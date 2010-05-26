The TV season is ending tonight, but the Firewall & Iceberg podcast is not.

This week, Dan and I go on for a while about “Lost,” then preview tonight’s “American Idol” finale, talk a bit about the “Chuck” finale and then go off on a bunch of quick hits about the finales of “24,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Community” and a few more.

There’s also talk about how the podcast fits into my summer viewing plans , as well as our usual difficulty getting in sync.

The breakdown:

Intro – 0:00-02:00

“Lost” — 02:00 – 28:10

“American Idol” — 28:10 – 38:55

“Chuck” — 40:00 – 47:00

Random other finales – 47:00 – 54:10

What’s next for Firewall & Iceberg – 54:15 – 59:40