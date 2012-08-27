Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 146: ‘Coma,’ ‘Outlaw Country,’ ‘The Newsroom’ & ‘Breaking Bad’

It’s an Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, as Dan and I review a miniseries (A&E’s “Coma”), a busted pilot that somehow aired (FX’s “Outlaw Country”), “The Newsroom” finale, and another episode of “Breaking Bad,” while also finding an excuse to analyze both “Boy Meets World” and “Charles in Charge.”

The line-up:

“Coma” (00:00:40 – 00:12:05)
“Outlaw Country” (00:12:10 – 00:25:50)
“The Newsroom” (00:25:50 – 00:45:00)
Listener Mail – Devolving Characters (00:45:20 – 00:54:00)
Listener Mail – “Survivor” returnees (00:54:00 – 01:00:40)
“Breaking Bad” (01:00:40 – 01:25:30)
