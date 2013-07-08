Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 191: ‘The Bridge,’ ‘The Newsroom’ & more

The

We’re back on Monday again for this week’s busy Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, which had so many notable premieres – “The Bridge,” “Camp,” “Orange Is The New Black” and “The Newsroom” – that we passed the 90-minute mark without even dipping into the mailbag. Comic-Con may leave next week’s schedule up in the air, but whether it’s Monday, Wednesday or later, we’ll be following today’s “The West Wing” pilot discussion by looking at the pilot of “The X-Files.” 

The lineup:

he Bridge” (00:00:55 – 00:21:20)

“Camp” (00:21:20 – 00:35:25)
“Orange Is The New Black” (00:35:00 – 00:54:20)
“The Newsroom” (00:54:25 – 01:11:00)
Summer Pilot Rewatch: “The West Wing” (01:11:10 – 01:35:10)

 

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

