Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 177: ‘Defiance,’ ‘Hemlock Grove,’ ‘Mad Men’ & more

#Mad Men
Senior Television Writer
04.15.13 18 Comments

The

In what we believe is our longest Firewall & Iceberg Podcast episode ever, Dan and I got busy with a mix of premieres (Syfy’s “Defiance,” Netflix’s “Hemlock Grove”), looks back (last night’s “Mad Men” plus the “Cougar Town” and “Go On” finales), mail, plus an overdue retrospective on the career and influence of the late, great Roger Ebert.

Please note: We recorded this earlier today, and were literally saying our goodbyes when I first saw news of the tragedy in Boston. Our usual banter reflects that ignorance. If you’re not in the mood to hear us bicker right now, we understand.

The lineup:

“Defiance” (00:00:50 – 00:15:10)
“Hemlock Grove” (00:15:15 – 00:31:45)
“Mary & Martha” (00:31:45 – 00:39:00)
Roger Ebert (00:39:05 – 00:50:00)
Listener Mail – Lead-Ins (00:50:15 – 00:59:35)
Listener Mail – “Game of Thrones” aging (00:59:45 – 01:07:50)
“Cougar Town” finale (01:08:00 – 01:14:55)
“Go On” finale (01:15:00 – 01:27:45)
“Mad Men” (01:27:50 – 01:52:50)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mad Men
TAGSCOUGAR TOWNDEFIANCEFirewall IcebergGO ONHEMLOCK GROVEMad Menroger ebert

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP