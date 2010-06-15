‘Firefly’ Rewind – Episode 2: ‘The Train Job’

Once again, we’re spending Tuesdays this summer revisiting episodes of Joss Whedon’s “Firefly.” (You can find last week’s review here.) This week, it’s time for “The Train Job,” with spoilers coming up just as soon as my story has an odor to it…
“Time for some thrilling heroics.” -Jayne
There’s a school of thought in the TV business – and Joss Whedon says in the DVD commentary for this episode that he belongs to it – that after you make your pilot episode, you do variations on it five or six times in a row to get people used to your show, and to create an easier entry point for anyone who might have missed your premiere and checked in later. I’m not a fan of that philosophy, as it tends to lead to a bunch of really boring episodes that often scare away the people who were watching from the beginning before the show ever gets out of repetition mode and gets to the good stuff.
“The Train Job,” though, is an unusual case of this. As discussed last week, Fox executives decided they didn’t want to lead off with “Serenity,” and they gave Whedon and Tim Minear a two-day weekend to write an entirely new script for an episode that could function as the series debut.
Hence, “The Train Job,” in which every major character beat and piece of backstory has to be replayed or explained in exhausting detail.
So we open with Mal, Zoe and Jayne at a bar to again explain about the civil war with the Alliance, and to try to again establish the show’s mix of Western, Eastern and sci-fi. We get another scene of Inara complaining that Mal enters her shuttle unannounced, as well as more awkward flirting between Kaylee and Simon. And we get exposition ladled on top of exposition ladled on top of exposition, so that viewers would understand why this outlaw ship is also home to a hooker, a preacher, a doctor and his crazy but brilliant sister. Etc.
And on top of all that, Whedon and Minear’s script has to actually tell a story, as we see the crew of the Serenity tackle an old Western trope (the train heist) in a sci-fi manner (flying the ship overhead to steal the cargo).
It’s kind of a no-win scenario. I had already seen most of “Serenity” before I watched this, and I know some of you first watched the series in the DVD order, so all the exposition and repetition sticks out like a sore thumb. And for those who came to “The Train Job” first back in the fall of ’02, the backstory of, say, Simon and River isn’t nearly as emotionally compelling as recounted by Shepherd Book as it was when we saw Simon take River out of the box in “Serenity.”
Short of pretending “Serenity” didn’t exist and starting from scratch – which may not have been a possibility (that pilot was a very expensive sunk cost that Fox intended to air at some point) – I don’t know what else Whedon and Minear could have done. But the parts of “The Train Job” that are good – and there are a bunch of those parts – come whenever the episode gets away from having to make lemonade out of lemons and can just tell the story of Mal, Niska, Crow, Sheriff Bourne and a planet full of sick people.
Michael Fairman is marvelously creepy as Niska, playing him like a Jewish immigrant movie studio chief like Jack Warner, only if Warner were really a sadistic gangster. The introductory scene with Niska and Crow nicely establishes the jeopardy Mal is risking by going to work for the man, as well as the desperate state of the Serenity that he would find it necessary. Mal and Zoe’s arrest creates some good conflict among the rest of the crew about who runs things when mom and dad are away (and lets Adam Baldwin do a great stoned pratfall as Jayne), and when the cargo turns out to be badly-needed medicine, we see that even our thief has some lines he won’t cross.
That’s all fun stuff, highlighted by the actual heist sequence, with Jayne and his silly earflap hat hanging down from the ship to grab the goods(*), and then by the hilarious, macabre punchline to Crow’s threat to hunt down and kill Mal. In your run-of-the-mill TV adventure series, that threat is followed by our hero boasting that the bad guy is certainly welcome to try. On this show, in this world, with this man, it’s followed instead by a good swift kick into Serenity’s engine, followed immediately (and even more hilariously) by Mal making the same offer to the next goon, who understandably agrees to shut up and take the money back to Niska.
(*) It’s so well-put-together that even chatterboxes Whedon and Minear essentially shut up during that portion of the commentary so they can just watch it.
With the extra burden of having to explain a pilot nobody saw out of the way, later episodes will be able to spend more time on the missions, and on seeing the interactions deepen among the crew and passengers. Still, given the absurd limitations “The Train Job” had to work with, it’s not a bad start.
Some other thoughts:
- Shepherd Book seems to bear a particularly heavy load of the exposition, and I don’t know whether that’s because Ron Glass is a good talker, or because (as even he admits with the “I do feel awfully useless” line) he’s the character without an obvious plot function. (The crew members have their respective jobs, Simon patches up the wounded, Inara smooths over certain diplomatic issues, and River is leading the Alliance to chase Serenity.) But we do get yet another hint that Book wasn’t always a preacher, as he’s heard of Niska before and has some sense of how the man’s mind works.
- Whedon and Minear were also under pressure to make Mal and the show a bit more jovial than in “Serenity” (though Mal kicking Crow into the engine is just as dark in its comedy as Mal shooting Dobson in the face), and so there’s even more Whedon-brand banter than before. Most of it’s of the quality you’d expect from these guys, but I always cringe at Mal’s “I’m thinking we’ll rise again” joke right before Serenity rises (get it?) up from below the ridge. Too corny and on-the-nose.
- On the other hand, Zoe’s, “Sir, I think you have a problem with your brain being missing” is perfect in every way, from the word choice and order to Gina Torres’ dry delivery of it.
- “Two by two, hands of blue.” So River not only know everything (like the make and model of Serenity), but has some kind of psychic abilities as well. Hmmm…
Up next: More fun and excitement with the Reavers in “Bushwhacked.”
What did everybody else think?
This is an OK episode – especially considering the constraints under which it was birthed.
Again, I’m frustrated at the network decision to not air the pilot, because I think the Train Job could have been quite something without the weight of all that exposition. So long as they managed to keep that opening bar fight in! One of my favorite scenes.
Overall, I agree with OldDarth…an ok episode (I’d even say pretty good), considering. Fun, too! I’d also recommend the DVD commentary, to learn about the documentary-style filming and the use (exclusively?) of lighting built into the sets.
Your points about the repeated pilots go a long way to explain why I found this ep pretty dire when I first saw it (on DVD, in order). The bar-room brawl and train heist stuff just came across as unbelievably cheesy, perhaps because after having alread got the set-up in the real pilot, this one seemed too clumsy. On the other hand, for me the comedy Russian gangster and his OTT henchman ‘Krull’ (as I heard it) didn’t help – even the twist of how Krull died just fell flat. I felt the whole episode was trying far too hard.
Admittedly, I came into it with a not terribly positive attitude. You mentioned last week that you found the Western stuff a bit too obvious. I agree, but what made it worse for me is that the Browncoats are modelled on the Confederacy. I’m not American, and I have absolutely no idea why the CSA is still some heroic archetype in American culture. On a couple of occasions Mal comes off with some half-baked libertarianism about just wanting government to get out of people’s way (unless they’re settlers, and then the government hasn’t done enough!). I found it very distracting and as a result it took me quite a while to fall in love with the characters, as I eventually did. Reading your analysis makes me think it was the blatant nature of the early signposting that got in the way.
“On a couple of occasions Mal comes off with some half-baked libertarianism about just wanting government to get out of people’s way (unless they’re settlers, and then the government hasn’t done enough!).”
This to me is the basis for the character (if we are taking the Serenity-Pilot version to be his character). Mal in the opening scenes of the pilot loses all his faith in everything. This is a part of Whedon’s existentialist philosophy that informs the show. One of Whedon’s intellectual concerns is to understand how people lose power and how they abuse it. So in his depiction of the alliance he wanted to depict/discuss that with all the good that comes out of conglomerates a lot of bad comes out of it as well. This is why Mal wants to assert his own individuality (I would not necessarily file this under libertarianism). Because if nothing we do matters than all that matters is what we do.
Tausif Khan, point taken about existentialism… But existentialism doesn’t neccesitate half-baked libertarianism.
I always thought Whedon’s commentary on the Serenity film was telling. According to him, the Alliance would actually be the “good guys” 9 times out of ten.
I agree that an emphasis on individuality does not necessitate libertarianism either. Sartre (who Whedon draws his existentialism from) also was a Marxist.
But what is clear is a theme of self reliance which runs through all Whedon’s shows.
In one of the season finales a villain is telling Buffy that all her friends are gone and then what does she have left. She replys “me”
Angel has the line “if nothing we do matters than all that matters is what we do”
Mal has lost all hope in humanity and does not want complication and just wants to live alone on his ship. The government complicates things with technology and development for Mal.
Whedon is concerned with institutional powers in all his shows The Intiative, Wolfram and Hart, The Rossum Corporation and here The Alliance.
I never understood the hangup on the Confederacy as a model, because the American Revolutionary War seems closer–a version in which the upstart colonies lose. I’d read about the CSA model going in, but just never saw it as a particularly strong influence.
For me it just doesn’t come across as the aftermath of the Civil War with spaceships, but as the aftermath of a failed Revolutionary War in which people tend to head west if they don’t want to deal with the central government. The outlying planets and moons are much more “the west” than “the confederacy.”
@Deborah I think it is more simple than you making it out to seem. China and the United States are coming together to create a conglomerate which will create amazing achievements in development in technology and science (i.e. terraforming). In the American Revolution the colonies and upstarts won and independence is gained. For the aftermath of the civil war the south loses and becomes integrated into the United States. But to your point I would argue that the civil war was a revolutionary war in that a significant portion of the country would have been seperated if the south had won. A move similar to American victory after the American revolution.
Also in the civil war the south was fighting to maintain its way of life (that of the yeoman farmer) much like the browncoats exemplified by their “countryfied” talk.
I was one of the lucky ones, I guess, to not watch Firefly when it aired but from the DVDs. As such, I only ever watched the show in the same order you’re reviewing it now, and I never really had a problem with this episode. (Though I’m with you, the “re-doing the pilot 6 times” idea is just plain awful. See Dollhouse.)
Sure, there’s a lot of (re-)telling what’s been shown before, but it wasn’t too much, and mixed with humor and good character moments that I didn’t really mind.
Zoe’s “Sir, I think you have a problem with your brain being missing” is indeed a riot; and I also like their next exchange (about Zoe getting Mal’s share) right after it.
And one last thing: I never agreed with you, on the whole Western thing, but I’ve been thinking about it since your last review. I really don’t feel the same way you do, and I think the whole idea of men using horses and whatnot makes sense.
Like it was said (again) here, on the central planet people don’t use horses, they have all the latest tech, flying cars and all you want. But on those planets, no one was willing to invest enough time or money to develop such infrastructures. There’s probably no energy source, no gas stations or whatever they use, not even roads. There’s only the minimum, if that, so horses make total sense.
Add to that what will be later discussed too, that people could find themselves in a position of power because they didn’t “allow” for the planet and its people to get better equipments, in all areas, using their money to play king, it’s actually probably more realistic than having all planets filled with flying deloreans.
Again, I have no problem with the horses, or the other low-tech aspects of the frontier moons. My objection is to the idea that frontier society would become nearly identical to that of the American West of the late 1800s, down to the clothing and many of the colloquialisms. It’s too literal and obvious, and I think we would have understood the metaphor even if Mal didn’t wear a long duster.
And why do all the planets (so far in my watching–I’m ahead of these reviews but not done) LOOK like the American West? In a landscape sense I mean. I would think maybe there would be some planets that have oceans, or some that are like jungles, and so on. Is it a result of where they are relative to whatever sun they’re orbiting (“outer” vs. “central” planets)? A result of the type of terraforming technology they used? Or maybe there IS biodiversity, but Serenity is just an Old West kind of ship so they deliberately choose the Old West kind of places to land on.
Anyway it’s not really something that bothers me. I just wonder about it. I’m OK with it, and I’m OK with the cultural trappings as well. I like how in scenes where there are a lot of strangers around, you see details from lots of different Earth cultures arranged in a mish mosh. I figure Mal and his people, and a lot of the people they do business with, have adopted the Old West trappings because that’s what they most relate to. I also just accept it as a stylistic choice. I can see thinking it too literal, but there’s another part of me that just sees it as fun.
I’m with christy; I just saw it as a stylistic choice. It never got in the way of my enjoyment of the show.
sepinwall said: “even if Mal didn’t wear a long duster”
What? ….la.la.la.la….I can’t hear you
Mal must always have his long duster.
