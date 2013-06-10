Another week, another Firewall & Iceberg Podcast record – with this week’s show shattering last week’s already-comical 2-hour duration, clocking in around 2 and a half hours. At a certain point, Dan and I are going to have to learn restraint. Once again, we’ve got “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men,” and the continuation of our pilot project (next week: “Veronica Mars”), and along with that we’ve got TCA Awards talk, reviews of two new series (“King & Maxwell” and “Twisted”) and reviews of two returning series (“Magic City” and “True Blood,” though Dan does all the talking – until a technical interruption – on the latter), plus our first dip into the mailbag in a few weeks. It is, as Stephen Wright would say, a behemoth.
The lineup:
TCA Awards Nominations (00:01:00 – 00:16:55)
“King & Maxwell” (00:17:00 – 00:23:35)
“Twisted” (00:23:40 – 00:32:20)
“Magic City” (00:32:20 – 00:40:20)
“True Blood” (00:40:20 – 00:43:55)
Listener Mail: Branding (00:43:55 – 00:48:50)
“Game of Thrones” finale (00:49:10 – 01:23:30)
“Mad Men” (01:23:35 – 01:52:00)
Summer Rewatch: “Taxi”/”Cheers” (01:52:00 – 02:26:30)
