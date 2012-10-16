Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 154: ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Suburgatory,’ ‘Hunted’ & more

It’s a very late in the day installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan and I talk about shows returning and new, discuss the season’s first cancellations and some other moves of note, and continue what’s for now been a weekly “Homeland” segment.

The line-up:

“Emily Owens MD” (00:01:00 – 00:08:15)
“Underemployed” (00:08:20 – 00:16:15)
“Suburgatory” (00:16:15 – 00:23:45)
“American Horror Story” (00:23:50 – 00:32:20)
“Hunted” (00:32:25 – 00:44:15)
“The Girl” (00:44:20 – 00:54:40)
Early cancellations (00:54:40 – 01:05:20)
“X Factor” Hosts (01:05:25 – 01:10:35)
“Homeland” (01:10:40 – 01:23:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

