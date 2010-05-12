Firewall & Iceberg podcast, episode 16: ‘Lost,’ ‘Cougar Town,’ ‘Modern Family’ and more

The

Dan and I went big on the laughs with this week’s Firewall & Iceberg podcast, in which we talk about “Cougar Town,” “Modern Family” and the arrival of Adam Scott and Rob Lowe to “Parks and Recreation.”

Then we go to war about last night’s “Lost” for a very, very long time.

Here’s the time breakdown for this week’s podcast:

“American Idol” — 02:10 – 04:00
“Cougar Town” — 04:15 – 12:10
“Modern Family” — 12:15 – 19:35
“Parks and Recreation” — 19:45 – 26:00
“The Pacific” — 26:00 – 29:00
“Lost” — 29:10 – 48:15
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
You can also download the podcast here, or else go to Dan’s blog to stream it.

