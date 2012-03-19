It’s a long, and at times strange, Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, one where we wound up spending more time talking about the Denver Broncos quarterback situation than we did the “Mad Men” season premiere (but only because Matt Weiner would have likely shot us if we’d said more than we did). Between “Mad Men,” “The Walking Dead” finale, the cancellation of “Luck,” the debut of NBC’s “Bent” and the return of FOX’s “Touch,” there’s an awful lot of TV to talk about before we get to the end-of-show sportstalk segment. If it’s not our longest podcast ever, it’s up there. Hopefully, some of y’all have a long commute this week to get proper value.
The line-up:
“Bent” (00:01:20 – 00:14:20)
“Touch” (00:14:20 – 00:25:35)
“Mad Men” (00:25:35 – 00:33:50)
The cancelation of “Luck” (00:33:50 – 00:47:00)
Listener Mail: Following non-series content (00:47:25 – 00:53:15)
Listener Mail: Podcasts on TV (53:20 – 01:00:00)
“The Walking Dead” finale (01:00:10 – 01:16:35)
Peyton Manning versus Tim Tebow (01:16:45 – 01:36:20)
Six day killing spree?
I wouldn’t mind that. They could come up w/ inventive ways to kill the people.
DO IT! COME UP W/ FAKE SPOILERS! THOSE WOULD BE FUNNY!
I don’t think I’d be a fan of smoothing over. I’m certainly not a fan of such in music.
You should animate the podcast with monkeys. (Alternative: Grover and Elmo)
Dibs on Grover!
Though animating us would remove the need for Stat-Phoebe Tonkin.
I refuse to be Elmo. But I *would* be a monkey. Perhaps the podcast could be some monkey-puppet-Phoebe hybrid.
-Daniel
You could still squeeze her in. Sesame Street does it all the time! (except when everyone and their mother’s lover has issues w/ Katy Perry and her boobs)
Daniel,
Are you agreeable to being the “Anne’s Boobs” monkey on Community?
Or are you going to go old school and be Marcel the monkey from Friends?
I think I got more of a Tebow education from this podcast than the fact that I live about 40 minutes from Denver. (And the fact that I grew up in a Big Blue household so I don’t care about the Broncos at all.) I enjoy the sports talk segments, more so when I actually know the teams/players involved.
I’d totally watch a Firewall & Iceberg Do PTI show.
A live FireWall/IceBerg show is a horrible idea ( the podcast is perfect as is) but a scripted program or documentary about your lives and adventures in TV criticism would be massively compelling me thinks. There could be shots of you watching shows, shots of you re-watching shows, shots of you writing reviews and then in special feature length episodes you could go to cons and we could watch you watch panels on the shows you watch, then watch you write-up them up!! The only reason that this show doesn’t already exist has to be the footage and music rights, right?
Your ideas intrigue me.
re: non-series content
It was very annoying when The Office put key details only in the “deleted scenes” on their website.
I barely have the time to watch the broadcasts as it is (with a DVR at 90% full or more). Bonus features are nice (like the “Subtle Sexuality” videos), but I don’t want to have to take extra effort to keep up with the shows I like.
Yes, especially since The Office will from time to time reveal significant information in deleted scenes, and then never reintroduce that info in the show itself because of Greg Daniels’ belief that the deleted scenes are canon. That’s how we found out, for instance, that Creed Bratton is *the* Creed Bratton, or that Gabe is now splitting time between Scranton and Tallahassee.
Kenny Britt, while entirely insane, is a capable #1 receiver, averaging over 17 yards per reception for his career with two of the most mediocre QBS in the league getting him the ball (Vince Young and Kerry Collins). If I was Manning, and had the chance to link up with Britt, Chris Johnson, and be received like a golden god by the state of Tennessee, I’d be there in a heartbeat.
Here’s the thing about Luck. A second season wasn’t going to anything for HBO. They weren’t going to build their brand or draw in new subscribers. They’d be spending more money to put a show that nobody watches in one of their premium Sunday spots.
And you know, horses die from racing-related injuries all the time. Something like 800 a year in North America alone. They are odd creatures, at once both delicate and powerful. Milch had to know, given his love of horse racing, that if he was going to work with these animals and put them in races or race-like conditions, that there were going to be injuries and possibly deaths as a result.
The funniest thing I’ve ever heard on the podcast was Alan reacting to Dan’s question if he like Carol from the Walking Dead: “I don’t know why anybody would”
I agree with you, but fascinatingly Carol is one of my girlfriends favorite characters. So I quized her about it, and she explained it like this.
1) Hate: Laurie, Carl, Shane, Rick, Beth, Jimmy, Patricia, Dale, Andrea, Hershal, T-Dog, Maggie
2) Like: Daryl, Glenn
3) No opinon of: Carol
Making Carol her 3rd favorite character.
How could anyone hate T-Dog? He’d have to do something first, right?
Also, I think a PTI show about TV starring you and Dan, would jump to the top of my TIVO list.
Re: T-Dog
That was my response, but she hates him for not being more useful, and also for wanting to abandon the others in the finale. She is prone to hate and forgive easily.
You guys are way too invested in the idea that Broncos fans are attached to Tebow. I agree that Elway has to off-load him on some sucker team to avoid the glare of the “play Tebow” contingency if Manning struggles. But the idea that the city cares whether the team gets value out of trading him is silly. On some level, a lot of these assumptions rest on the idea that the Denver fan-base is really, really stupid, and don’t realize that Tebow kind of sucks. I’d argue that they have the same view of the guy as most people do, and were just riding the roller coaster with him because it was a fun story.
Couldn’t agree more, there is no way more than 1% of the Denver Broncos fanbase PASSIONATELY wants Tim Tebow, full stop. That’s a knowledgeable football town, and the minute they realize Tebow 2012 isn’t Tebow 2011, and he goes back to being the worst starting QB in the NFL , none of them are going to be “tebowing” anymore. Peyton Manning will be welcomed in that city almost messianically, regarldess of five good games from an awful NFL player. The 1% are the Christian Contingent.
Two “artist” renderings on what Firewall & Iceberg: The PTI-ish TV Show might look like, featuring Alan, Dan & “Stat Young Lady” Phoebe Tonkin! [bit.ly]
As I said on Twitter, that’s outstanding. Excellent work, Hank.
Wow, that’s fantastic! It almost makes me like PTI just for being associated with it. (Not quite, nothing could make me like Tony Kornheiser.)
Kenny Britt is a number one receiver!
