Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 120: ‘Mad Men,’ ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Bent’ & more

Senior Television Writer
03.19.12 27 Comments

The

It’s a long, and at times strange, Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, one where we wound up spending more time talking about the Denver Broncos quarterback situation than we did the “Mad Men” season premiere (but only because Matt Weiner would have likely shot us if we’d said more than we did). Between “Mad Men,” “The Walking Dead” finale, the cancellation of “Luck,” the debut of NBC’s “Bent” and the return of FOX’s “Touch,” there’s an awful lot of TV to talk about before we get to the end-of-show sportstalk segment. If it’s not our longest podcast ever, it’s up there. Hopefully, some of y’all have a long commute this week to get proper value.

The line-up:

“Bent” (00:01:20 – 00:14:20)
“Touch” (00:14:20 – 00:25:35)
“Mad Men” (00:25:35 – 00:33:50)
The cancelation of “Luck” (00:33:50 – 00:47:00)
Listener Mail: Following non-series content (00:47:25 – 00:53:15)
Listener Mail: Podcasts on TV (53:20 – 01:00:00)
“The Walking Dead” finale (01:00:10 – 01:16:35)
Peyton Manning versus Tim Tebow (01:16:45 – 01:36:20)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

