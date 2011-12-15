Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 107: Golden Globe and SAG nominations, ‘Enlightened’ & ‘The Life & Times of Tim’

Bonus podcast time! We decided to do an extra Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week to talk about the silly awards nominations, the end of “Enlightened,” and the surprising but welcome return of “The Life & Times of Tim.” Fewer topics than Monday’s show, and no sports blather segment, yet we still almost hit an hour. Apparently, we had a lot to say about the HFPA.
The line-up:
Golden Globes/SAG Awards breakdown (00:00 – 33:30)
“Enlightened” (33:33 – 41:45)
“The Life and Times of Tim” (41:45 – 49:00)
No discussion about Howard Stern joining AGT?
I would have to have watched more than three minutes of any one episode of AGT ever in order to form an opinion of the move, unfortunately. Better not to try to blather on about something where I’m totally uninformed.
Is saying it as “Huff-Paw” an industry thing or an Alan thing? Because it’s making me chuckle every time.
It’s not widely-used, but I don’t believe I invented it. I think I heard it somewhere, found it funny, and continued to use it. Maybe Dan knows?
I await Dan and Alan doing a “yu’s on first” bit once darvish signs with either the rangers or blue jays.
Was that a ‘The Critic’ reference to Senor Spielbergo? If so, well done sir.