Happy Monday, boys and girls! Dan is back from Sundance, which means it’s time for our first Firewall & Iceberg Podcast in a while, a packed episode featuring discussion of shows new (“The Americans,” “House of Cards,” “Do No Harm”) and old (the legacy of “30 Rock,” the finales of “Fringe” and “Parenthood”), plus some other miscellany (Dan’s thoughts on the films he saw at Sundance, and our reaction to the end of last week’s “The Office”). The lineup:

Sundance (00:00:50 – 00:4:30)
“The Americans” (00:04:40 – 00:15:55)
“Do No Harm” (00:15:55 – 00:29:20)
“House of Cards” (00:29:25 – 00:51:30)
“30 Rock” Pre-Finale Retrospective (00:51:35 – 01:10:25)
“Fringe” Finale (01:10:50 – 01:21:20)
“Parenthood” Finale” (01:21:25 – 01:35:25)
“The Office” (01:35:30 – 01:41:50)
