It’s a special baseball Opening Day installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which we attempt to stay focused even as I watched Dan’s Red Sox lay a thumping on my Yankees. In between the shellacking and both of our mixed emotions about Kevin Youkilis, we attempted to review “Mad Men” without arousing the wrath of Matt Weiner, discussed our love of NBC’s “Hannibal” and our dislike of ABC’s “How to Live With Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life)” and DirecTV’s “Rogue” (which very quickly spun off into a larger discussion of the Is There Too Much TV To Watch ? question), the “Walking Dead” finale, and more. The lineup:
“Mad Men” (00:02:25 – 00:10:05)
“Rogue” and TV saturation (00:10:05 – 00:22:30)
“How to Live With Your Parents For the Rest of Your Life” (00:22:31 – 00:32:10)
“Hannibal” (00:32:10 – 00:48:35)
Listener Mail: HBO’s “Vice” (00:49:00 – 00:53:55)
Listener Mail: Garret Dillahunt (00:54:00 – 00:58:38
Listener Mail: Shows and their networks (00:58:40 – 01:03:45)
The “Walking Dead” finale (01:03:45 – 01:26:45)
No Game of Thrones? Why? :(
Buzz – It’s never been a weekly segment because it would be too much of me biting my tongue on things from the book and since the show is so plot-heavy, that would be a problem… But we’ll check in during the season. Possibly a couple/few times…
-Daniel
Ah, that makes sense. Thanks! :)
Allan is there any redeeming factors to the pinstripes this year? This is Lane Price level self loathing! Did Matt Weiner kill the Yankees too?
I love the comparison between Andrea’s end and Bridge Over the River Kwai, but I really feel like that is giving them too much credit. Andrea and Nicholson have some broad similarities, but Andrea’s choices are all based on her own self-serving needs. She ignores many warnings until the evidence is overwhelming and she realizes her own life is in danger. Nicholson always believes he’s ultimately acting out of his own misguided sense of honor but he’s also doing his duty to his men the whole time. He is slowly blinded to reality by his need to succeed in his task.
The irony is that if they had played Andrea’s arc better, she would have come across as both heroic and tragically sympathetic. She lost anyone she cared about and then was stuck with Michonne for 8 months and nearly died of fever. Woodbury must have seemed like heaven after all of that. But the writing and acting just drove the character into the ground, making her loathsome, which is par for the course with Walking Dead.
Alan/Dan-
Although y’all seem frustrated by the annual “Mad Men” preview segment on the podcast because of the content restraints, you should know it performs a great service for listeners like me.
We wait with great anticipation for the news — the answer to the question — can Mad Men keep up its impeccable quality? So much of entertainment proves otherwise, that almost all things decline, so… even though it’s just a review of the premiere, the fact that you guys can endorse it (sans details) is much appreciated.
CitizenMilton – Since a commenter on my post called that segment “grade school gloating,” I appreciate your perspective/reenforcement. Thanks!
-Daniel
I’ve had more time to think about the dead.finale…and I just find myself so frustrated over who they’ve killed over the season…I keep thinking about missed opportunities….like I woul have loved a scene between Milton and Herschel having tea together…..loved to see merle struggle with people actually starting to trust and depend on him….loved to see Andrea wake up and see what her naivete created, having her be the one to shut down and michonne reach out/talk more…. Argh! I need to stop wishing this show would be more.
So, about Hannibal…
I was initially skeptical that NBC was going to remake this show for many reasons. The Following seems like it could have been a better show, and I first thought it would be, because the concept seems…more expansive, I guess. And NBC can be NBC, in a bad way (but not always; see below). But this is probably the fourth or fifth review where the critics have been positive to absolutely thrilled. I really, really hope it succeeds because of it. For all the crap that NBC gets, and they deserve a lot of it, the network has been airing a lot of good programs in the last few years. Whatever else you can say about Animal Practice and Do No Harm, Greenblatt, et al apparently made a smart choice and they deserve something to break for them.
Then again, WHY OH WHY isn’t this show airing on Tuesdays? I get that The Voice is light and fun and more of a family show, but it’s without a doubt the strongest thing NBC has going for it right now. I’m hoping Hannibal succeeds, and if it doesn’t, I’ll be irritated it wasn’t being given a boost.
There was some speculation that it was scheduled on Thursdays because NBC knew it would be a turkey, but the initial reviews have me thinking that’s not the case. What could the network have been thinking? Part of me wonders if the network will simply renew it almost no matter what. If it can get above a 2.0 in the demo, it’ll be easily renewed. Hell, a 1.5 would be pretty easy to renew, given the show will likely be respected by most critics. And since it’s going to be gory and cable-like in a few ways, and since it’s going into the summer, perhaps it will build towards the end if it doesn’t self-start. Stranger things have happened.
Fuller has said it will only go for 13 episodes per season (and for 4-5 seasons at most, I think). It seems like the perfect show to air on Sundays after football is over and, given its gory content, at 10:0, where it wouldn’t have to compete with The Walking Dead. So as much as I would like NBC to have a hit out of the gate or at least something that gains buzz as its season comes to a close, I could see a situation where it’s critically loved and, while not successful, doesn’t do a .4 in the demo. NBC renews it, puts it on Netflix, and does what it can to promote the show elsewhere before Sundays in 2014. And in the process, they see a way forward in bringing a modified cable-like schedule to broadcast.
Given recent events (and the stated need for a palate-cleanser) the summer rewatch clearly needs to be season one of Veronica Mars.
Rugman11 – Multiple people have now suggested that either here or on Twitter and you’re making me feel like we’re gonna need to zig because you all expect us to zag!
-Daniel
I had no idea that the Simpsons song “Talkin’ Softball” was a parody of something! Thanks for playing “Talkin’ Baseball” at the beginning. Consider playing “Talkin’ Softball” next time you are compelled to talk about baseball!
Neither of you disputed the viewer’s contention that The Killing would be the best drama on NBC if it were on that network. Don’t either of you think Parenthood would deserve that title? Admittedly, I am a huge Parenthood fan and I have never seen The Killing; but my impression has been that The Killing is not highly esteemed by critics, yet Parenthood is.
SlackerInc – The question phrased it such that I/we interpreted it as being “When ‘The Killing’ premiered…” Right now, “The Killing” *certainly* wouldn’t be the best drama on NBC and it may not necessarily have been that when it premiered either, but based on the first three or four episodes that we were initially sent, both Alan and I really liked “The Killing” and thought it was something fresh and different. It proved not to be, of course… At least for us.
But yeah. The podcast is nothing if not “Parenthood”-friendly!
-Daniel
Cool, thanks for the quick and informative reply!
Agree fully with Alan about the lameness of the ambush (which was clearly engineered clumsily to allow the groups to merge without enmity). But I’m dumbfounded that Dan thought the Gov. only recently became cartoonishly Eeevil. What about early in the season when he slaughtered friendly Guardsmen and put their heads in fishtanks? Or a couple episodes later when he sexually tormented/humiliated Maggie?
Just so you guys know, there were some re-shoots done for the finale after Mazarra was fired as the show runner. So essentially, it’s hard to say what AMC’s thinking was with that decision because from what I’ve heard, Mazarra was interested in ending the story line with the Governor and moving away from the prison.
Matt Zoller Seitz’s Mad Men write up today over at Vulture “gives away” a bunch of factoids about the premiere, where it starts, what Don is doing there etc. None of it rises to the level of a “spoiler” for me but apparently Matt Weiner feels differently. So is MZS running the risk of ending up with a horse head in his bed, or screeners drying up or Matt Weiner “accidentally” spilling his drink over him at upfronts cocktail hour or what?