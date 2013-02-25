Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 170: Oscars, ‘Golden Boy,’ ‘Vikings,’ ‘Red Widow’ & more

I’m back from Disney World, and the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is back with me (and Dan, who did not go to Disney World last week). Lots to discuss (and that’s even though neither of us had time to watch HBO’s “Parade’s End”), including last night’s Oscars, CBS’ “Golden Boy,” ABC’s “Red Widow,” History’s “Vikings,” the “Downton Abbey” finale and more. The lineup:

Oscars (00:02:45 – 00:26:20)

“Golden Boy” (00:26:25 – 00:40:50)

“Red Widow” (00:40:55 – 00:51:50)

“Vikings” (00:51:50 – 01:02:00)

Listener Mail – Watching TV on the road (01:02:20 – 01:08:30)

Listener Mail – NBC’s need to experiment (01:08:35 – 01:15:45)

The “Downton Abbey” finale (01:15:55 – 01:36:30)

