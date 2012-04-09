Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 123: ‘Girls,’ ‘NYC 22,’ ‘Mad Men’ & more

Senior Television Writer
04.09.12 13 Comments

The

After a few weeks with mega-jumbo Firewall & Iceberg Podcast installments, this week’s is a trifle shorter, owing in part to fewer new shows debuting and in part on Dan’s desire to please his dad (a podcast listener without ample free time) while staying with him this week for Passover. Still, we had time to offer unleavened opinions on “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23,” “NYC 22,” the terrific “Girls” and last night’s “Mad Men,” in addition to asking a few pieces of your mail.

The line-up:

“Don’t Trust The B—- in Apt. 23” (00:01:10 – 00:14:45)
“NYC 22” (00:14:45 – 00:23:40)
“Girls” (00:23:40 – 00:39:15)
Listener Mail – David Simon Disapproves (00:39:30 – 00:48:15)
Listener Mail – Impact of outside feelings (00:48:15 – 00:54:10)
“Mad Men” (00:54:10 – 01:15:30)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

