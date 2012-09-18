Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 149: Emmys, ‘Treme,’ ‘Partners’ & more

#Emmys
Senior Television Writer
09.18.12

Time for a Firewall & Iceberg Podcast Emmy preview so long, it nearly swallowed up the other segments on “Treme,” “Partners,” and listener mail. Things are getting busy busy busy around here, so look for two podcasts next week.

The line-up:

“Treme” (00:01:10 – 00:19:15)
“Partners” (00:20:00 – 00:29:45)
Emmy Predictions (00:29:50 – 01:23:45)
Listener Mail – First Show Cancelled (01:23:50 – 01:32:30)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

TOPICS#Emmys
TAGSEMMYSEmmys 2012Firewall IcebergPARTNERSTreme

