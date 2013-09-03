We’re past Labor Day, which means the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is about to get very busy again as we start talking about fall premieres. On this week’s show, Dan and I discuss the return of Luther to BBC America and “Boardwalk Empire” to HBO, the new “American Idol” judging panel, the FX spin-off network FXX and the latest “Breaking Bad.” We also announce our final pilot rewatch of the summer.
The rundown:
New “Idol” Judges (00:01:05 – 00:10:30)
“Luther” (00:10:30 – 00:22:00)
FXX’s Launch (00:22:05 – 00:41:00)
“Boardwalk Empire” (00:41:00 – 01:02:20)
“Breaking Bad” (01:02:45 – 01:28:00)
The last Summer Pilot ReWatch (01:28:00 – 01:30:40)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
y’all said it wasnt clear if jesse would confess to killing gale
its not really up for debate, he did. when gomez asks about the safety of jesse talking to walt at the plaza, hank talks about how he’s a junkie murderer
gale is the dude jesse murdered. if hank is calling him a murderer, its because he just confessed to killing gale
Na – Of *course* it’s up for debate. Did you see Jesse tell Hank and Gomez that he killed Gale? Then it’s up for debate. If you want to interpret Hank’s comment that Jesse is a junkie murderer as meaning that he confessed to killing Gale, then that’s absolutely your interpretation.
But if I say that the way I figure it, Hank is looking at a case with DOZENS of possibly unsolved homicides and Jesse has implicated himself as part of the criminal enterprise responsible for those murders, that that makes him complicit and culpable in Hank’s eyes… There’s not too much you can do to say I’m wrong.
Thus? Really up for debate.
-Daniel
I guess I feel like the decision to not show the confession, and Hank referring to him as a murderer, are designed to let us know that Jesse admitted to killing Gale.
Certainly could be wrong, but I think if Jesse left anything out, it would make the decision to not show the confession a mistake.
Na and Dan, I guess it is up for debate, since there are numerous murders in which Jesse could be either an accomplice or accessory after the fact. But knowing which one haunted him, it’s the one where he pulled the trigger, crying. If Hank questioned him at his most vulnerable, that’s the one he would have talked about. But of course if he held back, “murderer” could be just conjecture on Hank’s part because of the overall murderousness of the enterprise.
The issue of what Jesse did and didn’t tell Hank is very interesting. Did he tell Hank about Todd and Lydia’s involvement? If he wanted to really hurt Walt, that’s what he’d talk about. The DEA could then round up Todd and Lydia and have two more potential witnesses against Walt.
He did tell them about Lydia, at least. Gomez mentions going after her as a possible next move just before Hank springs his wire idea.
Thanks, Hatfield. I’d either missed or forgotten that moment.
I loved the Parks marathon on FXX. And another great thing about it is it’s running Freaks & Geeks, Sports Night, Spin City, and Arrested Development.
What would it take to get them to rerun Terriers?
So glad you got to review “Luther, Series 3”.
Dan was right: so long as the screeners arrived in time, one of you would get around to viewing them!
Re: Breaking Bad — Sometimes it feels like you guys are too focused on analyzing things on an episode level rather than exploring where the episode fits in the final 8 and in the greater scheme of the show as a whole. We know the episode was slower and it put off a Walt-Jesse confrontation twice, but obviously some thinking beyond “let’s just take a breather” went into those choices. I know it’s endemic to episode recapping but I personally find it more interesting to view this as “chapter 4 of 8” rather than “this week’s standalone episode, which was less intense than the last three.”
Here’s a question — how do you feel about the interesting and not really intuitive choice by the writers to have Walt quit the meth business and try to pursue a normal life before the final 8? Imagine how different these episodes would feel if not for that choice. As it is, Walt’s still lying all the time, but he’s not doing anything violent and in fact took a firm stance against violence toward Hank or Jesse. The effect has more or less been to sideline the “omnipotent supervillain” Heisenberg for the first four episodes, presumably so he can reemerge in the second four.
My own view is that Walt had grown so competent and ruthless by the time of the prison massacre that the writers kinda had to do this — if Heisenberg was still operating, Hank and Jesse would both be dead in a ditch by now. But it seems like a lot of the story of this final 8 so far is about how Heisenberg’s outsized reputation is making Hank, Jesse, Skyler, and Marie lose their minds, and act in increasingly desperate and ruthless ways. So while present day Walt isn’t bringing about his final catastrophe, Heisenberg is, because his past actions are driving the supporting characters to “break bad”, which will force Walt’s own hand.
I noticed that the past 4 episodes have been very Marie-heavy, when compared to the show as a whole. I think they may be upping her visibility because she’s going to be killed. Maybe Uncle Jack goes to Hank’s house to kill Jesse and Marie gets caught in the crossfire. This would lead to Hank blaming himself for not listening to her and just going to the DEA. Just a random idea.
I didn’t like the gas pump lie, because it felt like a storyline that should be from season 1 or 2……Walt not wanting his family to know that a “bad” guy was at their house. I just feel like we’re so close to the end of the show, that I thought we’d already be following Mr. Lambert’s journey from NH, or some sort of “end game” story, not seeing Walt still worrying about pretending to be Mr. Normal.