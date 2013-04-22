After last week’s longest-ever Firewall & Iceberg Podcast episode, Dan and I were back to a more normal length – and the new normal apparently means 90+ minutes – in what would have been a light week if Amazon hadn’t suddenly decided to crowdsource 80-billion new TV pilots. So we talked about those, and “Rectify,” and “Mad Men” as usual, and also found time to post-mortem “Suburgatory” season 2 and answer a few letters.

The lineup:

“Rectify” (00:00:50 – 00:14:55)

Amazon pilots including “Zombieland,” “Onion News Empire,” “Browsers” and “Alpha House” (00:15:00 – 00:43:15)

Listener Mail: Changing episodic structure (00:43:35 – 00:51:05)

Listener Mail: Successful summer dumps (00:51:45 – 00:57:00)

“Suburgatory” finale (00:57:00 – 01:12:35)

“Mad Men” (01:12:40 – 01:36:10)

