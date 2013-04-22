After last week’s longest-ever Firewall & Iceberg Podcast episode, Dan and I were back to a more normal length – and the new normal apparently means 90+ minutes – in what would have been a light week if Amazon hadn’t suddenly decided to crowdsource 80-billion new TV pilots. So we talked about those, and “Rectify,” and “Mad Men” as usual, and also found time to post-mortem “Suburgatory” season 2 and answer a few letters.
The lineup:
“Rectify” (00:00:50 – 00:14:55)
Amazon pilots including “Zombieland,” “Onion News Empire,” “Browsers” and “Alpha House” (00:15:00 – 00:43:15)
Listener Mail: Changing episodic structure (00:43:35 – 00:51:05)
Listener Mail: Successful summer dumps (00:51:45 – 00:57:00)
“Suburgatory” finale (00:57:00 – 01:12:35)
“Mad Men” (01:12:40 – 01:36:10)
the fact that ted and peggy also lost the account was completely lost on me until i read your review.
upon second viewing, don’s rant about big companies throwing the scraps for mid-level firms like SCDP and CGC seemed to really unsettle ted…i wonder he will do next… a SCDP and CGC merger is so unlikely, but oh my – how interesting would it be for Don and Peggy to be co-heads…or even Don report to Peggy!
Regarding the issue of some viewers of Mad Men getting burned out and disappointed and feeling like it’s same old same old. Well acted but wheel spinning.
I think the turning point on that issue was when Don in season 4 ended up not choosing Faye. Up until that episode where he had sex with Megan in his office after half a season of trying to improve and getting closer to Faye who was clearly both a good person and would make him a better man, he and the show seemed to make a choice of “nah, lets not really change anything”.
After then I still watch it when I can and I like certain aspects of it a lot, but I don’t have the same respect for the show.
Man, Rectify came out of nowhere but what a FANTASTIC show. I can’t remember the last time I was this invested after only a handful of episodes.
“Why don’t the networks use a pilot model like Amazon?”
Well, back in 2008, BBC Three in the UK did just that. They produced half a dozen pilots, aired all of them, and the winner was picked up as a series. (That winner was BEING HUMAN.) They didn’t repeat the experiment, though.
Do you think you’re going to do an end-of-season segment on Vikings next week? Have you been keeping up with it?
I think they’ve done some really interesting work all around, and I find myself actually looking forward to it more than Game of Thrones each Sunday. (Not that I think it’s a better show, but having read the books, I pretty much know what’s coming next on GoT, where I don’t on Vikings.)
We’re both behind, so probably not.
Don’t speak for me, Sepinwall!
But yes. I’m behind. So probably not…
-Daniel
For those who missed it (and since there was no review from Alan this week), good episode of Doctor Who this week, guest starring Dougray Scott and Call the Midwife’s Jessica Raine.
If you’re a fan of OLD british sci fi, this was meant as a unofficial cros-over between the Doctor and Professor Quatermass.
I’m beginning to wonder if, in hindsight, SCDP’s pursuit of Jaguar is going to be seen as the lynch-pin that led to the demise of the company.
That blind pursuit led to, inadvertently or directly, Joan’s prostitution, Don’s disillusionment, Peggy’s quitting, Lane’s suicide, Don’s ‘mistreatment’ of Herb (Jaguar), Harry’s ire over Joan’s advancement, and now, the betrayal of Raymond (Heinz) and Ken Cosgrove by Don and Pete.
Heinz has now left the firm; if Ken goes, so will Dow; Harry could also leave with clients of his own; and Herb might also exact some revenge by getting Jaguar to leave SCDP (Roger mentioned to Don that he might ‘have a war’ because of his behavior). I’m starting to think that the pieces have been set in motion for a total collapse of the firm.
I have absolutely no on topic comment to make other than that it’s Tuesday night and miss Justified. Carry on…
I think the big difference between Mad Men and shows like The Sopranos and Breaking Bad is that Mad Men is completely character-driven. So if the show has essentially come to the conclusion that these characters will never change, and we’ve hit the point where we’ve learned all there is to know about them, then there might not be any story left (note: this might not be true; perhaps there is still more to learn).
Whereas with shows that are more plot-driven, you’re interest can be held be what these immutable character will DO next. Walter White may be irredeemable, but I still want to see what comes next for him (and how he falls). With Don, it’s starting to feel like a retread.
That said, we’re three episodes in and this show hasn’t let me down before. I’m willing to be patient. But if the ultimate story is that these characters are doomed to repeat their mistakes, then it will be, by its very nature, repetitive.