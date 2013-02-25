Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 170: Oscars, ‘Golden Boy,’ ‘Vikings,’ ‘Red Widow’ & more

#Seth MacFarlane
02.25.13 6 years ago 5 Comments

The

I’m back from Disney World, and the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is back with me (and Dan, who did not go to Disney World last week). Lots to discuss (and that’s even though neither of us had time to watch HBO’s “Parade’s End”), including last night’s Oscars, CBS’ “Golden Boy,” ABC’s “Red Widow,” History’s “Vikings,” the “Downton Abbey” finale and more. The lineup: 

Oscars (00:02:45 – 00:26:20)
“Golden Boy” (00:26:25 – 00:40:50)
“Red Widow” (00:40:55 – 00:51:50)
“Vikings” (00:51:50 – 01:02:00)
Listener Mail – Watching TV on the road (01:02:20 – 01:08:30)
Listener Mail – NBC’s need to experiment (01:08:35 – 01:15:45)
The “Downton Abbey” finale (01:15:55 – 01:36:30)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Seth MacFarlane
TAGSDOWNTON ABBEYFirewall IcebergGolden BoyOSCARS 2013Red WidowSETH MACFARLANEVIKINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP