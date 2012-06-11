Last week, we did two installments of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast: one where we went on at some length and depth about “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men,” the other with quick hit reviews of new and returning shows. This week’s only podcast is a blend of the two, with brief-ish reviews of “Bunheads,” “Dallas” and “Falling Skies,” plus a longer discussion of the “Mad Men” finale and this week’s “Buffy” chatter.
The line-up:
“Bunheads” (00:00:40 – 00:16:45)
“Dallas” (00:16:45 – 00:29:55)
“Falling Skies” (00:30:00 – 00:38:50)
“Mad Men” finale (00:39:40 – 01:11:45)
Buffy: “Teacher’s Pet” (01:11:45 – 01:22:00)
The shwarma was definitely a highlight of this Buffy episode. As for the clothes, Angel had to revert to his velvet jacket because he gave Buffy the leather one. She had on a tummy-bearing top that I don’t think most schools would allow.
I think the vamp slaying was still evolving. You could ignore the one in Xander’s dream because it was a dream, but I don’t think there was any “dusting.”
If you have the American DVD boxset of Buffy, on the extra disc roundtable chat Joss apparently tells the backstory of shawarma. I read that on Whedonesque so it must be true.
Regarding Buffy, my recollection is that episode 8 “I, Robot…You, Jane” has even worse special effects than “Teacher’s Pet”. I’ll be interested to hear whether you agree when you get there.
Alan, Dan you’re criticism of the 1st season of Buffy are eerily similar to your criticisms of Grimm. Hopefully that’s a good sign for Grimm later on.
No, because even at this awkward stage, Buffy had Sarah Michelle Gellar. Grimm has David Giuntoli.
I really don’t think Giuntoli is that bad and I think there are some pretty great supporting and guest characters to even it out. I am really suprised Grimm has gotten so little critical press of any kind.
