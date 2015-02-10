Firewall & Iceberg, Episode 266: ‘The Slap,’ ‘Bosch’ & more

Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! Time for our first regularly-scheduled Firewall & Iceberg Podcast in quite some time, featuring three reviews of new shows and a bunch of mailbag questions.
The rundown:
“The Slap” (00:01:30 – 00:20:45)
“Bosch” (00:20:45 – 00:36:25)
“The Book of Negroes” (00:36:25 – 00:51:40)
Listener Mail: “Happy Endings” (00:51:55 – 01:01:15)
Listener Mail: CW Expansion (01:01:20 – 01:06:40)
Listener Mail: “The Americans” (01:07:00 – 01:12:05)
Listener Mail: “Mad Men” prequels (01:12:10 – 01:17:50)
I’ve seen the Aussie version of the Slap. It sounds like the US version is pretty faithful to the original because all of the characters were completely insufferable in that version too, particularly the child’s parents. And Melissa George wasn’t especially good in that version either. Though I’ve also never found her especially good in anything, including In Treatment, where she was the weakest performer in her season.
Now see, I’ve seen the first episode of the Aussie version, and I thought just the opposite: that this must *not* be faithful to the original, because that was so good! Not five star, “Breaking Bad” good, but solidly four star, “Better Call Saul” good.
Now I really wish Dan and Alan would watch a bit of the original (available on Netflix) and weigh in. Though I don’t know if you can ever see these kinds of things with fresh eyes once you’ve seen another version.
P.S. I thought she was great on “In Treatment” (one of my all time favorite shows). Her character on the Aussie “Slap” was annoying, yes, but that was kinda the whole point, it seemed to me.
Yeah, the first episode was good, which is why I ended up watching the whole thing. But the later episodes were not as good. In order for the show to work, you have to have conflicting sympathies. Unfortunately, all of the characters are shown to be so completely unlikeable that it was impossible to sympathize with any of them at all. The one advantage the Aussie version might have is that the 2nd episode focuses on Uma’s character who is one of the less horrible people. The Quinto version in the Aussie version is utterly, totally loathsome. So, if he’s equally as awful in the US version, putting his episode 2nd really makes it hard to care that he’s being taken to court.
I don’t mind if characters are unlikable if they are interesting to watch. People sometimes complain on “Girls” for instance that there’s no one really to root for, and that doesn’t bother me at all–I love that show.
However, I did find the protagonist who was the focus of the first episode “rootable”. His wife OTOH was pretty insufferable.
Who is Mrs. Langingham? Did you mean Miss Blankenship?
Mrs. Landingham is President Bartlet’s trusted secretary.
-Daniel
Young Joan = Karen Gillan? I guess there would probably be accent issues though…
I was thinking Jane Levy.
The theme song for The Slap should be that “Glove Slap” song from The Simpsons that you played at the top of the podcast. Would really set the tone.
Re: Happy Endings. Maybe Happy Endings will start on Netflix April 1st?