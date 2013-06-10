Another week, another Firewall & Iceberg Podcast record – with this week’s show shattering last week’s already-comical 2-hour duration, clocking in around 2 and a half hours. At a certain point, Dan and I are going to have to learn restraint. Once again, we’ve got “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men,” and the continuation of our pilot project (next week: “Veronica Mars”), and along with that we’ve got TCA Awards talk, reviews of two new series (“King & Maxwell” and “Twisted”) and reviews of two returning series (“Magic City” and “True Blood,” though Dan does all the talking – until a technical interruption – on the latter), plus our first dip into the mailbag in a few weeks. It is, as Stephen Wright would say, a behemoth.

The lineup: