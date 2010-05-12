Dan and I went big on the laughs with this week’s Firewall & Iceberg podcast, in which we talk about “Cougar Town,” “Modern Family” and the arrival of Adam Scott and Rob Lowe to “Parks and Recreation.”

Then we go to war about last night’s “Lost” for a very, very long time.

Here’s the time breakdown for this week’s podcast:

“American Idol” — 02:10 – 04:00

“Cougar Town” — 04:15 – 12:10

“Modern Family” — 12:15 – 19:35

“Parks and Recreation” — 19:45 – 26:00

“The Pacific” — 26:00 – 29:00

“Lost” — 29:10 – 48:15