Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 143: ‘Go On,’ ‘Animal Practice’ & ‘Hell on Wheels’

Time for the second Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of the week, as Dan and I look ahead to the first new shows of the 2012-13 network TV season, check back in on AMC’s “Hell on Wheels” as it begins its second season, and talk a little bit about the most-watched – if not always best-liked – TV show of the summer.
The line-up:
“Go On” (00:01:30 – 00:15:30)
“Hell on Wheels” (00:15:30 – 00:25:40)
“Animal Practice” (00:25:45 – 00:38:25)
The Olympics (00:38:25 – 00:55:00)
Alan, Animal Practice could be a really big hit. Never under estimate the appeal of animals to people in Middle America. I think it has more mass appeal than Go On
Thanks for olympics talk. One controversey you may have missed, since you didnt discuss it, was nbc skipping a segment on the 7/7 bomibing in london, instead showing ryan seacrest interviewing michael phelps.
Here’s a column joe posnanski wrote about dick ebersols and the nbc philosophy. It sounds like ebersol spent too many years working w vince mcmahon and embraced the idea of “sports entertainment.”
[sportsonearthblog.com]
I don’t understand why NBC pushes the marquee sports past the 11pm hour when the normal prime time broadcast ends at 11pm. Since it’s all taped anyway, the older crowd that would not bother to find it live earlier in the day does not want to stay up late. That’s what my parents say anyway. I am happy to have CTV coverage which is way better (even though CBC was even better).
I want to know whether you guys think this has helped Comcast-NBC turn NBC Sports Channel – formerly Versus – into a viable cable sports channel now. I think they have been smart putting basketball and soccer on it, but they don’t carry those sports throughout the rest of the year…yet.
“I’m not super interested in this one, despite my love of Annie’s boobs.” :D
I was waiting almost that entire conver4sation for you to go there, and you finally nailed it.
About “Animal Practice” in general and more specifically Annie’s Boobs I have only this to say: [www.youtube.com]
-Just an example of the laughs we have here.
No ep 142?