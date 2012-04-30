Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 126: ‘Sherlock,’ ‘Mad Men,’ ‘Smash’ & more

04.30.12 6 years ago 10 Comments

It’s a very long Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, but a good chunk of that comes with our irregular sports talk segment at the end, so if you don’t care about that, it’s only slightly longer than normal! And that’s with only one new show – and “new” should be in quotes, since “Sherlock” already debuted in the UK ages ago – to review. To keep ourselves busy, we revisited the trainwreck that is “Smash,” we reviewed “The Good Wife” finale, and we of course talked about “Mad Men.”

The line-up:

Monday’s breakdown:
Corrections (00:00:45 – 00:03:50)
“Sherlock” (00:03:50 – 00:19:50)
Listener Mail: “Smash” (00:20:10 – 00:37:40)
Listener Mail: Walton Goggins Performances (00:37:45 – 00:43:00)
Listener Mail: Jon Hamm in comedy (00:43:20 – 00:51:00)
“The Good Wife” finale (00:51:10 – 01:01:05)
“Mad Men” (01:01:30 – 01:16:30)
SportsTalk (01:16:30 – 01:32:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

