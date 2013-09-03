We’re past Labor Day, which means the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is about to get very busy again as we start talking about fall premieres. On this week’s show, Dan and I discuss the return of Luther to BBC America and “Boardwalk Empire” to HBO, the new “American Idol” judging panel, the FX spin-off network FXX and the latest “Breaking Bad.” We also announce our final pilot rewatch of the summer.

The rundown:

New “Idol” Judges (00:01:05 – 00:10:30) “Luther” (00:10:30 – 00:22:00) FXX’s Launch (00:22:05 – 00:41:00) “Boardwalk Empire” (00:41:00 – 01:02:20) “Breaking Bad” (01:02:45 – 01:28:00) The last Summer Pilot ReWatch (01:28:00 – 01:30:40)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.