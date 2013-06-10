Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 186: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Cheers,’ ‘Taxi’ & more

#True Blood #Mad Men #Game of Thrones
Senior Television Writer
06.10.13 37 Comments

The

Another week, another Firewall & Iceberg Podcast record – with this week’s show shattering last week’s already-comical 2-hour duration, clocking in around 2 and a half hours. At a certain point, Dan and I are going to have to learn restraint. Once again, we’ve got “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men,” and the continuation of our pilot project (next week: “Veronica Mars”), and along with that we’ve got TCA Awards talk, reviews of two new series (“King & Maxwell” and “Twisted”) and reviews of two returning series (“Magic City” and “True Blood,” though Dan does all the talking – until a technical interruption – on the latter), plus our first dip into the mailbag in a few weeks. It is, as Stephen Wright would say, a behemoth.

The lineup:

TCA Awards Nominations (00:01:00 – 00:16:55)
“King & Maxwell” (00:17:00 – 00:23:35)
“Twisted” (00:23:40 – 00:32:20)
“Magic City” (00:32:20 – 00:40:20)
“True Blood” (00:40:20 – 00:43:55)
Listener Mail: Branding (00:43:55 – 00:48:50)
“Game of Thrones” finale (00:49:10 – 01:23:30)
“Mad Men” (01:23:35 – 01:52:00)
Summer Rewatch: “Taxi”/”Cheers” (01:52:00 – 02:26:30)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#True Blood#Mad Men#Game of Thrones
TAGSCheersFirewall Iceberggame of thronesKing MaxwellMad MenMAGIC CITYTAXITRUE BLOOD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP