‘Firefly’ Rewind – Episode 3: ‘Bushwhacked’

We’re continuing our summer tour back through Joss Whedon’s “Firefly” (at the end of this review I’ll have links to the previous ones), this week with episode three, “Bushwhacked.” A review coming up just as soon as I remind you of the story of the Good Samaritan…
“It’s impressive what nothing can do to a man.” -Jayne
“Firefly” is a Western in space, and few episodes combine the two elements as effectively, or disturbingly, as “Bushwhacked.” It’s essentially the “Firefly” version of those Western stories where the heroic cowboys come across the aftermath of an Indian massacre – with the Reavers standing in for the early pop culture conception of Native Americans as alien savages – but it’s also about how the vast emptiness of space can dramatically, horribly change a person’s personality.
Now, this latter point was also an element of Westerns themselves. In the 19th century, the wide open spaces west of the Mississippi brought the promise of new fortunes and reinventions, but there were often cowboy stories about men driven mad by the isolation and emptiness of the plains. Still, Tim Minear’s script and direction make excellent use of the enormity and terror of outer space through Simon’s fear of spacewalking. We’re told that the Reavers were once men, and all sorts of things might have made them the way they are(*), but when Simon turns away from Serenity to look at what awaits him if he lets go of the handrail, it’s pretty easy to imagine that view exploding the minds of some of the men looking at it.
(*) And I will remind you here, early on in the review, that we’re trying to be friendly to people who are watching the series for the first time, and will therefore be vague at the absolute most about future stories about the Reavers, okay?
Doug Savant (in that fallow career period in between “Melrose Place” and “Desperate Housewives”) was a good casting choice as the greenhorn Alliance commander, as his usual blandness quickly conveyed a man not used to life out on the frontier, where rules are less important than survival, and where the only rational response to a survivor-turned-Reaver is to snap the poor bastard’s neck.(**)
(**) And we’re now three-for-three on episodes that climax with Mal not messing around and choosing to quickly kill an opponent. Been a while since I went through the series, and I’m going to be curious to see how long the streak lasts, or if we get an episode soon where Mal doesn’t add to his bodycount. (And remember the above note about spoilage here, as well.)
Minear also used the Savant character to fill in some of the backstory that was eliminated when Fox shelved the original pilot. The interrogations are in many ways even more baldly expositional than the eary scenes in “The Train Job,” but interrogation scenes by design are expected to feature this kind of info-dump, and it goes down smoother here. It also offers good little comic showcases for characters like Wash (the immediate cut of him saying “her legs!” immediately after Zoe said her reasons for being with him were private) and Jayne (silently staring down the Alliance).
Minear also takes a different approach to reintroducing the Reavers than he and Whedon did with the rehashed material in “Train Job.” (In fairness, he had more than a weekend to write his first draft.) Rather than try to recreate some version of Zoe’s “and if we’re very, very lucky, they’ll do it in that order” speech, Minear finds a simpler, more effective bit of shorthand and shows us that Jayne is terrified of the Reavers. If the big muscle man is afraid of these guys, they’re bad news, right?
For that matter, the only Reaver we actually see is the farmer who only turned into one as a coping mechanism from witnessing the slaughter of his friends and family. But that he’s able to cause so much mayhem and destruction on his own suggests there’s a much nastier danger out there on the edges than anything the Alliance can dish out. It’s a place where Mal fits in much better than Doug Savant, but one where there are scarier things than even our man in the brown duster.
But getting back to that big black expanse of nothing for a second, it’s interesting to see how differently the Tam siblings respond to it. Where Simon is terrified by it, River (given more of a showcase than the previous two episodes combined) absolutely delights at the sight, and wants to go out and do another spacewalk immediately after they go inside. Of course, from what we’ve seen so far of River, whatever the Alliance did to her has left her as cracked in her own way as the Reavers. Maybe the only sane response to the blackness is Simon’s, where River’s smile, while charming, is just another reminder of what’s been done to her mind.
Some other thoughts:
- This episode begins the show’s Tarantino-esque obsession with Summer Glau’s feet, which (commentary spoiler!) Joss will go on at length about in an audio track for an upcoming episode. Glau’s a ballerina, so she’s more used to expressing herself with her toes than some people are with their fingers, I guess.
- One other pilot element slyly reintroduced: Jayne punks Simon by telling him to suit up on his way over to the other ship, when neither he nor the spacesuit are needed. It’s not nearly as nasty as Mal telling Simon that Kaylee died, but if you look up “gullible” in a 26th century dictionary, you’d find a picture of Sean Maher.
- In addition to the interrogation, Alan Tudyk gets some more comedy to play in the opening scene where Wash pretends to be horrified at the realization that nobody’s driving the ship.
- I like that Kaylee even finds an optimistic way to look at her attempt to defuse the booby-trap: “If I mess up, it’s not like you’ll be able to yell at me.” She’s tough, our little mechanic.
Coming up next week: “Shindig,” in which the Mal/Inara sexual tension gets in the way of a job.
What did everybody else think?
Previous reviews: “Serenity” | “The Train Job”
Malcolm Reynolds: Murder, he wrote. I sense a trend, here.
River and Simon aren’t twins; Simon’s definitely her older brother.
You’re right. I guess I got the alliteration stuck in my head.
But Mal only does what needs to be done, he doesn’t kill people if he doesn’t has to. He’s a good guy our captain.
On another topic, everyone is just a perfect fit/match for their character, there’s no question about that. (And that’s not only true for the main cast.)
For instance, I absolutely love the way Summer Glau plays River, and how she can look like a defenseless child one minute, and a confident bad-ass the next. How she can look terrified & confused one minute, and perfectly calm and in harmony with the world around her the next…
Her delight while looking at the stars, beautiful, infinite & peaceful place, I just always love that.
As you, Jayne or Mal mentioned, this episode talks about outer space as a whole bunch of nothing, one that can turn men into Reavers, and I love how to River, it seems to be the opposite, to be everything, and what can turn her back into a “normal” happy girl.
Very possibly I’m in love with this show.
This was my first Firefly episode and it just got me right away. It was an intense viewing experience and the thing that struck me and really amazed me was: no sound in space. So simple, scientifically right and the one thing that adds so much to the “isolation and emptiness” of space. That’s the one thing I always wished Battlestar Galactica had been bold enough to do as well.
This was also my wife’s first episode after making fun of me for watching a space western in the first place. As I knew would eventually happen if I watched it enough, she finally sat down and watched about 10 minutes. After the interrogation scene, which she called the best exposition she’s seen, we proceeded to plow through Firefly, Buffy and Angel over the ensuing months. So I’m a fan of this episode for that reason if nothing else.
I always looked at River’s love of space differently. My thought is that her brain is so messed up, and she feels and sees so much of what comes from other people, that the empty, vastness of space is a welcome respite for her. Her look was one of calm and wonder, in my eyes.
Wow…never thought of that but I think you’re absolutely right. It’s like her escape
That was my read as well.
A similar situation comes up in the movie “Serenity” (the film) when Mal shows his mercy on a Reaver vicitm.
Think the writers wanted to make it clear in this episode (since they had been robbed of the pilot) that Mal was a man who would kill if he had to, if pushed to that point, because as fans of the show know, Malcolm Reynolds only wants to protect his crew.
It’s a shame when a network dumps a T.V show like this. We never even got it on our televisions in New Zealand. But i got in on DVD after reading about it on the net :)
We did get it in New Zealand (on TV3), and in the correct episode order too. Of course it was a good year or so late, and aired at 11pm, but we got it.
wow, New Zealander fans coming out of the woodwork, awesome!
This was one of the episodes of Firefly where the darkness/violence (at the end of the episode) was difficult to watch, and if it were a different show I might have turned it off. But the humor, the appeal of the characters, and the storytelling balanced it out for me somehow, kept me coming back.
(Hah, today’s captcha: Spaceman)
The first time through with the series I had a lot of River problems. I think mostly because I didn’t know where the story was going (and I also think that none of the introductions in these episodes is as good as the one in “Serenity”) but having seen everything I just love her.
Whedon had originally met Summer Glau when he cast her as a ballerina on the Angel episode “Waiting in the Wings”. All the other main characters he met for the first time when they were cast for this show.
He obviously liked them – Nathan Fillion recurred in the final season of Buffy, Gina Torres was wonderful as Jasmine in the fourth season of Angel, and Alan Tudyk evil-ed it up on Dollhouse. I dig creators who keep great actors working.
Um, no. Nathan Fillion was in the last season of “Buffy”, Gina Torres and Adam Baldwin were on “Angel” (Torres as Jasmine, Baldwin in the last season).
Timeline:
– Whedon directs “Waiting in the Wings” during S3 of Angel; casts Summer Glau
– Whedon sells Firefly to Fox and begins work on the pilot; casts everyone else (per a Whedon commentary track Glau is one of the last actors cast)
– Firefly cancelled, Whedon returns his focus to S7 of Buffy, S4 of Angel
– Casts Fillion and Torres as villains at the end of S7 of Buffy and S4 of Angel respectively
– Casts Baldwin as a villain in S5 of Angel
– Casts Fillion again as a villain/hero in Dr. Horrible
– Years later casts Tudyk as a villain in Dollhouse
One of the nice things about being a Whedon repertory player has got to be the possibility that there is always work out there waiting.
Thanks for the timeline, Hobart! I always forget Firefly ran when the other shows were still on air.
Another thing is that Summer Glau also reoccured on Dollhouse (making her a Whedon trifecta). Adam Baldwin was cast as Hamilton when he called Joss Whedon and told him that he needed a job.
Wow…I did NOT remember that Baldwin was on “Angel,” but then it’s been a while. I just recently watched S1 of “Angel” again – may have to speed up to S5 to catch the always-awesome Baldwin do his stuff (did I ever mention I had a crush on him after I saw “My Bodyguard” as a kid?
I’m so conflicted by re-watching Firefly episodes, they are so fun and entertaining but I hate how so much storytelling potential was wasted by the shows cancellation. By the time I get to final episode, it just feels depressing.
Woah, I didn’t know you were covering this series?! I was planning to rewatch this series soon, and this article just got me in the mood to do so!
Thanks a lot!
I had forgotten that the two episodes after the pilot had the somewhat clunky openings, voiced by Book, explaining the concept of the show as succinctly as possible. Does that go on for a while, or did they stop at this?
This was a show that I’d been told about many times, but I came to it on the heels of falling for Deadwood, The Wire and The Sopranos, so I had a certain premium cable snobbiness that made me hesitate. “They won’t be able to swear!” I thought. “It’ll be a Western/space epic with no passion between the characters, and unrealistic violence!” I thought. And, of course, I was almost impressively mistaken. The violence is real, the passion there (if not as explicit as HBO, obviously), and even the swearing abounds, just in Chinese or made up phrases like “Goram.” By the end of this episode, I was so hooked, I blew through the rest of the series in two days, then scooped up “Serenity” a week later. I still miss these people every time I watch it again, knowing that they’re still out there in Whedon’s imagination, dodging the alliance, taking jobs and just generally being awesome.
They alternated between Book and Mal, which I always thought was kind of odd. Mal’s was better, as it more introduced the characters and set up while Book’s kind of just introduced the world in which the story takes place. But it did continue, yes.
And the nerd in me admits that I sometimes let the occasional “Goramit” slip out.
On this repeat viewing, it really struck me how effectively Whedon and Co. were able to use the limited budget they had for maximum impact. For example, the physical transformation of the lone survivor, conveyed entirely through the Alliance commander’s description of how he split his own tongue, lengthwise; the set dressing and blood splashes; and that single, chilling, full-on facial close-up showing the weird improvised metal body modifications. Very creepy, and mostly implied rather than made explicit.
But also that shot of the dining room being searched out to the Tams and then the ships. Together, a great use of resources.
The dining room search scene is always obscured for me by the one Alliance trooper who searches for the Tams under a placemat.
One of the things that I loved about this episode was the explanation of the Reavers. It was haunting and understandable, and it reflected the fact that settlers on the Great Plains occasionally experienced mental breakdowns from the emptiness and isolation.
I hope this is vague enough, but the eventual full story was a disappointment to me. It didn’t have the emotional resonance that life on the rim threatens your mind and spirit as well as your body.
Yeah. I agree on both points.
I think Joss retconned his conception of the Reavers for the Serenity movie, when he was forced to wrap up everything in a neat little bow in less than 2 hours. I’ve always wondered how he would have developed them if things had gone better.
The crew entering the derelict vessel works well enough the first time you see it, but rewatching these scenes I can’t help but notice the Reavers have a hygiene fetish to put Adrian Monk to shame. The Reavers “raped the crew to death, ate their flesh and sewed their skins into their clothing”, and then apparently they cleaned up the entire ship to leave no trace of their carnage except for the bodies. Yeah. Beware of the spooky cleaning men!
By the way this rewind thing is a pretty awesome way to keep us coming back to your blog over the summer and just as enjoyable as any other review, I hope next time you do this you’ll consider doing one of the seasons of “Arrested Development”. My avatar makes it no secret that I’m biased, but I think it would be another fun, well-loved, cult classic to look back on and say, “Damn you Fox!”
But Fox did give AD 3 seasons. And could you imagine the mess that AD would have been if Fox had aired the episodes out of order?
Seconded!
That would be a HUGE mistake.
Anybody watching this on-line and have a good link for streaming? I’m scrounging around to find each episode, since the WB and Hulu only have later episodes available right now.
If you have Netflix, it’s all on there.
Bushwhacked is one of my least favorite episodes. It had it moments, like Jayne scamming Simon, but the fear expressed about a man that has gone crazy just made me roll my eyes.
These days we have chemically enhanced (tweakers) crazy people that the cops deal with on a regular basis. They are scarey, but not due all of the hulabalu that reavers get in this episode.
I was always curious about the origin of the Reavers name. Is it a Faulkner reference?
This is my least liked ep
Apart from the Funny…..Comedy scenes,This ep was rather Dull even in all it’s Reaver Introductoriness….Which I thought would be a thrilling reveal….Instead we get a guy who goes nutty after being involved in such a horrify event…..I don’t discount that the events this poor fellow witnessed weren’t Nutty inducing but knowing the Reaver backstory it seems unbelievable…..that surviving,would do what it did to Reaver 2.0.
Doug Savant was perfectly cast.
I Love everything but the Reaver part of this ep….which sadly is a great portion of the ep.
Whedon’s obsession with feet as a thematic storytelling device got an introduction in the Buffy episode Restless when Buffy walks in barefeet after having put on the primal clay and walks from the initiative to some where in the desert.
He appears to have some obsession with Fry-Cooks…..I sense a missed career opportunity Lol
In S4 of BtVS Riley & Buffy have a Code Convo about being Super-heroes in which they sub Fry-Cook in it’s place and in ‘War Stories’ you have Wash going off on a tangent about being Fired…..and Fry-Cooking comes up….one of Joss'(or whoever wrote both eps,tho he does have overall say on whats in an ep) most non-linear tangents ever if you ask me.
I just checked to make sure I had the Joss was responsable thing right and I do…..He was lead writer on both ‘Doomed’ & ‘War Stories’ with Marti and Cheryl co-authoring respectaviely
There’s a certain economy of storytelling in having Mal kill poeple to solve a problem. I believe he killed the proto-rever it was about minute 41 of a 44 minute episode. Mal tends to kill people at the end of the episode to get it wrapped up faster.
I’m behind on my watching but I’m trying to get caught up to you guys. I wanted to mention something about how they refer to the Reavers. Like Alan mentioned it’s a metaphor for the Native Americans of the Old West. And while I really like the allegory, I can’t help but feel a little at odds with how little is really known about them. I think that had the show continued on there would be many factions of Reavers; so you have the cannibals and the “savages” but I wonder if we would have come upon peaceful Reavers if we had continued. while I have already seen the movie and know more than the show has let on; I tend to think that this was where it was going. REALLY Love these recaps, btw thank you.
I always felt like the Simon/River spacewalk was more a commentary by Whedon on the fundamentally subjective way we experience life: you may be terrified by something the person next to you finds wonderous. Still, I like the way you drew a connection between River and the Reavers (and their respective non-rational responses to life), it’s a very interesting point in retrospect. Thanks for letting me see a new facet of the show, even after many years and many rewatchings.