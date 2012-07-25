Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 140: Press tour, ‘Breaking Bad’ & ‘Buffy’

The

Dan and I are at press tour together, which means it’s time for an in-person installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. We’re punchy enough that it took some prompting for Dan to remember what day it was, but we talked quite a bit about the tour so far, answered your mail and did the usual “Buffy” and “Breaking Bad” pieces.

The line-up:

TCA Press Tour (00:00:00 – 00:40:30)
Comic-Con Listener Mail (00:41:25 – 00:49:40)
“Breaking Bad” (00:49:40 – 01:03:20)
“Buffy the Vampire slayer” (01:03:25 – 01:13:30)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

