Last week, we did two installments of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast: one where we went on at some length and depth about “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men,” the other with quick hit reviews of new and returning shows. This week’s only podcast is a blend of the two, with brief-ish reviews of “Bunheads,” “Dallas” and “Falling Skies,” plus a longer discussion of the “Mad Men” finale and this week’s “Buffy” chatter.

The line-up: