Happy Monday, boys and girls! Dan is back from Sundance, which means it’s time for our first Firewall & Iceberg Podcast in a while, a packed episode featuring discussion of shows new (“The Americans,” “House of Cards,” “Do No Harm”) and old (the legacy of “30 Rock,” the finales of “Fringe” and “Parenthood”), plus some other miscellany (Dan’s thoughts on the films he saw at Sundance, and our reaction to the end of last week’s “The Office”). The lineup:
Sundance (00:00:50 – 00:4:30)
“The Americans” (00:04:40 – 00:15:55)
“Do No Harm” (00:15:55 – 00:29:20)
“House of Cards” (00:29:25 – 00:51:30)
“30 Rock” Pre-Finale Retrospective (00:51:35 – 01:10:25)
“Fringe” Finale (01:10:50 – 01:21:20)
“Parenthood” Finale” (01:21:25 – 01:35:25)
“The Office” (01:35:30 – 01:41:50)
Is it true that “House of cards” has already been picked up for a second season?
I’m looking forward to watching both “House of cards” and “The Americans.”
In Alan’s interview with Spacey he certainly seemed to suggest that. He certainly talked about 26 episodes, and then said “We could get a third season, but we don’t know yet.”
As, I see. I didn’t read that interview (until now). Thanks.
Dan said that he’d put “Arrested Development” over “30 Rock” in a list of the greatest sitcoms ever, and he cited “30 Rock’s” two down seasons as justification for that. That raises this question: Let’s say the new — and, presumably, final — roll-out of “Arrested Development” episodes is the end for the show, and the episodes are a critical disaster (I say “critical disaster” because I feel like the non-critic fans who are still carrying a torch for “Arrested Development” will not be capable of saying anything except they’re tremendous episodes — at least for a while), could that retroactively worsen the first three seasons?
I’ve been wondering about this myself, but I’ve been wondering if we’ll even be able to truly consider these as complimentary to the original series run at all.
We don’t know for sure, but theoretically these new episodes may only resemble the original series in that they have the same cast of characters/actors and the same writers. Because this new series doesn’t have to adhere to any of the restrictions or facets of being a broadcast network sitcom, they potentially will be radically different in many subtle or overt ways.
And by that standard, I think it’s entirely possible this season could be great or awful and the original series would still seem completely removed from it.
I will be a bit surprised if this new series feels like it could easily fit into a box set alongside the original run.
