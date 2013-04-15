In what we believe is our longest Firewall & Iceberg Podcast episode ever, Dan and I got busy with a mix of premieres (Syfy’s “Defiance,” Netflix’s “Hemlock Grove”), looks back (last night’s “Mad Men” plus the “Cougar Town” and “Go On” finales), mail, plus an overdue retrospective on the career and influence of the late, great Roger Ebert.

Please note: We recorded this earlier today, and were literally saying our goodbyes when I first saw news of the tragedy in Boston. Our usual banter reflects that ignorance. If you’re not in the mood to hear us bicker right now, we understand.

The lineup:

“Defiance” (00:00:50 – 00:15:10) “Hemlock Grove” (00:15:15 – 00:31:45) “Mary & Martha” (00:31:45 – 00:39:00) Roger Ebert (00:39:05 – 00:50:00) Listener Mail – Lead-Ins (00:50:15 – 00:59:35) Listener Mail – “Game of Thrones” aging (00:59:45 – 01:07:50) “Cougar Town” finale (01:08:00 – 01:14:55) “Go On” finale (01:15:00 – 01:27:45) “Mad Men” (01:27:50 – 01:52:50)

