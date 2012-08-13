Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 144: ‘Grimm,’ ‘Boss,’ ‘Strike Back’ & ‘Copper’

#Breaking Bad
Senior Television Writer
08.13.12 13 Comments

The

It’s a busy Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan and I talk about the returns of “Grimm,” “Boss” and “Strike Back,” the debut of BBC America’s “Copper,” and get into the teeth of a tense “Breaking Bad” episode.

The line-up:


“Grimm” (00:00:50 – 00:14:20)
“Boss” (00:14:25 – 00:26:05)
“Strike Back” (00:26:05 – 00:35:20)
“Copper” (00:35:20 – 00:50:00)
“Breaking Bad” (00:50:25 – 01:10:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking Bad
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBOSSBREAKING BADCOPPERFirewall IcebergGRIMMSTRIKE BACK

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP