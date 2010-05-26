Firewall & Iceberg podcast, episode 18: ‘Lost,’ ‘American Idol,’ ‘Chuck,’ finales and summer TV

Senior Television Writer
05.26.10 14 Comments

The TV season is ending tonight, but the Firewall & Iceberg podcast is not.
This week, Dan and I go on for a while about “Lost,” then preview tonight’s “American Idol” finale, talk a bit about the “Chuck” finale and then go off on a bunch of quick hits about the finales of “24,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Community” and a few more.
There’s also talk about how the podcast fits into my summer viewing plans, as well as our usual difficulty getting in sync.
The breakdown:
Intro – 0:00-02:00
“Lost” — 02:00 – 28:10
“American Idol” — 28:10 – 38:55
“Chuck” — 40:00 – 47:00
Random other finales – 47:00 – 54:10
What’s next for Firewall & Iceberg – 54:15 – 59:40
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] You can also download the MP3 file, or you can stream it at Dan’s blog.

