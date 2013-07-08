Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 191: ‘The Bridge,’ ‘The Newsroom’ & more

We’re back on Monday again for this week’s busy Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, which had so many notable premieres – “The Bridge,” “Camp,” “Orange Is The New Black” and “The Newsroom” – that we passed the 90-minute mark without even dipping into the mailbag. Comic-Con may leave next week’s schedule up in the air, but whether it’s Monday, Wednesday or later, we’ll be following today’s “The West Wing” pilot discussion by looking at the pilot of “The X-Files.”
The lineup:
he Bridge” (00:00:55 – 00:21:20)
“Camp” (00:21:20 – 00:35:25)
“Orange Is The New Black” (00:35:00 – 00:54:20)
“The Newsroom” (00:54:25 – 01:11:00)
Summer Pilot Rewatch: “The West Wing” (01:11:10 – 01:35:10)
I understand why setting The Bridge in El Peso-Juarez is more interesting than Detroit-Windsor. But pointing out that one of the reasons it’s more interesting is because of the discrepancy of the murder rates between El Peso and Juarez makes no sense. Because that discrepancy exists between Detroit and Windsor as well. Except in that case it’s the American city that has hundreds of murders a year.
Chris – True. Can’t argue w/that. I got everything wrong in this podcast. Might as well add that to the pile!
-Daniel
oh Dan, we won’t fault you for Meatballsgate
I can assure you there is no “family camp” in Australia. No US-style camps at all … Going off to “camp” for weeks or months is such an American thing, I used to dream about it as a kid when folks in sitcoms are off to “camp”. Why cant i go to “camp” for a month? Anyway I applaud the boost to our entertainment industry employment but the show does sound bizarre.
I’ve been through Queensland several times for work and recall coworkers sending their kids to camp. Maybe in Toowoomba? I’m not aware of there being any differences between those and what they have in the US.
Sure, there are camps per se but my impression from camps in American popular culture is they are (like most things aussie vs seppo) a much bigger, more formal industry, cultural institution really, in the States. The only camps I went on were a school ones (during term for a week not holidays) and a bible thing where we evangelised a caravan park during my brief teenage evangelical phase. Perhaps the American-style extravaganza has become a thing in the last 20 yrs since I left high school …. Anyway, Alan I think speculated ‘family camps’ were an Australian thing but I don’t think so.
I grew up in the Pacific Northwest. I know there are camps out there and I know it’s an American “tradition,” but I never went off to camp and I don’t know anyone who did. I know people who send their kids to sports-related camps, but I don’t know anyone who sends their kids to traditional camps. It may be an East Coast thing, or a 50’s/60’s era holdover, but I think the “camp” tradition is more popular as a narrative device in Hollywood than as a true American institution.
To me camps definitely seem like a holdover from the 60s/70s and maybe 80s. It was certainly shown a lot more in popular media of the time (“Hello Mother, Hello Father, Greetings…”). I very rarely hear of anyone sending kids to camps these days.
Interesting. Seems very common here in the Chicago area. Most kids either go to a sports camp or traditional camp, lots go to both.
The noble guy in Malice was played by Bill Pullman. Bebe Neuwirth was in it too. And Josh Molina had a bit part.
I probably still have the video. It’s in a box with my copy of Cutting Edge.
Of course Josh Molina was in “Malice”: it was an Aaron Sorkin-penned script!
I was hoping there would be some discussion about Mallory going by a different last name than her dad.
Personally I’m a little tired of hearing Alan and Dan critique Netflix’s delivery model. It is very clearly not to Dan and Alan’s taste but as industry professionals they stay more current with TV than a lot of other people. I can’t remember the last time I’ve heard them discussing watching a show for the first time via DVD or Netflix yet for a lot of people that’s how they regularly watch shows for the first time. Watching “Orange is the New Black” or “House of Cards” on Netflix is no different than using Netflix to watch “Breaking Bad” or “Walking Dead” for the first time.
You’re right, they don’t discuss watching shows on Netflix or DVD because they watch them as they air. Other than AVClub, there are really no critics critiquing/discussing old(er) shows on DVD. I imagine this is because it’s hard to find a reliable audience for that and there’s so much new TV coming out that it’s hard enough simply to keep on top of that.
They’re probably critical of Netflix’s business model because it makes their jobs very hard and in some respects, destroys the business model of a review web site. Plus it’s inherently frustrating to be expected to write cohesive and thoughtful reviews of a 10-12 episode series in a single weekend.
As far as Netflix’s business model, it’s great if it works for Netflix but I personally hate it. I hate the lack of a conversation around their shows. I hate that releasing an entire season en masse means no entity reviews them in a consistent manner. I hate that I can watch all the eps in a single weekend or watch them one a week, but the chances that anyone I know is following the show on the same schedules is zero. As much as binge viewers has its advantages when enjoying serialized television, there’s definitely some value to broadcast schedules.
If you prefer binge-viewing I suppose it’s just marvelous. But if you’re like me and prefer having a conversation about a show, you’re pretty much out of luck.
Joel, it’s not about what I prefer. I do both- some shows I start and stay current as they air and then others I discover later on streaming or DVD for a variety of reasons (no time to watch when it aired, didn’t find out until later that it’s a good show, etc).
However a lot of Alan and Dan’s discussion on this issue seems very inside baseball because of the impact of Netflix’s delivery method on podcast scheduling, reviews, etc. Not only is the discussion tiresome because it comes up every time they review a Netflix show but sometimes their distaste for the delivery method seems to creep into their opinions of the show itself.
If I remember this podcast correctly it was the first time in a long while that Alan didn’t sign off with the Lost quote, instead quoting Jed Bartlett. Interesting little bit of trivia…