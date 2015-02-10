Firewall & Iceberg, Episode 266: ‘The Slap,’ ‘Bosch’ & more

BET

Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! Time for our first regularly-scheduled Firewall & Iceberg Podcast in quite some time, featuring three reviews of new shows and a bunch of mailbag questions.

The rundown:

“The Slap” (00:01:30 – 00:20:45) “Bosch” (00:20:45 – 00:36:25) “The Book of Negroes” (00:36:25 – 00:51:40) Listener Mail: “Happy Endings” (00:51:55 – 01:01:15) Listener Mail: CW Expansion (01:01:20 – 01:06:40) Listener Mail: “The Americans” (01:07:00 – 01:12:05) Listener Mail: “Mad Men” prequels (01:12:10 – 01:17:50)

