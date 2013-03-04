Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 171: Mid-season check-ins, reality round-up & more

03.04.13 5 years ago 9 Comments

The

It’s at once a slow and busy week for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. There aren’t any premieres of note, and a lot of network shows are in repeats during the post-sweeps lull (which we explain in the podcast’s opening minutes), so we decided to take the opportunity to check back in on a bunch of series we haven’t discussed in a while, and also to answer some mail, and also to do one of our periodic Dan’s Reality Round-Up segments. So a dead week wound up leading to one of our longest podcasts ever. The lineup:

Slow Week (00:00:30 – 00:08:00)
“The Americans” (00:08:05 – 00:17:05)
“Shameless” (00:17:05 – 00:28:35)
“The Mindy Project” (00:28:40 – 00:37:50)
Midseason Struggles (00:37:55 – 00:47:25)
Listener Mail – Uneven Shows like “Suburgatory” (00:47:30 – 00:56:45)
Listener Mail – “Top Chef,” leading into Dan’s Reality Roundup – (01:02:10 – 01:22:25)
“Enlightened” finale – (01:22:50 – 01:36:50)
“Bunheads” finale – (01:36:50 – 01:47:40)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

