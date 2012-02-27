Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 117: Oscars, ‘Awake,’ ‘GCB’ & more

Dan and I are a little punchy at the start of this Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, thanks to lots of time last night spent watching and writing about the Academy Awards. We talk about Billy Crystal a bit, then move on to reviews of NBC’s parallel worlds cop drama “Awake,” ABC’s Texas soap opera “GCB,” Ovation’s TV-movie “We’ll Take Manhattan,” and letters about the sorry state of NBC (a podcast perennial!), the current season of “Top Chef” and the strategy behind mid-season premieres.
The line-up:
The Oscars (00:00:40 – 00:19:15)
“Awake” (00:19:15 – 00:35:15)
“I’ll Take Manhattan” (00:36:50 – 00:45:00)
“GCB” (00:45:10 – 00:53:45)
Listener Mail – What caused NBC’s plight (00:54:00 – 01:03:10)
Listener Mail – “Top Chef” this season (01:03:10 – 01:08:55)
Listener Mail – Why do networks put shows at midseason anyway? (01:09:00 – 0:1:18:00)
What I find confusing about NBC is their refusal to see what is working for other networks and giving it a try. They just completely ignore any sense of trends.
For example: ABC has success with modernized versions of traditional family sitcoms. Why not give that a try? CBS has success with geekery in Big Bang, why not give that a try with something like a US version of the IT Crowd. One could find other examples, such as new versions of Friends in Happy Endings and New Girl (hint to NBC: the Friends characters started out young and single, making a show about 35 year old married people like Perfect Couples is not aiming for the Friends audience).
I also get the sense that the NBC chiefs meddle in their shows more than the other networks do. I can’t back that up but it is a vibe I get.
Lastly it’s a mystery how the NBC marketing department has not been either fired en masse or at least completely revamped.
You don’t think SMASH is a result of them seeing what’s happening with GLEE? Or THE VOICE from IDOL?
It is. While I personally don’t like Smash (which is why I didn’t think of it), as you say it does show them taking the right approach and is a good example of the type of thing i was suggesting. So there’s a glimmer of hope I guess.
Question about the NBC topic; I’m 31, and if I were to poll my friends / peers with shows they watch, I’d say most watch NBC shows over CBS or ABC shows. Now granted my friends have similar tastes to mine, and I enjoy(ed) Community / Parks & Rec / Office / Chuck just like Sepinwall does. I wonder if there’s systematic problems with calculation of ratings – perhaps “younger” NBC audiences watch TV more via the internet or DVR, or just haven’t been reached by Nielsen, and therefore the ratings do not properly mirror popular opinion. This was always a question of mine when Everybody Loves Raymond got great ratings while Seinfeld had middling ratings, and almost everyone I knew watched Seinfeld while I didn’t know anyone who liked Raymond. Is this all based on Nielsen polling older viewers that skew to CBS but not polling younger viewers that may watch NBC? Your thoughts…
Anecdotal evidence is anecdotal. I know all of one person who watches NCIS (or proclaims to) but there are obviously 20 million people out there.
Obviously the internet/DVR issue didn’t affect Seinfeld or Raymond, but I don’t think they have as large of an impact on shows as a lot of people think. If you look at the DVR usage, there are only a couple of shows that see significant increases disproportionate to their original airing (usually Friday shows). Looking at the latest Live+7 ratings, the top shows in terms of rating were Modern Family, Grey’s Anatomy, The Office, and The Big Bang Theory.
In terms of the internet, I think we largely overestimate online streaming. Hulu registered a TOTAL of 14m unique viewers least May. Total, for the month. And the average viewer watches fewer than 5 hours a month of content. Is it possible that certain shows are viewed more online? Sure, it’s possible, but I’ve seen zero evidence that indicates it’s the case.
Lastly, even if we assume the Nielsen ratings are wrong or misleading, it’s important to remember what they measure. Fundamentally, television shows are simply things to keep you entertained in between commercials. Networks get paid for their commercials. If you’re watching on DVR or online, you’re not watching the commercials and, until the networks can figure out a way to cram 20 minutes worth of commercials into an online broadcast (or the monetary equivalent thereof), internet and DVR usage is going to have a minimal impact on revenue. Maybe all 14m Hulu users watch the NBC comedy block every week, but those viewers are going to provide a fraction of the revenue that traditional viewers provide.
I’m surprised the Writers’ Strike/The Jay Leno Show weren’t mentioned with the current state of NBC. Those two factors combined to basically destroy three straight development seasons. The result? NBC currently has all of two shows on the air that debuted between the Fall of 2007 and the Fall of 2009: Parks & Rec and Community. Everything else was either in its 3rd season or older when the writers’ strike took place or has premiered since the Spring of 2009.
That’s a good point, though I’d put Jay Leno under the same category as super-sizing: rather than develop new shows, Zucker decided to try to extend a pre-existing brand by giving Leno a primetime show while allowing Conan to take over Tonight. (It was also an attempt to go cheap.)
That is true. I’m just reading “The War for Late Night” right now and that’s the first thing I thought of when I read “What caused NBC’s plight.”
I am very sad because this podcast did NOT have SPORT TALK segment