-off in the mothership’s old Wednesday timeslot next fall, had better hope New York isn’t that crucial.)
But I think the actual “Law & Order” characters matter at as much or more than the setting or the plots. That the show was able to thrive with so many cast changes doesn’t mean the franchise’s fans didn’t care about the individual people. After all, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” is finishing its 11th popular season with the same two leads, plus two supporting actors who have been around from day one. It means that the producers, particularly in the early days, were really good at casting and writing for replacements when original people had to go for one reason or another. When Paul Sorvino quit, allegedly to protect his singing voice, the producers got Orbach. When NBC ordered Wolf to bring in some female actors, they fired Dann Florek as Cragen and Richard Brooks as Robinette and got Merkerson and Jill Hennessy. Benjamin Bratt was never a great fit as Curtis, but successor Martin had fine chemistry with Orbach, etc.
At the start of every episode, the narrator talks about the cops and district attorneys who represent the citizens of New York, always closing with the line “These are their stories” – and “their” is as important as “stories.” If “Law & Order” has to end its record-tying run, it’s nice to know it could do it with two separate but equally compelling groups.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
When I was taking Criminal Procedure in law school in 1996-97 (and then studying for the Bar), I watched L&O obsessively because they kept seizing on actual cases and live issues and got the law consistently right.
I will miss this show, but there are hundreds of episodes I still haven’t seen which will be new to me in rerun land.
Beautifully written piece on a show I will miss. I love your columns, Alan, and have understood why regular blogging of shows like Law and Order isn’t quite as fun to do (or to read) as others, so I appreciate your taking the time to do this write up now!
I have to say that I do feel like New York City is a major character in the show, and I am quite interested to see how Law and Order: Los Angeles plays out. I have my doubts, and I wish the classic version could continue, but 20 years of solid casting and writing is pretty darn impressive nonetheless!
Canno believe this is the last L&O! While there’s no really good way to wrap up 20 years, it sure would be nice to have some kind of retrospective farewell.
I have really enjoyed this current cast. The chemistry between Lupo/Bernard and Rubirossa/Cutter is tremendous. I find this season to be one of the stronger seasons; especially the last ten.
I always liked Reyes. I thought he and Lenny were alright together.
Your ideal season is one season too late. The season before, when Michael Moriarty was the Asst. D.A., was the best combination. Wolf really blundered when he let both Moriarty and Chris Noth go. Waterston got shriller and shriller and chewed the scenery with indignity more each year. Noth was the only one who really had a NYC feel to him of all the ones who followed him. The latest cast has been terrific and Waterston works beautifully as the head D.A. Rene Balcer returned and the scripts were top notch again. NBC didn’t know what a good show it was and never promoted it right.
I agree pontepy. That fourth season is the best. I always like Moriarty’s more natural acting style to Waterston’s grandstanding.
Indeed, there is way too little Ben Stone love in this thread. He was always the consumate professional, never as crudely flashy as McCoy, but I think he was, in the long run, a much more versatile and interesting character precisely because of that.
I kind of liked McCoy in his first season or so, when he was written and played as the stereotypical Ruthless Lawyer Who Will Do Anything To Win A Case, only working for the prosecution. They played with having him work up a righteous anger for whatever helped his case, regardless of whether he’d crusaded for the complete opposite a week ago on a different case, and at one point he even admitted that he didn’t really care about justice, he just wanted to win. In a sense, he was a lawyerly Jack Bauer: he was a complete bastard, but he was our bastard.
It was an interesting character, but I don’t think he was sustainable. Unfortunately, instead of letting him mellow a bit, the writers just started to play his righteous anger straight, which in my opinion robbed the character of everything that was interesting about him. In retrospect I wonder if, quality-wise, the show wouldn’t have been better off if McCoy had been the first ADA, to be replaced by Stone – particularly latter-day McCoy was such a flashy caricature that I can’t help but think he facilitated the show’s descent into overreliance on ridiculous plot twists and “ripped from the headlines” stories.
Like you said, Farina was obvious… and didn’t work. So they stopped trying to fill Orbach’s shoes at all. In retrospect, the only person who might possibly have worked is Chris Noth.
I am bereft.
While I will miss Waterston and the rest of the fine cast, I do think that NYC itself has been the most important character.
I’ve always enjoyed the Broadway stars and soap actors who made appearances. What a blow to NY actors, losing Guiding Light, the mothership, and soon As the World Turns.
Thanks for this column, Alan. I especially enjoy agreeing with you completely about both the S5 and current casts.
I think the show has been about New York (LA doesn’t make any sense to me), but also — despite the “ripped from the headlines” stuff — about the day-to-day of these jobs. The show often did a great job showing the dozens of seemingly pointless steps the detectives had to take to get somewhere, or the case law minutia the lawyers had to have in hand. It wasn’t exciting, but it was satisfying — at least in the non-Serena years.
Alan – Sports guy clued me in to you and with all these finales of great shows I clicked on your 20,000 word Sopranos right up. I also clicked on your Sopranos mention at the Star-Ledge2 months ago. Why am I so confused? It seems clear to me after 20,000 words that you think Tony died. Then in the Star-Ledge blog post you say that he lived on. What am I missing here? So confused! I’ll miss Law and Order so much – it’s bonded my Mom and I for 15 years! 24 I quit on several years ago – too ridiculous. Even making fun of it got old. Hardly ever watched Lost – I feel left out!
sorry alan, I thought you actually wrote that 20,000 word post! read your original star ledger article now, its great to reminisce! i’ve changed my mind what happened how twice in the last 10 minutes. end result – he didn’t die, the show did. “don’t stop” is what we wanted as fans, but it’s what we got – show’s end, the creative juice dries up. all the symbolism was just there to F with our heads. oh, and I have to say this somewhere, the people that thought their cable went out are ridiculous – that’s a whole new layer of dumb. looking forward to the Lost podcast in couple minutes!
It’s good to see the current cast (and I would extend it to include the Green/Lupo episodes, because enough of the framework was in place even though Sisto has better chemistry with Anderson than he did with Martin) and last few seasons getting some love. They really got the magic back the last few seasons, hitting a level of quality that they’d fallen far below since the middle of the show’s run.
I’m not sure where I’d say when the decline really started. They started getting wrapped up in the “Law & Order Twist (TM) !!!!!!!!!!!!!” marketing around the time that SVU launched, and it was clearly the inferior of the two shows for at least a few years starting with when SVU got overhauled in the middle of its first season (SVU was terrible when it started, albeit in a much different way from how it’s terrible now).
Kinda surprised to see that Alan’s not a fan of Mothership Cragen. Robinette I get because he only got one or two interesting episodes and one was when he came back as a defense attorney, but I like Original Recipe Cragen better. He had a great spotlight episode (“The Blue Wall,”) and his backstory was used in a more interesting way, both in terms of his alcoholism and being Greevey’s former partner.
Love that last paragraph. And the “all supermodel-looking lawyers are not created equal” line. I don’t know if TNT planned this, but at least two of their reruns this evening have featured the exits of old characters: Briscoe and Green. And reminding my girlfriend of the “Is it because I’m a lesbian?” line is always great fun.
How do we get a fan campaign going for TNT? Do we send them candleabras (Orbach as Lumiere)? Or do we send them playbills from Rent (Jessie L. Martin)? Do we invest with T.D. Bank, get them to back their boy Waterson through special sponsorship deals?
It seems like no one knows about it (I guess it’s not broadcast in North America), but there is currently a Law and Order not set in New York: “Law and Order: UK”
The first 13 episodes (Series 1 and 2 comprising “Season 1”) are available on DVD “exclusively” at Target. They might still have a copy at the store, but you can get it at online target.com.
anyone notice the change in tone and cinematography when lupo joined the cast? (btw, not b/c of him, but as shorthand for that season. 16? 17?). it was fascinating, right from the jump: stark dialogue, washed-out colors, slow camera movement, homicides discussed as grim affairs instead of plot starters…it’s when the show recaptured its magic — they could never replace the aura of lennie brisco, try as they might. but they found a close substitute in bringing the entire show back to the weary, subdued vibe of the early 90s seasons. took some tinkering, but yeah, it all came together with that last cast….i’m guessing LOLA will flop precisely b/c it’ll feel like the farina/green seasons — too cool, too polished, too close to csi. long live the tnt reruns. (just today, i saw the first ever logan-briscoe ep. classic stuff.)
I’m gonna miss it terribly in all seriousness. If it wasn’t for my mother and her intense fondness for the show, i prob would’ve dropped out after a year or so of Farina–(i can remember sitting and watching one of the episodes in 04 or 05 and thinking sweet lord are they ever not just goin thru the motions anymore?) Yes, i would’ve given up right then and there if it wasn’t for my mom demanding i tape em for her every week so she’ll be able to see how they end—a trasition startedb round 1994 or so–bout when i was in 7th grade—and one that still carries on to this very night in fact. (its the only show she can watch and drift happily off to sleep to–and still wanna know what happened as soon as she wakes up! most shows she’s pretty blah about it should be pointed out)
I’m actually really glad she made me stick with it through the last couple of seasons because from the second Jeremey Sisto came on the scene, the show was jsut infinitely better—it also helps that all of the elements that go into making the show was vastly improved— just everything was tighter….the pacing was fast, not nearly as draggy as it had been in, the writing was sharper (;ess slavish to formula)….the ploting was less telegraphed in advanced—all of these elements were present from the first or second episode that the new cast took over in late ’07. The show’s sudden improvement was immediately noticible. (altho to be fair-the show was never unwatchable…but it was extremely draggy.)
