Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 199: FXX, ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ ‘Luther’ & more

#Boardwalk Empire #Breaking Bad #The League #It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Senior Television Writer
09.03.13 11 Comments

The

We’re past Labor Day, which means the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is about to get very busy again as we start talking about fall premieres. On this week’s show, Dan and I discuss the return of Luther to BBC America and “Boardwalk Empire” to HBO, the new “American Idol” judging panel, the FX spin-off network FXX and the latest “Breaking Bad.” We also announce our final pilot rewatch of the summer.

The rundown:

New “Idol” Judges (00:01:05 – 00:10:30)
“Luther” (00:10:30 – 00:22:00)
FXX’s Launch (00:22:05 – 00:41:00)
“Boardwalk Empire” (00:41:00 – 01:02:20)
“Breaking Bad” (01:02:45 – 01:28:00)
The last Summer Pilot ReWatch (01:28:00 – 01:30:40)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boardwalk Empire#Breaking Bad#The League#It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
TAGSAMERICAN IDOLBOARDWALK EMPIREBREAKING BADFirewall IcebergFXXIT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIALUTHERTHE LEAGUE

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP