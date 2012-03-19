It’s a long, and at times strange, Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, one where we wound up spending more time talking about the Denver Broncos quarterback situation than we did the “Mad Men” season premiere (but only because Matt Weiner would have likely shot us if we’d said more than we did). Between “Mad Men,” “The Walking Dead” finale, the cancellation of “Luck,” the debut of NBC’s “Bent” and the return of FOX’s “Touch,” there’s an awful lot of TV to talk about before we get to the end-of-show sportstalk segment. If it’s not our longest podcast ever, it’s up there. Hopefully, some of y’all have a long commute this week to get proper value.

The line-up: