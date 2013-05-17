As promised, Upfront Week led to a bonus installment Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which we break down the CBS and CW schedules, ride into Dan’s Reality Round-Up to talk about the recent conclusions of “American Idol,” “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race,” and then talk for a while about “The Office’ series finale and some of our favorite (and least favorite) moments from the life of the show.

The lineup:

CBS and The CW upfronts (00:00:55 – 00:30:10) Dan's Reality Roundup (00:30:40 – 00:49:00) "The Office" (00:49:00 – 01:38:00)

