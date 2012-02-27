Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 117: Oscars, ‘Awake,’ ‘GCB’ & more

Dan and I are a little punchy at the start of this Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, thanks to lots of time last night spent watching and writing about the Academy Awards. We talk about Billy Crystal a bit, then move on to reviews of NBC’s parallel worlds cop drama “Awake,” ABC’s Texas soap opera “GCB,” Ovation’s TV-movie “We’ll Take Manhattan,” and letters about the sorry state of NBC (a podcast perennial!), the current season of “Top Chef” and the strategy behind mid-season premieres.

The line-up: 

The Oscars (00:00:40 – 00:19:15)
“Awake” (00:19:15 – 00:35:15)
“I’ll Take Manhattan” (00:36:50 – 00:45:00)
“GCB” (00:45:10 – 00:53:45)
Listener Mail – What caused NBC’s plight (00:54:00 – 01:03:10)
Listener Mail – “Top Chef” this season (01:03:10 – 01:08:55)
Listener Mail – Why do networks put shows at midseason anyway? (01:09:00 – 0:1:18:00)

 

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

