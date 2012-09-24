Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 150: Emmys, ‘Vegas,’ ‘The Mindy Project’ & more

The TV season is here! The TV season is here! Of course, new shows have been debuting for a couple of weeks now, but there’s still plenty to talk about in the first of this week’s two Firewall & Iceberg Podcast episodes, starting with all the Emmy results and then moving onto new show reviews. We should be back on Thursday to talk “Last Resort” and the rest of the week.
The line-up:
Emmys (00:01:10 – 00:38:20)
“Ben and Kate” (00:38:45 – 00:45:20)
“The Mindy Project” (00:45:30 – 00:52:30)
“Vegas” (00:52:30 – 01:02:00)
“The Neighbors” (01:02:05 – 01:14:00)
Thanks for spoiling Homeland for the 99% of the population that doesn’t get Showtime and was waiting for the DVDs. Unbelievable. Well, cross that one off the list.
Ted – In the balance, we work AWFULLY hard to avoid spoiling things on the podcast. I think we can all agree that, right? So even if we felt DEEP regret about spoiling “Homeland,” your attitude would seem pretty unnecessarily toxic. We’re not a podcast that generally spoils things. So chill the sarcasm.
More to the point, nothing that Alan and I may or may not have said about “Homeland” spoils much of anything about the first season journey of the show, which is more complicated than a couple plot-points and remains comfortably ambiguous on most fronts into the second season. Your ability to watch and enjoy “Homeland” has not been impacted in any meaningful way. Trust me.
Oh and Hamlet dies at the end of the play. Oh and he’s morose and indecisive. Guess what? You can still go see a good production of “Hamlet” tomorrow and it’ll work. If the entire first season of “Homeland” could be spoiled by knowledge of one or two plot-points, it wasn’t very good anyway. Fortunately, it was very good and it was good because of the performances, storytelling and direction, none of which have been ruined by the tiny bit of information you may have here.
-Daniel
The DVD came out a month ago…..I don’t have Showtime either but I don’t expect the world to stop and wait for me to watch it.
Jesus, Dan, can’t Alan lodge an objection to the Emmy process without you saying there is no viable solution? Aren’t you a critic? Don’t you get that you needn’t offer solutions to lodge complaints? Opening minutes of the podcast were tiresome because of your pedantry.
Jesus, McBride… Thank You for explaining what I don’t get about about being a critic and complaints and for letting me know that I ruined the podcast for you by asking if Alan had proposed alternatives and by not endorsing those alternatives as magical solutions. I wanted to discuss alternatives. I apologize profusely if I wasn’t enthusiastic about the alternatives raised. Aren’t I a critic? Can’t I be critical of proposed alternatives if we’re having a discussion?
-Daniel
During the Ben and Kate/Mindy Project discussions, it really seemed like Alan was equating how many laughs you get from a show to the quality of it. When he asked Dan whether he laughed more at the Mindy Project pilot or the Ben and Kate pilot, I couldn’t help but think “does that really determine which one is better?” and I liked the answer that Dan gave. I don’t laugh much at Louie or Girls or Enlightened, but those are still terrific shows (as I’m sure Alan would agree with). For the record, I laughed at Ben and Kate quite a bit and I found The Mindy Project completely devoid of laughter. But even if I didn’t find Ben and Kate funny, I just love the chemistry between the characters, whereas I thought none of the characters in The Mindy Project were interesting or enjoyable.
Great commentary. One thing I think you’re a little out of the loop on is the disinterest in the tv movie category. Yes, it was the last section of the night, and yes, therefore, it came when many were tired. But everyone I know was thoroughly looking forward to seeing Julianne Moore win her first major award aired on TV. Maybe I’m in the minority but everyone I talked to was looking forward to that. Just saying ..