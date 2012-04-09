After a few weeks with mega-jumbo Firewall & Iceberg Podcast installments, this week’s is a trifle shorter, owing in part to fewer new shows debuting and in part on Dan’s desire to please his dad (a podcast listener without ample free time) while staying with him this week for Passover. Still, we had time to offer unleavened opinions on “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23,” “NYC 22,” the terrific “Girls” and last night’s “Mad Men,” in addition to asking a few pieces of your mail.

The line-up: