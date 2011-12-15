Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 107: Golden Globe and SAG nominations, ‘Enlightened’ & ‘The Life & Times of Tim’

Senior Television Writer
12.15.11 6 Comments

The

Bonus podcast time! We decided to do an extra Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week to talk about the silly awards nominations, the end of “Enlightened,” and the surprising but welcome return of “The Life & Times of Tim.” Fewer topics than Monday’s show, and no sports blather segment, yet we still almost hit an hour. Apparently, we had a lot to say about the HFPA.

The line-up: 

Golden Globes/SAG Awards breakdown (00:00 – 33:30)
“Enlightened” (33:33 – 41:45)
“The Life and Times of Tim” (41:45 – 49:00)

 

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

ALAN SEPINWALL

