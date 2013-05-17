Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 182: Upfronts, ‘The Office’ finale, ‘American Idol’ & more

05.17.13 5 years ago 17 Comments

The

As promised, Upfront Week led to a bonus installment Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which we break down the CBS and CW schedules, ride into Dan’s Reality Round-Up to talk about the recent conclusions of “American Idol,” “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race,” and then talk for a while about “The Office’ series finale and some of our favorite (and least favorite) moments from the life of the show.

The lineup:

CBS and The CW upfronts (00:00:55 – 00:30:10)
Dan’s Reality Roundup (00:30:40 – 00:49:00)
“The Office” (00:49:00 – 01:38:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

