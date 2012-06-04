Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 132: ‘Game of Thrones’ & ‘Mad Men’

06.04.12 6 years ago 27 Comments

Given Dan’s travels last week, and the amount of stuff he would have to catch up on his DVR upon returning, we weren’t sure if we’d be able to record a Firewall & Iceberg Podcast today, or if we’d have to wait until later in the week. But late last night, we figured out a compromise: a two-podcast week!

So today we kept it simple – but very long – by talking briefly about Sundance’s “Push Girls” before doing extended segments on the end of “Game of Thrones” season 2 and last night’s “Mad Men,” and we’ll be back later in the week to talk about “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “True Blood” and more.

The line-up:

“Push Girls” (00:03:05 – 00:10:05)
“Game of Thrones” (00:10:10 – 00:55:45)
“Mad Men” (00:55:50 – 01:31:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

