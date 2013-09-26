I have left the hospital, which makes this the first Firewall & Iceberg Podcast to be recorded in relative privacy in a couple of weeks. (I wasn’t up for posting about the last two, but you can find them on Dan’s blog here and here.) In this one, Dan and I tackle the rest of the notable premiere week premieres (some briefly, some at length), including my pick for the fall’s best new show, and we dip into the mailbag to discuss the splitting of the final “Mad Men” season.
The rundown:
“The Crazy Ones” (00:01:20 – 00:14:15)
“The Michael J. Fox Show” (00:14:15 – 00:24:00)
Odds and ends including “Betrayal” and “Hello Ladies” (00:24:05 – 00:33:30)
“Homeland” (00:34:10 – 00:45:10)
“Masters of Sex” (00:45:15 – 00:53:00)
“We Are Men” (00:53:00 – 00:59:40)
Listener Mail: The splitting of “Mad Men” (01:00:10 – 01:08:10)
What the ffffffuck, Alan? Cool it with the historical spoilers. I didn’t know anything about Masters and Johnson.
This is a joke, right?
No. I’d never even heard of them or their study before watching this show. Or are you suggesting that the expectation for historical “spoilers” to be avoided is in itself ridiculous? Alan makes an effort to avoid them in his Boardwalk Empire recaps, in case people aren’t as knowledgeable as he is on certain subjects, and that show portrays historical figures that are far better known than Masters and Johnson. So, there’s solid a precedent for it. It’s not like we’re talking about the outcome of the Revolutionary War; Masters and Johnson are relatively obscure.
Very glad to hear you’re out of the hospital, Alan. Hope you’re back to 100% soon.
Alan, would you please have your podcast’s tech people look into the bad audio heard over the Roku iTunes Podcasts channel? Every week it always sounds like a bad Skype call, with severe dropouts and distortion resembling “single sideband” carrier suppression artifacts. Other podcasts on that Roku channel sound fine.
It’s the same file no matter what.
BIX, do you not hear the distortion over your Roku iTunes Podcasts channel? (If you do not have a Roku, please stay out of this.)
Dear Americans, “Brisbane” is pronounced “Briz-bn” not “Briz-BANE” Love xxxx ;-)