Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 151: ‘Last Resort,’ ‘Elementary,’ ‘Homeland,’ ‘Dexter’ & more

The TV season is (still) here! The TV season is (still) here! Premiere week’s not over yet, which means it’s time for more reviews of new shows, plus thoughts on a couple of notable Showtime dramas – one coming off an Emmy-winning season nearly everyone liked, and one coming off a season almost nobody liked.

The line-up:

“Last Resort” (00:00:50 – 00:17:35)
“Elementary” (00:17:35 – 00:28:00)
“Made in Jersey” (00:28:00 – 00:39:00)
“666 Park Avenue” (00:39:00 – 00:46:05)
“Dexter” (00:46:10 – 00:58:15)
“Homeland” (00:58:15 – 01:12:40)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