As we don’t (I think) learn until the opening of the movie (not a spoiler, save for societal background), it’s something like 24 planets in a single star system, all terraformed.
Which doesn’t really make any sense on several grounds. If they can terraform 24 planets, why not re-terraform Terra? And why aren’t they all at the same level of tech, particularly if they’re separated by the distances in a single system rather than across multiple star systems. But then, Joss and science/math don’t really mix well.
Christy, because the easiest zones to settle of any new planet would the the temperate bands. Equatorial jungles and arctic tundras would be a pain and would only be expanded into as space became an issue or with settlements pursuing specific natural resources in those difficult areas. It makes absolute sense that the predominant settled areas on the frontier worlds would be in temperate climes. One of the more inane elements of the Star Wars universe is the single climate planets, the Desert Planet Tatooine, the Jungle Planet Degobah, the Ice World Hoth. Those are excusable only because they are not real places, simply archetypes of locations visited in the old adventure stories that Lucas was paying homage to.
Tom, when you say terraform Terra, are you referring to earth? Because they didn’t leave because it uninhabitable, they left because it couldn’t handle the population. They left for a new solar system. And not all planets terraformed the same way. The planet that effectively terraformed were used as the central planets. Like the sheriff said, every planet had its little ticks from the terraforming process. Hell, the government may have established the centrals and the further it went out away from them the less effort was put into forming them, hence the border planets.
I cant get over how much Nathan Fillion (Mal) reminds me of Tahmoh Penikett (Paul Ballard on Dollhouse). I think it’s the voice or something. I just think Paul Ballard everytime I see him.
And those of us who loved Firefly first thought of Mal everytime we heard Paul Ballard! I think it’s the writing and the delivery, myself
The only difference is that Tahmoh Penikett needed to attend the Nathan Fillion school of Joss Whedon humor because to me Ballard just fell flat.
I watched this as the pilot when it aired, being a huge Whedon fan. I got bored less than halfway through and let my attention drift to something else, and then never watched another episode. I was bored by the story and I found the faux Western-style speech a little…precious.
When the feature film, Serenity, came out, my best friend said, “We’ve got to go see it!” Even though I hadn’t watched the series, I said wotthehell. And I loved loved loved it. So I went back and rented the DVDs, WATCHED THEM IN ORDER, and everything changed.
I will never understand why FOX nixed the original pilot. It is a brilliant pilot. I didn’t even realize it was 2 hours long until it was over and I looked at a clock; it was that briskly paced and engrossing. When I watched The Train Job next, I was already completely on-board with the characters and the premise, and whatever had bothered me a few years earlier had completely disappeared. I don’t think I even noticed the duplicate exposition; I just enjoyed the bang-up heist story. LOVE this show, now.
As a result, I have to say I think FOX did help create the circumstances of Firefly’s cancellation.
I had a similar experience. I tried watching this show when it aired, but was actually falling asleep during this first episode and the next. (Maybe I was just burned out by Fridays.) So I gave up on the series.
But a few years ago, they were re-running the entire series on Sci Fi in advance of the movie, and my husband and I sat down to watch from the beginning, starting with the REAL pilot. We were absolutely hooked by the end of the second hour. FOX definitely screwed up with this show.
I will never understand Fox’s attitude toward Whedon shows. You can’t think that a sci-fi Western (or, for that matter, a thought piece on the nature of identity featuring occasionally forced prostitution) written by Joss Whedon is going to be an American Idol/CSI-style hit. You can think that the people who might be interested in such a thing would be ferociously interested if it’s done right. And who knows better what those people might like? Joss Whedon (who is basically one of them), or Fox executives? It’s just bizarre to buy his show and then overrule him on this sort of thing. I suppose there might be other network directives that we never hear about because they actually work out, but it seems so darn unlikely.
I watched on dvd and the duplicate exposition didn’t even register. The pilot is great; Fox’s decision to deep six it stands out as one of the more bizarre ones in broadcast history.
Gregg Henry was great in this too, as the sheriff.
Like others, this was the only episode I watched on the air. I didn’t know anything about the behind-the-scenes shuffling, so I didn’t know the reason for all the awkward exposition. I remember liking the bit with Crow and the engine and thinking it was recognizably Whedon, but otherwise I had no hook to keep watching the show. Add in my annoyance that Joss was off trying to launch/juggle a third show when Buffy was obviously suffering from his absence in Season 7, and I was quite down on Firefly in general.
Having caught up on DVD shortly after its cancellation, I’m not sure I regret having missed the other episodes to air, considering how they remained out of order. But I still can’t believe how poorly FOX managed the whole thing.
Let’s also remember that three of the episodes on the DVD were also never aired. If you think about it all of the episodes depicting the war were either put off or never aired. This demonstrates the budgetary concerns for the show. They even rented the Stormship Trooper uniforms to become the alliance uniforms.
Sorry Starship Troopers (a Bobby Fedd type slip up)
I think this is an exceptional episode, considering that it was written in 2 days, had to recap the plot points of the pilot and tell an entire story in fewer than 50 minutes. It gives you a great feel for Mal’s character, introduces Niska for a plotline later in the season, and to cap it off, it is really funny. This is one of my favorite episodes – I think it’s extremely well done.
I really think Niska (along with Saffron… ah Saffron!) was shaping up to be a recurring villian. Just imagining all the storylines and backstories that were (are?) waiting to be told makes me so mad at te way FOX handled (MIShandled) this show.
As someone who was anticipating this series back when it first premiered, I have to admit that it left me cold. The major problem is that it’s blatantly obvious that you’ve already missed something, and that’s not a feeling I like. If I’m going to watch a show, I want to start from the beginning. Listening to all the exposition, I couldn’t help but think how much I would have rather seen it.
It also doesn’t help that it’s a large cast that it had to introduce. So you have the show introducing these characters, then having to explain all these adventures that they had already had.
I’ll also freely admit that the blatant stealing of Starship Troopers’ costumes bugged me. It made the show feel cheap. While I’ve overcome most of my earlier problems with the show, that’s still something that bugs me, I’m sorry to say. I understand why they did it, but couldn’t they have tried to change them at least a little?
Honestly, though, the heart of why I like the show is still present in the episode. I was ready to write the thing off until Mal kicked the guy. That made me sit up and pay attention. That one moment was enough for me to grab onto until the point that the lightbulb turned on and I got the show.
I really think the episode works better once you have a grasp on the show, because I enjoy the episode a lot more now rewatching it than I did on my first watch.
According to the episode commentary, they didn’t steal Starship Troopers’ military costumes.
Whedon said the budget for this show was so tight that they *rented* the actual Starship Troopers’ costumes, because they couldn’t afford to buy their own.
I think the only thing that felt out of place for me about this episode was the beginning flashback scene (I watched it via DVD order, so I was thinking, huh, are they going to start every episode with a flashback? I get it, There was a war with the Alliance and they lost, let’s move on!) Other than that, there’s a certain sense of confidence with how well the writers knew the characters and their voices that even the other extraneous exposition-y stuff and reintroducing the characters who were already introduced in the actual pilot seemed to fit into the episode for me.
It must be hard picking just one tagline for each episode!
I am happily surprised to find that other people had the same response as I did to the first two episodes of Firefly. I was pretty disappointed that I did not like the show at all, that is until Mal kicked the thug into the engine. I was shocked and then I found it absolutely hysterical when Mal started giving the second goon the same speech. I was dying. And I haven’t looked back since.
So to anyone who is watching along with Alan, and not feeling Firefly – keep watching. Not to spoil anything, but the show is fab. Some of the plots are a little contrived, but the dialogue is surprisingly witty, the action is suspenseful, and the characters are truly engaging.
Yeah, Mal kicking the guy into the engine was what kept me watching when it originally aired. What’s even better, I have a friend who had never seen a Whedon show before who, when he saw that, decided it was so cool that he had to go out and survey the Whedon back catalog. He has since become a certified Buffy/Angel fanatic.
I think my favorite thing about this show was the dawning realization that it wasn’t going to be as episodic as it first appeared. I knew there was going to be an overarching plot regarding River but as episodes began picking up shortly after the previous and incorporating elements and characters from earlier episodes I really began to enjoy the universe that was being developed.
