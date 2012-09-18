Time for a Firewall & Iceberg Podcast Emmy preview so long, it nearly swallowed up the other segments on “Treme,” “Partners,” and listener mail. Things are getting busy busy busy around here, so look for two podcasts next week.
The line-up:
“Treme” (00:01:10 – 00:19:15)
“Partners” (00:20:00 – 00:29:45)
Emmy Predictions (00:29:50 – 01:23:45)
Listener Mail – First Show Cancelled (01:23:50 – 01:32:30)
any change of DR WHO talk on the podcast? I know Dan isn’t a fan (despite his Anglophilia), but maybe after the first half of the season is done, when the Ponds depart the show?
OdessaSteps – Alan writes about “Dr. Who” every week. I don’t watch “Dr. Who” at all. It doesn’t seem to have much place in the podcast…
-Daniel
Breaking Bad should win best drama series. Alan, a question about the emmys: You mentioned you thought Neil Marshall should’ve been nominated for directing the Game of Thrones episode Blackwater. I agree, but I think any other nominee should’ve also been replaced with the Breaking Bad episode Salud directed by Michelle MacLaren. What do you think?
Also, it’s outrageous Breaking Bad didn’t get any writing nominations. I think it should’ve gotten 2 (at the very least), for any episode and it would’ve won.
Looking forward to listening…thanks
Hello! I’ve listened to the podcast twice, but I don’t believe I heard any predictions for acting/writing/direction for mini-series/movie.
So you’re saying you wanted that segment to be even longer?
Well, sure. I listen to F&I because of your excellent television program analysis (and the occasional baseball talk).
Also, I wanted some insight on Luther and Sherlock acting nominations, and how it may positively affect American viewership of BBC programs.
Otherwise, great show!