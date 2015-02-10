Firewall & Iceberg, Episode 266: ‘The Slap,’ ‘Bosch’ & more

02.10.15 3 years ago 11 Comments

Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! Time for our first regularly-scheduled Firewall & Iceberg Podcast in quite some time, featuring three reviews of new shows and a bunch of mailbag questions.

The rundown:

“The Slap” (00:01:30 – 00:20:45)
“Bosch” (00:20:45 – 00:36:25)
“The Book of Negroes” (00:36:25 – 00:51:40)
Listener Mail: “Happy Endings” (00:51:55 – 01:01:15)
Listener Mail: CW Expansion (01:01:20 – 01:06:40)
Listener Mail: “The Americans” (01:07:00 – 01:12:05)
Listener Mail: “Mad Men” prequels (01:12:10 – 01:17:50)

As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

