It’s at once a slow and busy week for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. There aren’t any premieres of note, and a lot of network shows are in repeats during the post-sweeps lull (which we explain in the podcast’s opening minutes), so we decided to take the opportunity to check back in on a bunch of series we haven’t discussed in a while, and also to answer some mail, and also to do one of our periodic Dan’s Reality Round-Up segments. So a dead week wound up leading to one of our longest podcasts ever. The lineup:

Slow Week (00:00:30 – 00:08:00)

“The Americans” (00:08:05 – 00:17:05)

“Shameless” (00:17:05 – 00:28:35)

“The Mindy Project” (00:28:40 – 00:37:50)

Midseason Struggles (00:37:55 – 00:47:25)

Listener Mail – Uneven Shows like “Suburgatory” (00:47:30 – 00:56:45)

Listener Mail – “Top Chef,” leading into Dan’s Reality Roundup – (01:02:10 – 01:22:25)

“Enlightened” finale – (01:22:50 – 01:36:50)

“Bunheads” finale – (01:36:50 – 01:47:40)

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.