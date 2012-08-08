Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 143: ‘Go On,’ ‘Animal Practice’ & ‘Hell on Wheels’

Time for the second Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of the week, as Dan and I look ahead to the first new shows of the 2012-13 network TV season, check back in on AMC’s “Hell on Wheels” as it begins its second season, and talk a little bit about the most-watched – if not always best-liked – TV show of the summer.

The line-up: 

“Go On” (00:01:30 – 00:15:30)
“Hell on Wheels” (00:15:30 – 00:25:40)
“Animal Practice” (00:25:45 – 00:38:25)
The Olympics (00:38:25 – 00:55:00)

 

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLANIMAL PRACTICEFirewall IcebergGO ONHELL ON WHEELSSummer Olympics 2012

