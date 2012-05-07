Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 127: Bubble Watch 2012

05.07.12 6 years ago 9 Comments

The

Next week will be crazy for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast due to the broadcast network upfronts, so we tried to prepare both ourselves and our listeners this week with 40+ minutes of speculation on which bubble shows will survive and which are doomed. Also, we found a bit of time to review USA’s “Common Law,” look back on the unlikely success of “Desperate Housewives,” and, as usual, chat about last night’s “Mad Men.”

The line-up:

Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Common Law” (00:01:00 – 00:11:10)
“Desperate Housewives” reflections (00:11:10 – 00:18:20)
Upfronts Preview (00:18:20 – 01:01:50)
“Mad Men” (01:02:00 – 01:26:20)
As we discuss towards the end of the show, we will likely have two podcasts next week, but also probably not on Monday. It will be catch as catch can. Follow our blogs, iTunes, the RSS feed, Twitter, etc., to have some sense of when a new podcast has been published.

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

