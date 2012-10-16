It’s a very late in the day installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan and I talk about shows returning and new, discuss the season’s first cancellations and some other moves of note, and continue what’s for now been a weekly “Homeland” segment.
The line-up:
“Emily Owens MD” (00:01:00 – 00:08:15)
“Underemployed” (00:08:20 – 00:16:15)
“Suburgatory” (00:16:15 – 00:23:45)
“American Horror Story” (00:23:50 – 00:32:20)
“Hunted” (00:32:25 – 00:44:15)
“The Girl” (00:44:20 – 00:54:40)
Early cancellations (00:54:40 – 01:05:20)
“X Factor” Hosts (01:05:25 – 01:10:35)
“Homeland” (01:10:40 – 01:23:30)
You mean episode 154, right?
Yes.
Oy, SEPINWALL! Your link to Fienberg’s blog and the ACTUAL podcast just frickin’ 404’d me! Fix at once!
Fixed.
I had no idea there was a show called Hunted premiering on American TV. I subscribe to HBO, Showtime, and Starz for their original series, and it looks like I will have to add Cinemax to my cable package, even if their shows are imports.
I haven’t listened yet, but is this the BBC show with Melissa George?
In case you still haven’t listened or anyone else who hasn’t listened yet wants to know, yes it is!
I’ve just started trying to record something with a friend using Skype the way I believe you have mentioned you and Dan do, and I’m curious: what setup do you use to get such clean-sounding audio when Skype-recorded sound is often so staticky?