The TV season is ending tonight, but the Firewall & Iceberg podcast is not.
This week, Dan and I go on for a while about “Lost,” then preview tonight’s “American Idol” finale, talk a bit about the “Chuck” finale and then go off on a bunch of quick hits about the finales of “24,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Community” and a few more.
There’s also talk about how the podcast fits into my summer viewing plans, as well as our usual difficulty getting in sync.
The breakdown:
Intro – 0:00-02:00
“Lost” — 02:00 – 28:10
“American Idol” — 28:10 – 38:55
“Chuck” — 40:00 – 47:00
Random other finales – 47:00 – 54:10
What’s next for Firewall & Iceberg – 54:15 – 59:40
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] You can also download the MP3 file, or you can stream it at Dan's blog.
I don’t see why one would view Exodus any differently. Walt’s kidnapping was a major plot running through Season 2, and had reverberations all the way though the end of the show. It’s not like they totally dropped the plotline. The only thing they didn’t follow through on is why the Others were so interested in him. But is that really an interesting question? The Ben-led Others were very keen on children in general, so it seems to me we can infer everything we need from that.
I don’t consider Walt pointless either. He was our early introduction to “special” people, so when we saw the abilities of Hurley, Miles, Desmond, and the Boy in Black, we understood that they were also “special”.
And we’ve seen how growing up “special” on the Island can severely screw up a kid. We saw how Richard became very interested that little Ben had seen his mother’s ghost, and I’ve thought since then that the Others were interested in Walt for the same purpose: as a potential future leader. So if Walt was on the path to become another MIB or another Ben, then I like that he was allowed to escape his fate and hopefully live a relatively normal life.
And I like the moral grayness of Michael murdering two people to save him. If Walt had wound up being dragged back to the Island, it would’ve erased that grayness. Michael would just be a bad guy, instead of a guy who did a bad thing for a good reason.
Not that I wouldn’t have loved to see Walt one more time in the final season, of course, but overall I find his story effective.
If they would have answered who was on the other end of the outrigger shootout Alan would have called it the best finale ever
Here’s where I disagree. I was really looking forward, until about 3 weeks ago when I started worrying, to sharing this show with my two kids, now 10 and 6, on dvd in a few years. I assumed I would buy a complete set of one of my favorite shows, along with the sets of Buffy, Wire, Deadwood, and the first few seasons of Homicide. I will now never do this. I feel cheated. I’m not sorry I watched six seasons of the show, but I will never revisit it, either on dvd or in any kind of tv re-run. And I have to believe there are a lot of people who feel the same way.
I feel the same way, I was looking forward to rewatching LOST again after the Finale, as it would now all make sense. But I just don’t see the point of it: yes, I’ll see things a bit differently, like Ben and Hurley sharing the candy bar or the US Army knife found on the Island and little bits like this, but I’ll feel like I wasted 100+ hours after rewatching it again.
I’m happy I stuck with it for 6 years, but this is also the first series that I love enormously and at the same time feel very disappointed about it. My best friend just finished season 5 and I’m not sure if I should tell him to watch season 6 or to just stop there.
Same here. I was fully intending to buy “Lost – Complete Series” until the last season when it skewed to sheer supernatural convenience and magic wells and largely making 4 seasons of content boil down to just weird stuff to pass the time.
You could probably just watch season one and season six and the essential elements to the story are there while skipping all the irrelevant Dharma content which had no bearing on the last season.
While I could probably watch it in parts for great character moments (hell, the filler episodes – like Hurley and the minibus – that didn’t progress anything are probably the best ones to watch now!) I have no inclination to watch it again in sequence or from the beginning to the end.
i have been home sick these past days, and decided to rewatch Lost-just cherry picking episodes. And for me at least, knowledge of the finale does impact my reviewing experience depending on the characters.
For example, that scene between Ben and Hurley outside the cabin where he shares his candy bar with him reached new levels of awesomeness! And my imagination ran wild on all the possibilities of island life under Hurley and Ben’s reign that I wished we could see.
On a different topic, I have a friend who watched season 1 of Lost, stopped (because she worked abroad where there is no Lost), and then saw the finale out of curiosity. Knowing that mysteries weren’t largely addressed, she doesn’t want to watch the series from beginning to end; but rather only those important to certain characters. I thought that this was an interesting approach. So I gave in and just gave her a list of episodes either centric or important to certain characters’ arcs. It will be interesting to her experience.
Alan,
I agree with you that we needed at least some answers, something that would not make the 5+ years of the show we watched completely useless, pretty much. And I also agree that this entire final season was poorly constructed.
On the answers front: I wasn’t looking for a list of answers, far from it, but at last one. For instance, had they made it clear (i.e. answered) how the Island “worked,” as in it’s a place where if one believes in something, it makes it true. Only that would have meant – and possibly explained – so much. How Walt made the polar bear appear, how John knew when (or, made it so) the rain would stop, how one becomes the new guardian of the Island (by believing one becomes it), how the rules are created, etc (one could even try to use it to explain the food drops…)
It would have mean so much, and has an impact on the entire show, yet it was only one single answer that really was provided, still leaving a lot for interpretation.
On the season structure: I’m surprised no one seems to feel what I felt, that after the season 3 finale they seemed to have a clear view of things, what they wanted to tell, where they wanted the show to go, etc It was one story being told, there was a continuity, and then season 6 came. Then we dropped all those new characters, elements, plot lines and mysteries introduced so far (including those two seasons, 4 & 5, time travel, constants, Faraday’s time experiment…) and instead they tell the story of the sideways. Then, they answer that, as if the show had always and only been about that, and not the five years before!
It’s like they dropped all they wanted to do with those characters/stories, and made it all about the sideways “reality” and what happens after the story. I believe there’s a saying, “what matters isn’t the destination, but the journey.” They did the opposite, made it not about the journey, what people did and lived on the Island, but the destination, where they ended up.
I also hate the idea of the sideways being “once everyone is dead” and not, as many thought, the result of Jack and/or Desmond’s actions on the island, because it does make everything not matter at all. It doesn’t matter that Claire lived, if the only thing she’ll remember once dead, if the only thing that will have mattered to her, was her time with Charlie on the Island (which wasn’t always happy-stuff, BTW). Why doesn’t she remember she was kidnapped by Ethan & the Others? Or that she spent most of her time there as a crazy blond girl mothering a bunch of whatever that thing was she called her “son” while listening to the MIB? And how about the fact that she very well could have had a long and happy life after the Island, raising Aaron with aunt Kate, met someone, fell in love, got married and lived happily for decades…
Don’t you see how different the emotional impact is when it happens not “for real” as a “course correction” or whatever, but after their deaths? Sun & Jin are happy and smiling cause they never knew their daughter? Juliet died, but who cares? Since in the end she & Sawyer are back together and happy? had she lived and escaped on the plane with Sawyer, it would have been the same. Had Sawyer died, he wouldn’t have had to suffer decades on being lonely and missing her until he would finally die and see her again…?
Watching the episode, I wasn’t loving the checklist not of answers, but happy couples (especially when we didn’t get Desmond/Penny, or one I was really looking forward to: Ben/Alex! I was hoping for that one, and a great emotional confrontation…), but when it turned out to be a post-death thing, I HATED it! It’s like they wanted to have their cake and eat it at the same time, both saying it matters what you do, and whether or not you live or die on the Island, yet at the same time provide a happy ending as-if everyone left the same (at the same time), and that feels like such a cheat!
And I could go on and on about things I didn’t like, like how I doubt the people in the church all mattered most to one another and were the most important people in their lives. Are you kidding me? As you mentioned, Penny barely met a few of them, and I’m sure Desmond, their little Charlie and all the people in their lives post-Island meant a lot more. How about Rose & Bernard? They live for some time before crashing on the Island, and then they separated themselves to live together, but alone. I doubt all those people were the most important ones for them…
As you said with Sayid/Shannon, it felt like it was just who was on the Island, that only being on the Island was important, not what you did, whether you were happy there or not, or if you lived after wards or died there.
As others said, the lack of continuity with all previous seasons/mysteries, and the complete absence of answers, makes me not want to watch the entire series again. Not when I know it’s a meaningless succession of things that don’t matter in the end. As I read somewhere: “In the end, it’s hard not to see Lost as the longest con of them all. Not because we didn’t get enough answers – it’s really true that after this episode, I don’t need any more answers than what we got. But because all along, Lost seemed to be a story. Until the end, when it wasn’t. In the end, it was just a bunch of stuff that happened.”
I was never a very obsessive fan, but I believe that a good/better finale was possible, with – for example – as I said one answer with a real impact on the entire series, and a sixth season without the sideways reality at all, or – as everyone thought – as a result of Jack/Desmond’s action at the Island’s heart, and then pretty much everything else as we got it. But as they made it – and the whole season with the sideways destroying the emotional impact of things, and constructed only to have us “fooled” by what they really were in the end – it was such a disappointment.
The writers did a great job, so much so that people seem to (refuse to) see all the many flaws of that ending. It was a good episode (until the end), but a vastly disappointing ending.
Exactly.
Love listening to the podcast, but if you guys haven’t considered it already, I think you guys should get a theme song for the podcast. It’d be awesome if you guys had like, an cheesy 80s tv theme to start off the show.
Alan, nice podcast, although I was dishearened by your ocmment that you spoke to a former LOST writer who shared that by the end of season 3, they still hadn’t dreamed up the “time travel twist” yet. To me, this speaks volumes: that the writers didn’t really have a plan (despite somehow getting to the final-final scene where Jack dies and closes his eye, coming full circle). Instead, they were just generating random tangent storylines, like throwing spaghetti to the wall and seeing “what sticks”.
ABC announced the end date of LOST back on May 7, 2007. That was more than 3 years ago, which was PLENTY of time to fully explore (if not resolve) the island mystries already in play. Instead, they decided to leave some questions by the wayside (why women cannot have children on the island, the details behind the Ben/Widmore war, the true intent behind the Dharma initiative, etc.) in favor of new plot twists like the time travel thing, the Temple people, and the backstory of Jacob/MIB/OtherMother. It’s almost as if 3 years ago – at the show’s height in popularity – the creators decided to indulge the writers in coming up with whatever they wanted in the last 3 seasons. And unfortunately, the show suffered for it.
I own seasons 1-4 on DVD, and unlike other folks who’ve commented here, I DO plan to re-watch them at some point. But only those seasons. I think that somewhere towards the end of season 4 the show jumped the shark. The experience won’t be ruined by knowing the ending in advance; I would still like to revisit those “small moments” that made the show so memorable. I will, however, avoid the last two seasons, because knowing the ending now I think re-watching the journey there would be a waste of time.
First …
The Island:
It was real. Everything that happened on the island that we saw throughout the 6 seasons was real. Forget the final image of the plane crash, it was put in purposely to f*&k with people’s heads and show how far the show had come. They really crashed. They really survived. They really discovered Dharma and the Others. The Island keeps the balance of good and evil in the world. It always has and always will perform that role. And the Island will always need a “Protector”. Jacob wasn’t the first, Hurley won’t be the last. However, Jacob had to deal with a malevolent force (MIB) that his mother, nor Hurley had to deal with. He created the devil and had to find a way to kill him — even though the rules prevented him from actually doing so.
Thus began Jacob’s plan to bring candidates to the Island to do the one thing he couldn’t do. Kill the MIB. He had a huge list of candidates that spanned generations. Yet everytime he brought people there, the MIB corrupted them and caused them to kill one another. That was until Richard came along and helped Jacob understand that if he didn’t take a more active role, then his plan would never work.
Enter Dharma — which I’m not sure why John is having such a hard time grasping. Dharma, like the countless scores of people that were brought to the island before, were brought there by Jacob as part of his plan to kill the MIB. However, the MIB was aware of this plan and interferred by “corrupting” Ben. Making Ben believe he was doing the work of Jacob when in reality he was doing the work of the MIB. This carried over into all of Ben’s “off-island” activities. He was the leader. He spoke for Jacob as far as they were concerned. So the “Others” killed Dharma and later were actively trying to kill Jack, Kate, Sawyer, Hurley and all the candidates because that’s what the MIB wanted. And what he couldn’t do for himself.
Dharma was originally brought in to be good. But was turned bad by MIB’s corruption and eventually destroyed by his pawn Ben. Now, was Dharma only brought there to help Jack and the other Canditates on their overall quest to kill Smokey? Or did Jacob have another list of Canidates from the Dharma group that we were never aware of? That’s a question that is purposley not answered because whatever answer the writers came up with would be worse than the one you come up with for yourself. Still … Dharma’s purpose is not “pointless” or even vague. Hell, it’s pretty blantent.
Still, despite his grand plan, Jacob wanted to give his “candidates” (our Lostaways) the one thing he, nor his brother, were ever afforded: free will. Hence him bringing a host of “candidates” through the decades and letting them “choose” which one would actually do the job in the end. Maybe he knew Jack would be the one to kill Flocke and that Hurley would be the protector in the end. Maybe he didn’t. But that was always the key question of the show: Fate vs Free-will. Science vs Faith. Personally I think Jacob knew from the beginning what was going to happen and that everyone played a part over 6 seasons in helping Jack get to the point where he needed to be to kill Smokey and make Hurley the protector — I know that’s how a lot of the writers viewed it. But again, they won’t answer that (nor should they) because that ruins the fun.
In the end, Jack got to do what he always wanted to do from the very first episode of the show: Save his fellow Lostaways. He got Kate and Sawyer off the island and he gave Hurley the purpose in life he’d always been missing. And, in Sideways world (which we’ll get to next) he in fact saved everyone by helping them all move on …
Now…
Sideways World:
Sideways world is where it gets really cool in terms of theology and metaphysical discussion (for me at least — because I love history/religion theories and loved all the talks in the writer’s room about it). Basically what the show is proposing is that we’re all linked to certain people during our lives. Call them soulmates (though it’s not exactly the best word). But these people we’re linked to are with us duing “the most important moments of our lives” as Christian said. These are the people we move through the universe with from lifetime to lifetime. It’s loosely based in Hinduisim with large doses of western religion thrown into the mix.
The conceit that the writers created, basing it off these religious philosophies, was that as a group, the Lostaways subconsciously created this “sideways” world where they exist in purgatory until they are “awakened” and find one another. Once they all find one another, they can then move on and move forward. In essence, this is the show’s concept of the afterlife. According to the show, everyone creates their own “Sideways” purgatory with their “soulmates” throughout their lives and exist there until they all move on together. That’s a beautiful notion. Even if you aren’t religious or even spirtual, the idea that we live AND die together is deeply profound and moving.
It’s a really cool and spirtual concept that fits the whole tone and subtext the show has had from the beginning. These people were SUPPOSED to be together on that plane. They were supposed to live through these events — not JUST because of Jacob. But because that’s what the universe or God (depending on how religious you wish to get) wanted to happen. The show was always about science vs faith — and it ultimately came down on the side of faith. It answered THE core question of the series. The one question that has been at the root of every island mystery, every character backstory, every plot twist. That, by itself, is quite an accomplishment.
How much you want to extrapolate from that is up to you as the viewer. Think about season 1 when we first found the Hatch. Everyone thought that’s THE answer! Whatever is down there is the answer! Then, as we discovered it was just one station of many. One link in a very long chain that kept revealing more, and more of a larger mosiac.
But the writer’s took it even further this season by contrasting this Sideways “purgatory” with the Island itself. Remember when Michael appeared to Hurley, he said he was not allowed to leave the Island. Just like the MIB. He wasn’t allowed into this sideways world and thus, was not afforded the opportunity to move on. Why? Because he had proven himself to be unworthy with his actions on the Island. He failed the test. The others, passed. They made it into Sideways world when they died — some before Jack, some years later. In Hurley’s case, maybe centuries later. They exist in this sideways world until they are “awakened” and they can only move on TOGETHER because they are linked. They are destined to be together for eternity. That was their destiny.
They were NOT linked to Anna Lucia, Daniel, Roussou, Alex, Miles, Lupidis, (and all the rest who weren’t in the chuch — basically everyone who wasn’t in season 1). Yet those people exist in Sideways world. Why? Well again, here’s where they leave it up to you to decide. The way I like to think about it, is that those people who were left behind in Sideways world have to find their own soulmates before they can wake up. It’s possible that those links aren’t people from the island but from their other life (Anna’s parnter, the guy she shot — Roussou’s husband, etc etc).
A lot of people have been talking about Ben and why he didn’t go into the Church. And if you think of Sideways world in this way, then it gives you the answer to that very question. Ben can’t move on yet because he hasn’t connected with the people he needs to. It’s going to be his job to awaken Roussou, Alex, Anna Lucia (maybe), Ethan, Goodspeed, his father and the rest. He has to attone for his sins more than he did by being Hurley’s number two. He has to do what Hurley and Desmond did for our Lostaways with his own people. He has to help them connect. And he can only move on when all the links in his chain are ready to. Same can be said for Faraday, Charlotte, Whidmore, Hawkins etc. It’s really a neat, and cool concept. At least to me.
But, from a more “behind the scenes” note: the reason Ben’s not in the church, and the reason no one is in the church but for Season 1 people is because they wrote the ending to the show after writing the pilot. And never changed it. The writers always said (and many didn’t believe them) that they knew their ending from the very first episode. I applaud them for that. It’s pretty fantastic. Originally Ben was supposed to have a 3 episode arc and be done. But he became a big part of the show. They could have easily changed their ending and put him in the church — but instead they problem solved it. Gave him a BRILLIANT moment with Locke outside the church … and then that was it. I loved that. For those that wonder — the original ending started the moment Jack walked into the church and touches the casket to Jack closing his eyes as the other plane flies away. That was always JJ’s ending. And they kept it.
In the end, for me, LOST was a touchstone show that dealt with faith, the afterlife, and all these big, spirtual questions that most shows don’t touch. And to me, they never once waivered from their core story — even with all the sci-fi elements they mixed in. To walk that long and daunting of a creative tightrope and survive is simply astounding.
