In what we believe is our longest Firewall & Iceberg Podcast episode ever, Dan and I got busy with a mix of premieres (Syfy’s “Defiance,” Netflix’s “Hemlock Grove”), looks back (last night’s “Mad Men” plus the “Cougar Town” and “Go On” finales), mail, plus an overdue retrospective on the career and influence of the late, great Roger Ebert.
Please note: We recorded this earlier today, and were literally saying our goodbyes when I first saw news of the tragedy in Boston. Our usual banter reflects that ignorance. If you’re not in the mood to hear us bicker right now, we understand.
The lineup:
“Defiance” (00:00:50 – 00:15:10)
“Hemlock Grove” (00:15:15 – 00:31:45)
“Mary & Martha” (00:31:45 – 00:39:00)
Roger Ebert (00:39:05 – 00:50:00)
Listener Mail – Lead-Ins (00:50:15 – 00:59:35)
Listener Mail – “Game of Thrones” aging (00:59:45 – 01:07:50)
“Cougar Town” finale (01:08:00 – 01:14:55)
“Go On” finale (01:15:00 – 01:27:45)
“Mad Men” (01:27:50 – 01:52:50)
Hi, the link to Defiance is to the movie, not to the new TV show. It should link to – [www.hitfix.com]
For some reason, it won’t let me stream. I only want to hear about Mad Men. I’ll try something else.
I screwed up the link to Dan’s blog, which has the streaming version. It should work now. If not, just go here:
[www.hitfix.com]
I hope this does not come off as insensitive, but considering the wall-to-wall non-stop talking without saying anything of substance that we get on television after something like what happened in Boston, I definitely appreciate not having to hear about it on Firewall and Iceberg. It’s not that I think you guys would be inappropriate, but rather that it’s nice to come here and get bickering rather than more Boston talk. I would imaging you guys would be far more sensitive and appropriate than the gabbers on CNN and MSNBC and FOX, but after listening to them spew nonsense and a gruesome interest in the minute details, I’ve had it up to here with media insensitivity and uninformed speculation masquerading as news. Give me Alan and Daniel kvetching at each other any day.
With regards to the listener mail, Dan, you mentioned that not a lot of time had passed “in the world of the show”, except we know from the second episode of the third season that it has been roughly a year since Jaime Lannister was captured by Robb. That would mean it’s been roughly two years since the story began, in terms of the timeline within the show. So the child actors aging doesn’t seem so terribly inconsistent, I’d say.
I’m more of the opinion that it really doesn’t matter. I don’t agree with Dan that it’s a significant problem, as there are plenty of great shows that in one way or another ask you to suspend disbelief; people talking to the cameras for no in-narrative reason in Parks and Rec, Walter White’s incredible transformation in a single year, Louie’s African-American mother of white children…
The aging is a slight problem, not a significant one. If Game of Thrones can recast the role of Beric Dondarrion with a different actor, what’s the problem with recasting Isaac Hempstead-Wright with slightly older-looking Isaac Hempstead-Wright? It might not make literal sense in the narrative, but it makes thematic sense in that these children have been through a lot of horrible things and look how quickly they’ve had to grow up.
Don’t know about true lead in, but the Walking Dead and Talking Dead make a fascinating case for what future “lead-ins” may look like. Not every show could do that, but a show like Lost might have done well at 9 with a followup Lost recap show at 10.
If Lost were airing today, that’s absolutely what ABC would put after it. (This of course assumes that a Lost in 2013 would be as big of a hit as Lost was in, say, 2006.)
I know that one less stream/download probably doesn’t matter, but I think I’m done with Firewall and Iceberg because of the truly awful “goon” jokes. Add them to Smash Williams, and I’ve reached my limit of running gags that don’t go anywhere. I know that some think that repetition is the key to comedy, but the jokes have to at least be humorous.
I, on the other hand, love such jokes. To each her/his own.
Agreed. Those bits are not nearly as funny as Dan and Alan think they are. And the endless banter when someone mispronounces a name…ugh.
It’s a tough podcast to listen to sometimes.
Jared – I’m not under the impression that those bits are *especially* “funny.”
Ah, so these bit are done in a comedic style, but I’m not supposed to laugh. Gotcha.
Alan, I really wanted to read your thoughts on Defiance before deciding whether to bother with it. Do I really have to listen to 15 minutes of a podcast to find out your opinion of the show? I think you’re doing your readers a disservice by only covering some shows via podcast.
Melanie – Or Alan’s doing his readers a service by making sure that things that maybe he wouldn’t have time to write about get covered in some way, shape or form. But you seem to have a better sense of how he should be spending his time.
Dan, I know Alan can’t cover every show and that he’s stretched thin these days. I do think that he should weigh in on new shows though, even if he’s not going to be watching them in the future.