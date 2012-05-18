Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 128: Upfronts 2012, Part 2: CBS/CW

It’s Upfront Week, part 2, which means you get a bonus podcast from us in which we break down the CBS and CW schedules and answer a few upfront-related letters before we start moving on to discussing some notable season finales. More of that to come next week (likely on Tuesday instead of Monday), along with the announcement of this summer’s rewatch.
The line-up:
Upfronts – CBS and The CW (00:00:50 – 00:25:30)
Upfronts-themed Letters (00:25:50 – 00:39:40)
“Parks and Recreation” finale (00:39:45 – 00:46:15)
“How I Met Your Mother” finale (00:46:20 – 00:54:00)
“Smash” finale (00:54:00 – 01:03:00)
“Suburgatory” finale (01:03:00 – 01:14:30)
Didn’t the creator of Suburgatory also create a little show called Emily’s Reasons Why Not? Heather Graham will be the mother … On Suburgatory I mean. Not on HIMYM. Boom! Done.
Part of what makes casting Tessa’s mother hard is that Jeremy Sisto is really too young to have a teenage daughter. So someone like, say, Lauren Ambrose would be great in the role and is close to Sisto’s age, but is enough years younger that she looks ridiculous as the mother of a teen.
Lauren Ambrose would work. And Christina Hendricks is the same age as Sisto and red haired. That would be my ideal choice, to see her do comedy.
I like the idea of Lauren Ambrose, but boy is that idea creepy for fans of Six Feet Under.
The new Holmes in NY show will suck for several reasons, from the lead actor and Watson being a woman and the fact that you can’t really do 22 mysteries of this type a year. If you could, ACDoyle would have done it already. It will end up as a very arch and weird version of something like Castle.
But as to Dan’s comments about the Sherlock fans, he’s not only right but I’d go further: they never mention that there already was a version of Holmes in the 21st century on tv in recent years: House.
People often either don’t know or forget how much House is structured like Sherlock Holmes, from his addiction to his distance from women to his playing a musical instrument and living alone and having a solid, normal best friend who he needles a lot verbally.
I see my wording in the first line makes it sound like I thought the lead actor was going to be a woman. No, those were two separate thoughts, not well expressed as such.
I could easily believe the average TV viewer doesn’t connect House and Holmes.
Sure I can believe that too. But the average Sherlock viewer should see the comparison.
Rebecca Creskoff should play Jane Levy’s mother on Suburgatory.
that’d be great
Alicia Witt!
I second Alicia Witt. She was already a dodgy parent to a teen on FNL
Also with respect to Barney and Robin’s apparent wedding in the finale, that could have been them both getting married to other people, some kind of double wedding. They never dotted the i’s and crossed the t’s to ensure that it was actually Barney marrying Robin in that future scene.
because i am an over 40 nerd, I’m disappointed there were no Dan Tanna references when discussing this new Vegas show.