The fact that the show could be so extensively revitalized in what was then its 18th season was remarkable–the fact that it could do so while keeping everything that made Law and Order the fine tuned engine it had been for the many years that Jerry Orbach had been around was miraculous. I’m not sure why or how NBC has suddenly decided it can go without it. Even from an economical point of view–the fact that they can rerun all of the episodes they pay for up to three or four times throughout the season should have been the reason for them to at least order a 13 or 16 ep season ready to go if and when they have a hole to plug. Hell it was even doing reasonable ratings for Friday night at 8 o clock…i don’t know what nbc was thinking in not agreeing to another season–maybe they just got tired of having to negotiate with Wolf all the time (but if that were the case then they wouldn’t exactly want to start a brand new show with him either.)
Whatever the reason may be–the show had been working almost perfectly lo these last three seasons–and while there might not have been as many eps featuring this variation of the cast—the ones there are just about all worth catching when they come to TNT–which is where the show will live for now—and in 20 years time when the show officially makes the jump to TVLAND to replace reruns of Bonanza and Gunsmoke. God bless Law and Order! (especially the low key non melodramatic just the facts ma’am tone–god i love it–its that very tone, that refusal to give in to overheated theatrics most of the time that non fans don’t get when they tell me well you still have the 2 spinoffs. No, God no, i cannot tell you how many times these last couple of days i’ve had to tell various friends of mine that SVU is almost nothing like original flavor in terms of tone and or subject matter. (especially these last couple of seasons–i like svu well enough but good lord is there no way on earth i would ever wanna watch any of the episodes with my mom–much less try and describe what happened cause she fell asleep and missed the ending.—no thank you svu fans.)
Matt S., although my mother didn’t introduce me to Law & Order (I started watching it back in ’91 or ’92, when my Spanish professor would end Wed. evening classes a little early to get home in time to watch it), she is responsible for turning me into a fan of crime shows. And I had much the same scenario with her a few years ago while staying with her when she was having some health issues. Falling asleep during the last 15 minutes, and having to know what happened as soon as she was coherent the next day.
I never thought L&O was really bad. It just had some rough spots that weren’t as good. But I’m one of those “mostly blind to its problems” fans. I do think some of plots from last season were over the top preposterous. I can appreciate a convoluted story, and I’m really good at suspending disbelief, but some of them just made me roll my eyes. Even so, I never gave up on L&O. My husband thinks I’m crazy. :o)
I agree that SVU and CI aren’t acceptable replacements for the original. SVU is too sordid to watch every week; and, while I really like CI, including what I’ve seen of the Jeff Goldblum episodes, it’s not the same.
I loved the finale. The format was a little different, but it was a fitting end. I was most interested in Van Buren’s story anyway, and I’m happy with how that turned out. I like that they had what was essentially an on-air cast party at the end. And can I say that Jack McCoy was more kick-ass then he’s ever been.
But, ach! No more new episodes. I’m kind of sad about that.
The low ratings are obviously due to oversaturation. I love watching L&O episodes (they’re like small bags of potato chips) but there’s no compelling reason to watch it on NBC primetime when I know I can catch it off-channel in syndication.
In fact, I think I may have even subconsciously avoided new eps just to increase the chances slightly that I’d get the rare treat of stumbling upon an episode I hadn’t seen before.
lupo & bernard have surprised me. They are a very strong detective team, almost matching brisco & green.
“but also complete duds like Serena Southerlyn”
I don’t get that. I think she was interesting. I really liked that character.
same here. especially because she was probably the most liberal/progressive of any of the jr. a.d.a.’s.
That’s what I liked about her too. Plus I liked her attitude. I think Elisabeth RÃ¶hm portrayed her very well.
loved how Van Buren had the last word(s) and a tip of the hat to the cast and crew that I’ve maneuvered around for the better part of the 10 years I’ve worked around 52 Chambers Street. While the show’s been spotty over the years, it’s never been a bad way to spend an hour.
I actually preferred the season seven cast with Carey Lowell and Benjamin Bratt, although the season five cast is a close second. I also agree that the current cast is right up there among the best.
However, I find you antipathy towards the Rey Curtis character a little mysterious.
Rey was bland and boring. I get that they wanted someone not like Logan (whom the producers got rid of in part because they felt Logan and Briscoe were too similar), but I never bought Curtis as a guy who would be Lenny’s partner. And it’s not that I dislike Benjamin Bratt. I just found him a bad fit playing this character on this show.
As a 13 year old boy at boarding school, I would sneak into the TV room way after lights out to catch L&O. The show fasinated me. Will miss the show.