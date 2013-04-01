It’s a special baseball Opening Day installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which we attempt to stay focused even as I watched Dan’s Red Sox lay a thumping on my Yankees. In between the shellacking and both of our mixed emotions about Kevin Youkilis, we attempted to review “Mad Men” without arousing the wrath of Matt Weiner, discussed our love of NBC’s “Hannibal” and our dislike of ABC’s “How to Live With Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life)” and DirecTV’s “Rogue” (which very quickly spun off into a larger discussion of the Is There Too Much TV To Watch ? question), the “Walking Dead” finale, and more. The lineup:

“Mad Men” (00:02:25 – 00:10:05) “Rogue” and TV saturation (00:10:05 – 00:22:30) “How to Live With Your Parents For the Rest of Your Life” (00:22:31 – 00:32:10) “Hannibal” (00:32:10 – 00:48:35) Listener Mail: HBO’s “Vice” (00:49:00 – 00:53:55) Listener Mail: Garret Dillahunt (00:54:00 – 00:58:38 Listener Mail: Shows and their networks (00:58:40 – 01:03:45) The “Walking Dead” finale (01:03:45 – 01:26:45)

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.