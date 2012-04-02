Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 122: ‘Magic City,’ ‘Scandal,’ ‘Nurse Jackie,’ ‘Mad Men’ & more

04.02.12 21 Comments

The

“Mad Men” season means the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast will continue running long for a while, especially when we have a week filled with so many premieres, from shows we both like (“Scandal,” “Nurse Jackie” season 4) to shows we’re both apathetic about (“Best Friends Forever”) to shows we’re very much split on (“Magic City”). Plus, we delve into all the recent reports of a “Community” feud between Dan Harmon and Chevy Chase.

The line-up:

“Best Friends Forever” (00:02:15 – 00:12:00)
“Scandal” (00:12:00 – 00:25:20)
“Magic City” (00:25:20 – 00:41:10)
“Nurse Jackie” (00:41:10 – 00:50:55)
Listener Mail: “Community” vs. Chevy Chase (00:51:15 – 00:59:45)
“Shameless” finale (00:59:45 – 01:10:45)
“Mad Men” (01:10:50 – 01:31:45)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