Niska was a great villain and an example (along with Gregg Henry) of some of the great guest actors that showed up along the way.
I fell in love with Firefly during its original run, so I first saw the episodes in the stupid broadcast order. I remember this episode felt a little too “pilot-y”, but there were enough elements that were interesting to keep me around. At the time, it may have been as simple as Whedon + awesome opening credits +Fillion Prettiness + “that guy from Barney Miller”.
In any case, I kept tuning in and loved it more and more each week. Yes, I was one of the twelve people in Firefly’s original broadcast audience
I started recommending it to people, who also took a shine to it. When the preemptions started, though, they brought on painful flashbacks to Sports Night’s cancellation on ABC, and I knew Firefly wasn’t long for broadcast television.
It’s an incredible shame what Fox did with this show. I know it’s easy to blame the network when a show fails, but Fox’s treatment of Firefly really did doom the show. While it’s unlikely that it would have ever been a mega-hit, it could have been a solid performer with a loyal fanbase.
As far as this episode, I loved Jayne’s hat and doped up scenes, and Mal and Zoe’s interactions. Those three were the characters that really grabbed me in the beginning. And the scene where villian #1 was dispatched after refusing Mal’s offer, and villian #2 was given the identical offer totally cracked me up.
I was in the original viewing audience, and had no idea that the episodes were out of order until after it was cancelled. I liked the show immediately, but didn’t love it until I watched it on DVD in the correct order. Now I will always be angry at FOX for the horrible mistreatment of one of my favorite shows of all time, and for all the storylines that weren’t allowed to come to fruition.
I was one of the twelve people in Firefly’s original broadcast audience as well.
I’d like to know the name(s) of the FOX executive(s) who made the decisions that hindered this show from every finding a sizable audience so I can personally kick them in the balls (or a requisite slap if it was woman).
I was really wanting to watch these episodes along with your recaps, but when I started the first episode on Netflix streaming, I just had to continue on. I’m really glad that I did, because I don’t even like waiting a week for the recaps. Obviously I watched these in their intended order, so I didn’t really feel what everyone else seems to about this episode. I don’t know how I’d feel if I had watched it on Fox.
I haven’t watched this one in a while — when I pop in a Firefly DVD, it’s likely to be the pilot, Ariel, or War Stories — and in fact I’ve probably just watched it twice, once when it originally aired and again when I watched the whole series in correct order once I got the DVDs. Yeah, I don’t like it. But I don’t imagine Joss likes it much either, considering the awful context in which he was forced to write and shoot it. The fact there are even a few good moments in it (and the kick-into-engine scene is one of the best moments in the entire series) is pretty astounding.
“… Mal shooting Dobson in the face…”
One of the things I love about “Firefly” is how it punctures so many standard clichÃ©s. Whedon and crew went out of their way to show how ridiculous so many of the situations we see in tv/movies are. Shooting Dobson instead of negotiating with him for several screen-minutes or just kicking Crow into the engines show just how artificial these situations are. Reminds me of Roger Ebert’s Talking Killer fallacy.
Later in the series, Firefly is being chased by another ship. To elude it Wash dives into a twisting canyon confident he can out maneuver the them. In a standard adventure flick, the following villains would crash into the side of the canyon. How “Firefly” handled that problem just stunned me. I’ll never be able to watch two fighters maneuver through a twisting canyon again without laughing.
LOL – Yeah, so true. Just by thinking back of Wash’s reaction/delivery at that time (“after the case”) has me laughing again!
Yes, this episode suffered mightily from excessive expositionalooza, but had some of the funnier moments from the series. The already mentioned Zoe line, Jayne with the bendy little angels and Wash’s follow-up “Did he just go crazy and fall asleep?” and Mal’s line to the guy in the bar about not being burdened with an over abundance of schooling. Ha! All classic Whedon. Plus it had Niska’s space station, and that was really cool.
I watched the show when it first aired and I do remember liking this episode – but where I fell in love with the show was Mal breaking the cliche and kicking the guy into the engine. I was just about to roll my eyes because I really hate that trope of letting the bad guy (who has sworn to hunt you down) go – when bam! I still remember that moment. It really is too bad Fox didn’t air the episodes in order – but it never affected my love for the show. It really is one of those things where it speaks to you or it doesn’t, and Firefly always spoke to me. It’ll always be my favorite show, even though its run was brief!
Alan I feel that a lot of these posts have covered how FOx treated Whedon and the show. I hope future recaps will analyze the plot, the philosophical decisions behind the making of the show and the developing character arcs. I find the most interesting part of watching Firefly.
the philosophy behind the show
I find that the most interesting part of watching Firefly
I watched Firefly when it originally aired I think that the moment when Zoe said the brain missing line was the moment when I knew I was going to stick around. I actually don’t mind this episode as a pilot or as a second episode, I feel like it says some slightly different things than Serenity, even though it does make some of the same ones.
I wonder if those two dudes at the end are on call for the Blue Man Group too…
“You’re blue…”
“Only in colour, Michael.”
This was actually the first episode I watched, and I remain fairly enamored of it. If you haven’t seen Serenity, it’s a pretty good opener, and if you have, I actually think the repetition is at least interesting, and I’ll never complain too much about more banter between Mal and Inara, or Shepherd Book pointing out the nobility in this flawed crew, or even a good old fashioned bar brawl (with nifty futuristic windows).
And by Serenity, I mean the pilot, rather than the movie.
I remember enjoying this on first viewing (apparently, I’m in a minority) but the scene with Crow being kicked into the engines was when I knew I was going to be watching it every week.
One of my favorite scenes is when Jayne goes down after being drugged, and Wash casually rests his foot on his back, using Jayne like a footstool. These small moments are why I watch this series at least twice a year.
They like this
This is not my favorite episode, but it is a solid one. The bar scene is straight to the point regarding exposition on the war and the ending of the scene is very funny. But the best thing about The Train Job that it was due to the studio request that Joss had to come up with a larger-than-life villain – Niska. And because of that we have got us War Stories episode, which is beyond awesome.
Jayne’s “chain of command” metaphor might be the single greatest done-in-one Whedon gag of all time. Baldwin really does it justice by selling it like Jayne would: wheels turning, trying to say something scary yet leader-like.
A couple comments from a first time watcher and a Whedon novice (having only watched Dr. Horrible) and I really am only at episode 2:
–I’m not taking the Confederacy analogy too literally politically, at this stage–more stylistically (the duster excuse–go west) and existentially (as a shorthand explanation of Mal’s character: disappointed idealist/romantic turned cynic).
— The Reavers sounded really scary and those scenes did have me on the edge of my seat in the pilot, even though I knew we wouldn’t see them because there’s a lot of mileage to be gotten out of just the thought of them.
–I was surprised when the Train Job ended, I thought there was at least another 10-20 minutes to go to give us some Niska conclusion.
This was not a Fav of mine,But after repeated viewings the last 7yrs……about 3yrs ago it hit me this is a fairly great ep considering the roadblocks it had to force it’s way through.
The ‘Show everyone the Pilot’ numerous times edict sounds stupid when you hear it but really give it a good look over and you realise it may be the best way to get your show up & running.
The repeative nature of this ep was fine because it was done selfâ€“consciously Tim & Joss knew when to stop with the Yap-Yap and get to the point.
It was more lets be friends than the pilot but in a dark comedy way…..ie -Zoe’ comment about Mal’s brain,Simon & Mal’s interactions,Crow’s Death & the next minion agreeing wholeheartdly.
Adam was Ace in this ep.
Just one thing on the why did they leave Earth and the Terraforming of new planets………
They make a point of saying the Terraforming didn’t take on all the planets & then theres This is excerpt from ‘Heart Of Gold’
NARRATOR
“They used Earth up. Barren, she had
little left to offer them.
Swollen of her, they left. And
for the first time since the Great
Burn that birthed her, she was
alone. The Earth cried, and terrible
were her tears. Acid and caustic,
the spawn of the tribes’ rape.
They flowed a century.
The fire that finally came did so
as a blessing.
This is what the chinese Guy is saying during the Puppet Theatre