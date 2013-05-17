As promised, Upfront Week led to a bonus installment Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which we break down the CBS and CW schedules, ride into Dan’s Reality Round-Up to talk about the recent conclusions of “American Idol,” “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race,” and then talk for a while about “The Office’ series finale and some of our favorite (and least favorite) moments from the life of the show.
The lineup:
CBS and The CW upfronts (00:00:55 – 00:30:10)
Dan’s Reality Roundup (00:30:40 – 00:49:00)
“The Office” (00:49:00 – 01:38:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Kind of surprised that during the Q&A scene of The Office finale, they didn’t have someone in the audience comment that they stopped watching the PBS doc when Michael left.
Didn’t you say in the last podcast that you were gonna talk about the New Girl finale? Will that be next week too?
Grubi – Sorry. Sometimes we lie.
Maybe next week.
-Daniel
Fair enough
Just maybe? This is the best comedy on T.V. I hope you say something about it.
Jaxemer11 – We haven’t neglected “New Girl.”
We covered a lot of stuff this week in 3+ hours of podcasting. We’ll have a lot to cover on Monday.
So… Maybe.
-Daniel
i want you two so bad #sincere
Best Prank, Jim as Dwight
[www.funnyordie.com]
If you all are considering talking about the New Girl finale next week, any chance we might get a few thoughts on Bob’s Burgers as well? I remember you guys looking forward to this season, which I thought was the best yet.
Cochran is the third unanimous Survivor winner. A lot of people forget about Earl because his season was terrible.
Just wondering — did I miss podcast #181? Can’t seem to find it anywhere… Thanks.
Anthony – [www.hitfix.com]
And that’ll of course link to my post…
-Daniel
Thanks, Dan! I subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, but that one appear. I got 180 and then 180. I wonder why…
Thanks again!
This time more intelligibly:
I subscribe, but that one didn’t appear. I got 180 and then 182.
Man, if I only knew how to crack the iTunes mystery… Sigh.
-Daniel
By the way, 181 also doesn’t appear if you search for “podcast” on the site, unlike 180 and 182. Perhaps there was some sort of tagging problem?
Thanks for the Office retrospective. Have been rewatching season 5 this week on Netflix and just got to the Kevin’s chilli cold open Dan talked about in the podcast. It did not disappoint.