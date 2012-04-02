“Mad Men” season means the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast will continue running long for a while, especially when we have a week filled with so many premieres, from shows we both like (“Scandal,” “Nurse Jackie” season 4) to shows we’re both apathetic about (“Best Friends Forever”) to shows we’re very much split on (“Magic City”). Plus, we delve into all the recent reports of a “Community” feud between Dan Harmon and Chevy Chase.

The line-up: