Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 127: Bubble Watch 2012

Next week will be crazy for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast due to the broadcast network upfronts, so we tried to prepare both ourselves and our listeners this week with 40+ minutes of speculation on which bubble shows will survive and which are doomed. Also, we found a bit of time to review USA’s “Common Law,” look back on the unlikely success of “Desperate Housewives,” and, as usual, chat about last night’s “Mad Men.”

