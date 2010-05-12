Dan and I went big on the laughs with this week’s Firewall & Iceberg podcast, in which we talk about “Cougar Town,” “Modern Family” and the arrival of Adam Scott and Rob Lowe to “Parks and Recreation.”
Then we go to war about last night’s “Lost” for a very, very long time.
Here’s the time breakdown for this week’s podcast:
“American Idol” — 02:10 – 04:00
“Cougar Town” — 04:15 – 12:10
“Modern Family” — 12:15 – 19:35
“Parks and Recreation” — 19:45 – 26:00
“The Pacific” — 26:00 – 29:00
“Lost” — 29:10 – 48:15
Just when I think you two have solidified your places as my favourite TV critics, you provide a timed breakdown of your podcast. Bless.
To answer a question posed during the podcast, back in Fox’s early days there was a sitcom with Matthew Perry that completely changed its title and premise midway through the first season!
[en.wikipedia.org]
Actually, I just thought of another more recent example. NBC’s Cursed dropped the entire premise of Steven Weber’s character being unlucky due to a curse and was retitled The Weber Show during its first season.
I haven’t heard the podcast yet, but if you’re talking about renamed and radically-changed shows, what about “Ellen”? It was originally called “These Friends of Mine” and while I don’t think the show’s general premise changed, half the supporting cast were dropped after the first season.
And now I listen to the podcast, I find that you did in fact cite “Ellen” as an example. (Next time, listen to the podcast first.)
Alan, your blog was something I really enjoyed reading every day. It was one of the few places on the Internet where people could have discussions without degenerating into insults or political battles. I gave HitFix a try and I just can’t take the clutter, the ads, the millions of links. Good luck.
Yet you took the time to complain? Gimmie a break, stop whining. I don’t know what you want Alan to do about the ads. He does not own the site.
So what J is saying here as that he liked it when Alan gave away free content on the internet that was an adjunct to his regular gig, but now that he’s found a way to provide that STILL FREE content to people in a way that will help pay him for his work, he can’t abide by that.
The entitlement of the internet generation is beyond frustrating (and I’m a part of that generation). You’re given all this stuff FOR FREE, and all you can do is whine about easily ignorable ads and the fact that you can’t just read everything from an RSS feed (which, again, prevents Alan from earning a living for the content he’s giving away).
You know what show was more annoying when they’d recap the events of previous episodes? Arrested Development. How many times did Ron Howard recap the events of the previous episode, showing a clip that didn’t add anything to the proceedings, except that of refreshing the minds of casual viewers?
At least LOST did it in the middle of the episode just this once. Arrested Development did it constantly for a good two or three seasons, and it bugged the heck out of me. Just saying, Dan, it isn’t that bad.