Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 170: Oscars, ‘Golden Boy,’ ‘Vikings,’ ‘Red Widow’ & more

I’m back from Disney World, and the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is back with me (and Dan, who did not go to Disney World last week). Lots to discuss (and that’s even though neither of us had time to watch HBO’s “Parade’s End”), including last night’s Oscars, CBS’ “Golden Boy,” ABC’s “Red Widow,” History’s “Vikings,” the “Downton Abbey” finale and more. The lineup:
Oscars (00:02:45 – 00:26:20)
“Golden Boy” (00:26:25 – 00:40:50)
“Red Widow” (00:40:55 – 00:51:50)
“Vikings” (00:51:50 – 01:02:00)
Listener Mail – Watching TV on the road (01:02:20 – 01:08:30)
Listener Mail – NBC’s need to experiment (01:08:35 – 01:15:45)
The “Downton Abbey” finale (01:15:55 – 01:36:30)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Was it just me, or did Ben Affleck look a lot like flash-forward Jack from “Through the Looking Glass”?
(Posting this before I listen; sorry if someone did mention it!)
We have to go back!
Speaking of good character deaths, Charlie in “Through the Looking Glass” has to go in the top 10.
I’m shocked (shocked!) that you didn’t make a “The Tom Brady story” joke when talking about Golden Boy. Too obvious?
Considering the slew of positive pro-Seth comments on many of the Oscar telecast reviews, it sounds as though many viewers showed up just for him. I haven’t seen any positive comments regarding the overall production, although I know people like some of the specific numbers and performances.
If the Academy and ABC are concerned about ratings, they could do worse than bringing McFarlane back. He can improve his performance over time and they’ll get the demographics they want.
But please god, NEVER LET THESE GUYS PRODUCE ANOTHER AWARDS SHOW.
My favorite character exit dates me I guess, but I loved how Dr Westfall left St. Elsewhere (the actor wanted to leave… he came back a couple times in the final season). I’ll bet Alan remembers.