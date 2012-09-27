Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 151: ‘Last Resort,’ ‘Elementary,’ ‘Homeland,’ ‘Dexter’ & more

The TV season is (still) here! The TV season is (still) here! Premiere week’s not over yet, which means it’s time for more reviews of new shows, plus thoughts on a couple of notable Showtime dramas – one coming off an Emmy-winning season nearly everyone liked, and one coming off a season almost nobody liked.
The line-up:
“Last Resort” (00:00:50 – 00:17:35)
“Elementary” (00:17:35 – 00:28:00)
“Made in Jersey” (00:28:00 – 00:39:00)
“666 Park Avenue” (00:39:00 – 00:46:05)
“Dexter” (00:46:10 – 00:58:15)
“Homeland” (00:58:15 – 01:12:40)
I was ready to write of Dexter forever. Thanks a lot, guys.
Just when I thought I was out…
I had the same thought when I first saw the trailer for this season of “Dexter.” It looked like a huge improvement for a show that’s been foundering for two seasons or more. Glad to hear it really is worth watching begin, because I was basically ready to bail.
Seven “fantastic” seasons of The Shield? Uh… no. Talk about spinning the wheels…
Every time I felt the show was coming remotely in danger of that happening, they would introduce some new character (Margos, Antwon, Kavanaugh) or situation (Lem) that livened things up again. I can name a few bad episodes of The Shield, but that’s a show that I don’t think had a bad season.
Well, while I would agree that there wasn’t a bad season of The Shield, there’s a lot of territory between ‘bad’ and ‘fantastic’ and I think at least a couple of the seasons somewhere inbetween.
Honestly, I think the first season of The Shield was ‘soft’ (perfectly acceptable as it was finding it’s feet) but after that I think it’s solid all the way through. Sometimes it’s excllent, sometimes less so, but never awful.
I also think it plays better on DVD, particually after season 5 where on a week-to-week basis it was pure misery..
This is big news for me if you guys think the new episodes of Dexter are good. Really great to hear. Past two seasons I’ve completely written off.
It’s funny that last season in the Dexter SA thread someone said that these last two seasons were going to be amazing and it’s just the writing staff pulling off the greatest troll of its fans ever.
I hope next show, you guys can find time to talk about 2 TV related article this week:
David Simon writing about the Orioles in Sports Illustrated
the great Oral History of Cheers on the GQ website
For all the crabbing about not comparing Elementary to Sherlock, the former opens with a “#sherlock” hashtag bug on screen.
Talk about asking for it.