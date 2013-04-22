Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 178: ‘Rectify,’ Amazon pilots, ‘Mad Men’ & more

#Rectify #Mad Men
Senior Television Writer
04.22.13 11 Comments

The

After last week’s longest-ever Firewall & Iceberg Podcast episode, Dan and I were back to a more normal length – and the new normal apparently means 90+ minutes – in what would have been a light week if Amazon hadn’t suddenly decided to crowdsource 80-billion new TV pilots. So we talked about those, and “Rectify,” and “Mad Men” as usual, and also found time to post-mortem “Suburgatory” season 2 and answer a few letters.

The lineup:

“Rectify” (00:00:50 – 00:14:55)
Amazon pilots including “Zombieland,” “Onion News Empire,” “Browsers” and “Alpha House” (00:15:00 – 00:43:15)
Listener Mail: Changing episodic structure (00:43:35 – 00:51:05)
Listener Mail: Successful summer dumps (00:51:45 – 00:57:00)
“Suburgatory” finale (00:57:00 – 01:12:35)
“Mad Men” (01:12:40 – 01:36:10)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rectify#Mad Men
TAGSFirewall IcebergMad MenRECTIFYSUBURGATORY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP