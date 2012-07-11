Continuing an annual tradition for Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, Dan and I got in his car and attempted another road trip podcast, this time on the road from Los Angeles to San Diego for Comic-Con. Along the way, we chatted about “Breaking Bad,” “Political Animals” and “Bunheads,” bickered about missed exits and exalted at certain familiar landmarks along the way.
As mentioned on the show, our next podcast will be next Thursday, July 19, where we’ll discuss Emmy nominations, the “Breaking Bad” premiere, and possibly more.
The line-up:
“Bunheads” (00:01:15 – 00:13:15)
“Political Animals” (00:13:15 – 00:28:15)
“Breaking Bad” (00:29:00 – 00:44:15)
Comic-Con (00:44:15 – 00:55:10)
Any idea why this is still not up on iTunes?
Sadly, we have nothing to do with the speed with which our podcasts percolate over to iTunes. But it *is* annoying…
-Daniel
Thanks Dan — iTunes often does a lousy job getting you guys up and running, although it did finally show up about 30 min ago.
I often agree with many of your opinions, Dan, but not about the premiere of ‘Breaking Bad’ (although I can’t speak about episode 2 of course).
Having just watched it, I thought it was an extremely clever opener in a number of ways. One of the things I liked best was the ingenious way they re-framed the dialogue between Walt and Skylar from last year with just a little bit of editing. In the final last year, it was from Walt’s point of view – triumphant; this episode, from Skylar’s point of view – frightening.