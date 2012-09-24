Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 150: Emmys, ‘Vegas,’ ‘The Mindy Project’ & more

09.24.12

The TV season is here! The TV season is here! Of course, new shows have been debuting for a couple of weeks now, but there’s still plenty to talk about in the first of this week’s two Firewall & Iceberg Podcast episodes, starting with all the Emmy results and then moving onto new show reviews. We should be back on Thursday to talk “Last Resort” and the rest of the week.

Emmys (00:01:10 – 00:38:20)
“Ben and Kate” (00:38:45 – 00:45:20)
“The Mindy Project” (00:45:30 – 00:52:30)
“Vegas” (00:52:30 – 01:02:00)
“The Neighbors” (01:02:05 – 01:14:00)

 

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

