Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 138: ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Political Animals,’ Comic-Con & more

#Breaking Bad
Senior Television Writer
07.11.12 4 Comments

The

Continuing an annual tradition for Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, Dan and I got in his car and attempted another road trip podcast, this time on the road from Los Angeles to San Diego for Comic-Con. Along the way, we chatted about “Breaking Bad,” “Political Animals” and “Bunheads,” bickered about missed exits and exalted at certain familiar landmarks along the way.

As mentioned on the show, our next podcast will be next Thursday, July 19, where we’ll discuss Emmy nominations, the “Breaking Bad” premiere, and possibly more.

The line-up:

“Bunheads” (00:01:15 – 00:13:15)
“Political Animals” (00:13:15 – 00:28:15)
“Breaking Bad” (00:29:00 – 00:44:15)
Comic-Con (00:44:15 – 00:55:10)
TOPICS#Breaking Bad
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBREAKING BADBUNHEADSFirewall IcebergPOLITICAL ANIMALS

