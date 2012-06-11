Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 134: ‘Mad Men’ finale, ‘Bunheads,’ ‘Dallas’ & ‘Falling Skies’

#Mad Men
06.11.12 6 years ago 14 Comments

The

Last week, we did two installments of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast: one where we went on at some length and depth about “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men,” the other with quick hit reviews of new and returning shows. This week’s only podcast is a blend of the two, with brief-ish reviews of “Bunheads,” “Dallas” and “Falling Skies,” plus a longer discussion of the “Mad Men” finale and this week’s “Buffy” chatter.

The line-up:

“Bunheads” (00:00:40 – 00:16:45)
“Dallas” (00:16:45 – 00:29:55)
“Falling Skies” (00:30:00 – 00:38:50)
“Mad Men” finale (00:39:40 – 01:11:45)
Buffy: “Teacher’s Pet” (01:11:45 – 01:22:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

#Mad Men
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYERBUNHEADSDallasFALLING SKIESFirewall IcebergMad Men

