Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 117: Oscars, ‘Awake,’ ‘GCB’ & more

Dan and I are a little punchy at the start of this Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, thanks to lots of time last night spent watching and writing about the Academy Awards. We talk about Billy Crystal a bit, then move on to reviews of NBC’s parallel worlds cop drama “Awake,” ABC’s Texas soap opera “GCB,” Ovation’s TV-movie “We’ll Take Manhattan,” and letters about the sorry state of NBC (a podcast perennial!), the current season of “Top Chef” and the strategy behind mid-season premieres.

