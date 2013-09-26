I have left the hospital, which makes this the first Firewall & Iceberg Podcast to be recorded in relative privacy in a couple of weeks. (I wasn’t up for posting about the last two, but you can find them on Dan’s blog here and here.) In this one, Dan and I tackle the rest of the notable premiere week premieres (some briefly, some at length), including my pick for the fall’s best new show, and we dip into the mailbag to discuss the splitting of the final “Mad Men” season.

The rundown:

“The Crazy Ones” (00:01:20 – 00:14:15) “The Michael J. Fox Show” (00:14:15 – 00:24:00) Odds and ends including “Betrayal” and “Hello Ladies” (00:24:05 – 00:33:30) “Homeland” (00:34:10 – 00:45:10) “Masters of Sex” (00:45:15 – 00:53:00) “We Are Men” (00:53:00 – 00:59:40) Listener Mail: The splitting of “Mad Men” (01:00:10 – 01:08:10)

