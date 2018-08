Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 107: Golden Globe and SAG nominations, ‘Enlightened’ & ‘The Life & Times of Tim’

Bonus podcast time! We decided to do an extra Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week to talk about the silly awards nominations, the end of “Enlightened,” and the surprising but welcome return of “The Life & Times of Tim.” Fewer topics than Monday’s show, and no sports blather segment, yet we still almost hit an hour. Apparently, we had a lot to say about the HFPA.

The line-up:

Golden Globes/SAG Awards breakdown (00:00 – 33:30) “Enlightened” (33:33 – 41:45) “The Life and Times of Tim” (41:45 – 49:00)