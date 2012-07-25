Dan and I are at press tour together, which means it’s time for an in-person installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. We’re punchy enough that it took some prompting for Dan to remember what day it was, but we talked quite a bit about the tour so far, answered your mail and did the usual “Buffy” and “Breaking Bad” pieces.
The line-up:
TCA Press Tour (00:00:00 – 00:40:30)
Comic-Con Listener Mail (00:41:25 – 00:49:40)
“Breaking Bad” (00:49:40 – 01:03:20)
“Buffy the Vampire slayer” (01:03:25 – 01:13:30)
I’m betting that Revolution will be a big hit for NBC. Looks really interesting.
Re: the Go On pilot, was it really the basic premise of Community that made it such a niche show? I don’t remember whether Community debuted well or not, but it seems like Community struggled to reach a large audience because Dan Harmon has an idiosyncratic sensibility, not because the basic idea of a straight man who is learning to become a better person thanks to a group of lovable goofballs is inherently uncommercial.
That scene with Buffy and her Dad really is exceptional. Even though by this point, as you said, you absolutely know that it’s Buffy experiencing her nightmare and it’s not reality, Sarah Michelle Gellar is just so great in that moment that you completely suspend your knowledge of that fact and totally buy into what a crushing blow it is for her to hear something like that from her own father. Just great stuff by Gellar.
I’ve been very pleased with the first two episodes of “Breaking Bad”. I don’t think Walt’s evolution or how quickly he gets his comeuppance will be a big issue because this show has moved so quickly up until this point. I mean, it hasn’t even been a year yet. I think it’s perfectly understandable that Walt would fall as quickly as he rose just by virtue of his lack of self-awareness. Which he’s had for quite a while now.
Maybe I have terrible hearing, but I went in knowing that Laura Fraser was Scottish but I didn’t hear any problems with her accent. Maybe it’s because I’ve dealt with Andrew Lincoln’s terrible southern accent for so long that I don’t pick up on anything that’s even half-good.
Yeah, her accent was fine.
My other favorite aspect of that episode of “Nightmares” in addition to what you mentioned, is seeing a Vamped out Buffy. I am pretty sure that is the only time in the series they did that trick.
Unfortunately, SMG couldn’t speak through the prosthetics any better than all the other vamps – seriously, Joss couldn’t let them dub their lines later, or is it canon that all vampires have lisps?
.
Is Dan starting to drive anyone else a little crazy? I’m all for being critical and evaluating things closely, but the guy has been a major wet blanket all the time lately. I get the feeling that he could suck the joy out of a week-long festival of pizza and blowjobs. “Well, I wasn’t DIS-pleased by the pizza per se, but the pepperoni was just a little too salty, and the sauce had an undertone that I just don’t think of as Italian. Now as for the blowjobs…”
Eric – Is the pepperoni salty? Were there issues with the sauce? If so, I’m not going to feel guilty for mentioning it.
Now as for the blowjobs… [Not a comment I expected to be typing…]
-Daniel
Fair enough Dan – but I WILL hear your analysis of those blowjobs, dangit.
I really, REALLY hope that it won’t be a live-blog!!
I’d say no to the idea that Dan is driving me crazy, mainly because I’ve always felt Dan liked BB a little less than I did, so it doesn’t come across as a particularly shocking development. To me, the idea of any Mad Men season being better than the corresponding Breaking Bad season (excluding the truncated first season) is laughable, but if I had to guess, I’d say Dan felt the exact opposite way.
Thought Dan was right on about the women of Breaking Bad…