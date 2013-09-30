Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 204: The ‘Breaking Bad’ finale

We could have done a very long Firewall & Iceberg Podcast today in which we discussed all the mediocre-to-terrible new network shows that are debuting this week, before finally getting to the “Breaking Bad” series finale. But as Dan and I talked about it, we decided that today, “Breaking Bad” was the only thing worth discussing, and that nobody should have to sit through our discussions of “Super Fun Night” and “The Millers” to get there. If we have time tomorrow or the next day, we’ll do a second podcast reviewing all the new shows, but for today, here’s an abbreviated but entirely “BB”-focused installment.
And please note that this is not the all-“Breaking Bad” retrospective podcast we’ve discussed, and that we’ll be doing later this fall when we’ve gotten clear of all the premieres and have had more time to reflect on the finale. So if you have questions you’d like answered in such a show, hit us at the email link below.
The rundown:
I think that the reason that this show ended the way that it did is because, consciously or unconsciously, it was a Shakespearean tragedy. We had the climax with Gus Fring’s face being blown off, season 5A and the beginning of 5B is the falling action, and Ozymandias is the catastrophe. All that’s left is the last scene, the denouement, in which all of the loose ends are tied up.
In this structure, the catastrophe is always the part that everyone remembers as the key moment of the work. The deaths of Laertes, Hamlet, Gertrude, etc., is the catastrophe of Hamlet, but Fortinbras and Horatio have a little chat to wrap everything up.
What am I trying to say? I agree that Ozymandias was a better episode, and will be the key episode that people remember from this final season. And I also agree that I Walter White got off too easily. But I think there’s something cool to be said for the classical structure in place here because, at his heart, Walter White is a classical tragic protagonist, perhaps more in the mold of King Lear than Hamlet. While I enjoy modern storytelling, an occasional throwback to the classics is also cool.
Oh you guys, i’m sad to even start listening to this! Thank God there will still be an all BB podcast after this one! Podcasts without Breaking Bad will not be the same!
I like Dan’s phrasing that this finale “resolved everything that came before it with a period,” instead of “boosting everything that came before it with an exclamation point.” I know Dan was saying that he’s perfectly fine with that, but it’s why I’m so disappointed. I was looking for, what is Gilligan’s last word on Walt, these characters, and this world? And that last word turned out to be completely conventional. I had hoped that the series was capable of something more challenging and better.
Instead we got a step backward into fantasy, wish-fulfillment, cartoon villains, action/crime movie cliches, and awesome badassness solving problems. Which was fun! But ultimately felt empty to me. Gilligan went to such a dark and honest place about the consequences of Walt’s behavior in “Ozymandias” and “Granite State” that it felt very jarring to end with Walt solving all his problems through violence and murder and ending things on his own terms.
I think the point of the finale was that Walt was able to solve HIS problems through violence and murder, but nobody else’s.
Everybody else around him has suffered. He has fundamentally broken basically every single person he’s come into contact with over the last two years of his life. That’s what T’joahillee and Ozymandias were about.
The finale is all about Walt’s final attempt to restore the one thing that mattered most to him: his pride. Yes, it’s something of a happy ending because he does find a way to get the money to Walt, he does get to see Holly, and he will likely get credit for the Nazi meth facility.
But ultimately that’s all Walt end up with. No money, no family, no friends. Just him and his pride, alone in the meth lab.
I really think this finale will go down as the perfect denouement for the show. I see the last season (and especially the last eight) as one whole final act. Walt actually pulling off one last trick doesn’t negate the devastation of the previous two installments. He was utterly defeated and alone. His family was destroyed and his empire was crumbling. Then he saw Elliot and Gretchen on the TV and it lit a fire inside of him. And just like much of the rest of the series, for no other good reason than sheer ego, Walt willed himself into being the “Heisenberg,” that he always wanted to be.
That was part of the Walter White story. I think it was actually non-cliche for this show to end with a sliver of optimism and accomplishment, considering how freaking dark it had gotten. For me personally as a viewer, I needed this reprieve at the end. Real life is “real” enough for me. I don’t really need my television to punch me in the stomach continuously. Too many gut punches and it loses its meaning. I think Gilligan needed to give Walt something to go out with that could be “his,”triumph as Rugman11 said above. Walt is the only one who gets to rest. Everyone that he came in contact with is dead or scarred forever.
I just listened to Gilligan on the Breaking Bad Insider podcast and I stand by my assessment that it was a completely conventional ending. This was his thought process in creating the ending: Walt had to die, but Gilligan wanted him to die on his own terms “like a man,” and while admitting he can’t be redeemed, Gilligan wanted him to go out making good in limited terms. He said it was a “no-brainer” that Walt Jr had to get the money, otherwise everything would all have been for nothing. And also that they put in the machine gun flashforward while not having any idea what it would be used for, and explored several possibilities, but that it seemed obvious that he’d be shooting a bunch of bad guys.
Breaking Bad has always had conventional elements, and elements of wish-fulfillment and awesome badassness. But what made it really special was its look into Walt’s true darkness, and its critical take on the action movie / crime movie cliches. So I’m disappointed they ditched both of those for the finale.
“But what made it really special was its look into Walt’s true darkness, and its critical take on the action movie / crime movie cliches. So I’m disappointed they ditched both of those for the finale.”
I feel that ‘ditch’ is very much the wrong word to use here. They didn’t just ditch it and go for the best ending for Walt. They already said what they had to say on the matter with the 2 preceding episodes; to try to keep the finale as dark and depressing or even trying to top that would’ve been too easy and repetitive.
I don’t know what more light they could’ve shed on Walt’s true darkness anyway, him openly admitting his reasons were selfish felt like the only remaining thing left to show. Did you have something more in mind? Would love to hear it, since I’m pulling a blank.
I am in the camp of completely understanding people being underwhelmed like Alan but also being very satisfied myself. Once those car keys tumbled into Walt’s lap, that’s the way it was going to go. Maybe Walt had a tad more “redemption” than my ideal but OTOH he was still largely motivated by shoring up his own legacy and the Heisenberg Myth so maybe not. Since everyone was expecting the finale to be brutal (and it was but not particularly to any “innocent” characters we care about) and it wasn’t, that was one last Breaking Bad fake out.
Thanks Alan and Dan for your weekly discussions.
Also as an aside, can we please take a breath before the question of “pantheon,” gets brought up? I know we live in a “now,” culture but BB deserves a little more time to simmer before its “rank,” is decided.
Agreed. People were willing to write off the Sopranos after that uneven final season and the frustrating finale, but in retrospect it’s regained its stature. Same with The Wire and Deadwood. Neither show ended in a perfectly satisfying way, but the frustration over both is muted compared to its initial outcry.
I think you need to sleep on it a bit before jumping to a knee-jerk Top 10 of all-time finales.
I agree as well. It’s important to take some time to review the series as a whole and how the final episodes fit within the overall arc. I was personally a bit disappointed with Breaking Bad’s finale but, like with The Sopranos, felt the preceding 8 or so episodes were top-notch. Season 6b of The Sopranos was brilliant and tied up everything important to me as a viewer. A few scenes in the finale didn’t really change or impact that in any real way and, as of now, I feel similarly about Breaking Bad.
Let everything soak in and the hype die down. Especially since BB will be rated against series we’ve many years to digest…
This is one of the few times I’ve fully agreed with Feinberg in a debate between Feinberg and Sepinwall. I think Alan is being too critical of the finale.
First, it wasn’t as neat and tidy an ending as Alan suggests: Walt dies; his wife and son still hate him; and while the finale was somewhat redemptive, it was only redemptive to the extent possible given what’s already happened this season–e.g., Hank is still dead; Walter White’s name will live on in infamy; and $70 million of his fortune is permanently lost. It’s not as if Walt’s horrific downfall over the past few episodes was reversed; the events of “Ozymandias” and “Granite State” forced Walt to come to terms with his own selfishness and the ultimate futility and destructiveness of his criminal activities. He finally cops to that selfishness in his conversation with Skylar, and that admission did feel earned precisely because we saw the depths to which Walt had fallen in the previous two episodes. The finale isn’t ultimately redemptive. Walt gets to go out on his own terms only in a circumscribed sense; he would have preferred not to go down at all. Walt’s preferred ending — “retiring” with the full $80 million, which he’s able to eventually fully bequeath to his family — was obviously precluded once Hank figured out he was Heisenberg. Just because Walt made the best of a horrible situation in the finale doesn’t change the fact that it was a horrible situation. Walt didn’t get a happy ending.
Second, Feinberg is right that this is far from the first time that one of Walt’s crazy plans was executed to perfection. The machine-gun-in-the-trunk maneuver, while pretty unbelievable, is no more ridiculous than the magnet scheme, the train heist, the murder of Gus, or Walt’s explosive business meeting with Tuco. And as Alan himself mentioned before, Walt’s plans actually do tend to work out pretty well when he has time to plan them out in advance; it’s when he’s forced to improvise that things go awry. His defeat of the neo-Nazis in the finale is in keeping with his ability throughout the series to successfully execute complex, often absurd plans with sufficient advance planning.
Also, the suggestion that the finale was what Walt would have dreamed up as he was sitting in the snowed-in car in New Hampshire overlooks the explicit moments of melancholy in this episode–for example, Walt’s flashback to his season-one birthday with Hank and Co.; Walt seeing a lonely Flynn returning to the shitty apartment the White family now has to live in and being unable to talk to him because he knows Flynn hates him. Just the fact that Walt went into this not just expecting but *wanting* to die should dispel the notion that Walt gets a truly redemptive ending here; he actually asked Jesse to kill him — and Jesse refused. This wasn’t as depressing (or “real,” if you prefer) an ending as, say, “Ozymandias” or “Granite State” would have been, but let’s not pretend it’s a “neat bow” or that it fully redeems a Walter White who was brought to his knees in those previous two episodes. This was a messy, bloody, sad ending. Walt was able to go out in a blaze, but I’m not sure I would call it a blaze of glory.
Dead on, Luke.
It also matters a lot, as you say, that Walt wanted to die here. That’s a big part of why the plan worked so well – he went to the Nazis knowing he’d likely be killed with them, and if they didn’t do it, the police or DEA probably would before he had a chance to escape.
I agree with most of this. And I’m not sure how anyone could expect a finale that was much different than this one. Ozymandias and Granite State were about stripping Walt down to nothing. He had no place to go but up, so from a narrative perspective things had to go his way. Also, things went so smoothly for Walt because he was finally being completely selfless. He makes sure that the blue meth is gone, but his legacy will still be that he was a murderous drug lord. He gets some of his money to his son, but he will get no credit for it. Things worked so well because the universe of the show is rewarding him for his selfless acts. But like Luke said, the idea that he totally redeems himself is absurd. He has inflicted pain and death on everyone in his life. Nothing he does in the finale undoes any of that.
Also, an ending wherein Jesse ends the show as A SLAVE TO NEO-NAZIS would not have been satisfying. Ozymandias and Granite State were definitely better episodes than Felina, but they would have required tweaking to work as a finale.
Bravo, Luke. Well said!
Thank you guys, especially Luke. Can I just hang out in this comment thread for the next few weeks? You guys are making 100x more sense than any TV critic I’ve read.
Also, an explanation as to how Walt managed to poison Lydia:
Walt mentions in his conversation with Lydia and Todd that Lydia’s a creature of habit. He knew that Lydia and Todd would be meeting at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at The Grove because Lydia always requested to meet at that exact time and place (“You’re rather schedule-oriented, I guess.”). What’s left unsaid — and what we’re led to believe — is that Lydia always sat at the same table; that she always ordered chamomile tea with soy milk; and that she always put Stevia in her tea. (I haven’t gone back and re-watched to double check, but would bet that in the scenes from earlier seasons where Walt met Lydia at The Grove, she sat at that exact same table and ordered chamomile tea.) Walt poisoned Lydia by getting to The Grove before Todd and Lydia and replacing all of the Stevia packets at her usual table with one Stevia packet into which he had inserted ricin. During the scene, they twice made it plain to us that there was only one ricin packet at the table: first, when Lydia sits down, there’s a closeup of her fumbling through the sugar packets in search of a Stevia packet, and we see there’s only one such packet; and second, after Walt leaves and right before she pours the Stevia packet into her tea, Lydia asks the waiter to bring more Stevia, because, again, there was only one packet at the table — the packet that Walt planted there.
That’s exactly how I read it.
This is correct.
I don’t think we’ve ever seen Lydia find Stevia among the sugar packets at The Grove. She always has to request it. I knew as soon as there was a packet of it at her table that it was the ricin. Now I wonder if Gilligan et al. always planned to use her Stevia as the vector for her demise, or if it was just an annoying tic for her character.
@GLADLY – Actually, in Granite State, there is already Stevia on the table. She does always ask for more, though.
Alan, you guys are driving me nuts. M-80s were/are large firecrackers. The M60 was the standard general purpose machine gun in the U.S. armed forces for decades, and is still in service in a reduced role. M60. Walt had an M60. An M-80 wouldn’t have helped much with the Nazis. ;)
They are confused by the ammunition boxes, which say “M80”. Actually, the label says that the mix is 4 rounds of M80 (ball) and 1 round of M62 (tracer).
Good catch, Naddy. Thanks. I didn’t notice that. It makes the confusion a little more understandable.
Sigh, this criticism that the writers gave the show a happy ending is pretty silly. It’s about as happy a set of circumstances as these characters could hope for… but it’s still pretty bleak. Walt is dead. Jesse is going to be scarred for life and the white family has been completely torn apart..
Maybe an episode like Ozymandias for the finale would have been better.. but an episode like Ozymandias still exists on the show.
+1
I agree completely. This one episode was more uplifting than expected, maybe, but if you watched the entire series leading up to it you realize how grim things still are for most of the people left alive (which again, doesn’t even include Walt).
Also, even in this big ol’ action climax of an episode, there was still time for a lengthy scene to show that the White family was permanently wrecked. Skyler is a shell of herself. Walt had to say goodbye forever to everyone he loved – except Walt Jr., who he only got to stare at forlornly from a distance, since his son hates his guts. Marie is paranoid and will probably never be alright again. Not exactly a happy ending, even if Jesse got freed and Walt’s last plan worked out. And when viewed as part of the larger whole, I think this becomes even more evident.
I had a similar reaction to the finale that the both of you did, it was good, but not that next level we seem to always expect with Breaking Bad. Usually when you guess what’s going to happen with BB, something completely out of left field (but still within the realm of reason for the show) happens. But as has been said, this is the way it needed to end.
However, I cant help but feel that the very end could have been done in a different way and tied the series together better. I just think that the very end could’ve been changed a little bit and had a little more weight. With Walt in the meth lab, I would have preferred it have been more a reflection of all the tragedy that has happened in the last 2.5 years. Instead of him reflecting on the good times he had, maybe more thoughts of Krazy-8, Jane, the planes crashing, Brock, Mike, Gomez, Hank, etc. Then, as he hears the sirens approaching, have him turn the gun on himself, like he did in the very first episode. Whether it jams or not like that time, he at least had that moment where we truly got the feeling that he takes some responsibility for all that went down. That’s just probably too out of character for Walter White at this point, just my own hopes since not being on Team Walt for a few seasons now.
Regardless, for me this still remains one of my favorite TV series I’ve ever watched.
You’re assigning the guilt that you assume you’d feel onto Walt. There was a pivotal moment in this episode where he admits that he actually enjoyed the ride. Even though I’m sure he feels some level of guilt for the carnage he created, the final montage was him appreciating the one thing in his life that he actually succeded at. That’s what made it so damn sad. We all would agree we’d rather be poor and unremarkable and surrounded by our loved ones, but the sad ending was Walt realizing what his one true love really was.
I agree with Hislocal: the tragedy of Walter White is that he enjoys the success of his disastrous criminal alter-ego more than he enjoyed being Walter White. It has destroyed his life and become his undoing, and yet it’s the one accomplishment he takes complete pride and satisfaction from.
My theory of this finale (and the entire show) is that the previous two episodes were wrapping up one of the major themes of the show – that Walt dipped his toe into evil, it corrupted him, and ultimately he couldn’t escape its effects. He couldn’t protect his family completely from the truth, he couldn’t dodge the law forever, and so on. “Ozymandius” hammered that home and “Granite State” depicted the sad aftermath.
“Felina” dealt with a little more of that (in the scene with Skyler and Walt Jr.), but mostly it was a last wrap on the show’s OTHER big theme: that breaking bad gave Walt some meaningful self-actualization that was missing from him in his life before the series started. Despite its corrupting powers, the self-actualization was completely real and did, in many ways, make Walt a better person: more active, more powerful, more alive. Walt summed that up in his explanation to Skyler, and it wasn’t just an apology, it was a bit of character and story analysis. I think people that were hoping for the series to wrap up on a completely morose note (“Walt must be punished! His actions must destroy everything he loves!”) are just as wrong-headed as the people who wanted Walt to win, keep his family, be magically cured of cancer, and become an underground crime lord forever. The show ALWAYS danced a fine line right down the middle, and in the end, Vince Gilligan refused to come down on one side or the other, because the story was really about both things. Yes, his moral failure destroyed his family, but it also temporarily saved a man who was dying (and in some sense, already dead).
Absolutely love this comment, I was struggling to explain why I enjoyed the scene where Walt admits to Sky that he was ultimately selfish until you made it clear with your self-actualization comment. In her place I wonder if I would’ve felt a small amount of relief to finally hear some honesty from him, and maybe in hindsight that he felt for a moment a genuine love of life that he must not have felt for a long time.
Then again, those consequences were severe and it’s most likely that she just wants to push him as far back into her memory as she can. It’s depressing but nice, too. I’m glad that phone call wasn’t the last time they talked.
Agreed. Great comment.
Hey Alan, I understand your comments about everything falling into place for Walter. Ultimately, I think you’re dead on about the finale not being transcendent – but I think the story ended appropriately because even though there’s a track record of something going awry with Walter’s best laid plans (two steps forward/one step back), the finale doesn’t conflict with this pattern – to me, the finale represents the ultimate example of this.
Walter ultimately leveraged his genius to get EXACTLY what he set out to get at the beginning of the series – financial security for his family, despite the illness that he had (the alternative, had he not broken bad, was to die quietly and possibly saddle his family with tons of debt). But in BB tradition, his best laid plans had major unintended consequences, ostracizing Walter from his own family, having his family shunned by society, and Hank murdered. I would say that this would mean he ultimately failed, even though his finale goals (killing Lydia, Uncle Jack and his crew, seeing Skyler one last time, terrorizing his former partners into laundering his money for Flynn and what will be a lifetime of amazing breakfast experiences, etc.) were successful. His legacy is forever tarnished, which you could argue all of his wrongdoing was intended to service.
I think you could also believe that there’s a message in the notion that the success of his plans in the finale were karmically tied to his final willingness to concede that the horrible things he did were for him, and not for his family – so many of the troubles he got wrapped in throughout BB were fueled by his pride and his self-delusion of justifying his actions because of his family.
I felt like Walt’s plan worked so well because he was able to put aside all the character flaws that had held him back in the past and ultimately led to his downfall; ego, greed, pride, selfishness. He got the money to his family because he stopped worrying about getting credit for it which was something he had been overly concerned with in the past. He got to the nazis because he allowed them to see him as weak and desperate. Had he come in like heisenberg acting badass they never would have given a chance to get through the gate. His last ploy on Uncle Jack played to Jack’s ego, something Walt knew would work cause he recognized it in himself. It was the change in Walt that allowed him to pull off the plan perfectly
The show stared into the abyss of its protagonist’s delusion only to blink this last episode.
My problem isn’t Walt finding redemption. It’s that a spree of acts that marred the line between selflessness/meaningful acts and power fantasy/hollow gestures was equated to redemption (or atonement or whatever) warranting Walt dying with a smile on his face. Stuff like rescuing Jesse and revealing to Marie the location of Hank’s body is zero-sum considering he essentially sold the former into servitude to white supremacists and widowed the latter in the first place. The fact that every other character’s ending is still either ambiguous or tragic only underlines the amorality of digging Walt out of his personal hell for his swan song while everyone else he hurt is left holding the bag and dealing with his fallout.
“But Walt was sad that he’d never see Holly or Walt Jr. again!” Walt was diagnosed with terminal cancer in the Pilot and it didn’t just flare back up just because he was being evil. His dying was a foregone conclusion, regardless of what actions he took, as was his never seeing Holly grow up and the family losing him as a father. How, then, is the somber tone of the episode not misplaced and disingenuous? Add his revelation that he did it all for the thrill and ultimately he gets to reclaim his name as Heisenberg and die with his “true Felina” and…
And just imagine how tickled Walt would be by his inevitable front-page obituary involving slain neo-Nazis and a robot machine gun.
This finale had the same breezy, unremorseful sentimentality and protagonist-centric morality as the Dexter finale. After five seasons of moralistic finger-wagging (to an extent I found excessive) he rewards those fans who found vicarious thrills in a thoughtless, destructive power fantasy only by propping up even worse monsters. If Gilligan was going to have the finale be this amoral, I needed a much bigger rush than just the final scene to get swept up in it. Else, it’s trying to force me to empathize with a villain who thinks he gets it but hasn’t learned a goddamn thing. At least not a goddamn thing of substance that isn’t self-pitying or self-aggrandizing.
Look at the Gretchen/Eliot scene. Their characterization was too shallow for viewers to overcome the usual bias against rich yuppies. On the other end, the show has just spent the last two episodes painting Walt as undeserving of the catharsis of his power fantasy and having lost his Heisenberg mojo. Yet what could a fan feel, other than the joy of basking in Walt’s bold brilliance, when the laser-sights popped up? Go Walt! So badass! That’s the rub. Moreover both Skyler and Walt Jr. rejected Walt’s money for moral reasons. So not only are fans rooting for Walt to extort a relatively innocent couple, they’re rooting for Walt to do so in service of overriding his family’s desire they not benefit from his drug money. All for the sake of his ego.
It doesn’t matter what tragedy is actually left behind if Walt dies with a smile on his face thinking, “I did it.” Not only is that winning, that’s winning under the premises the show condemned.
This final season (and the show as a whole) was about consequences. “Felina” did a 180 and let Walt glide over them and get one last badass caper for the road. If the far more lurid and less moralistic The Shield felt it necessary to dole out some poetic justice, and the more lurid still Sons of Anarchy doesn’t completely avoid just punishment (unless it’s inconvenient to the plot), how the hell did Vince “Lucifer ex machine/plane crash” Gilligan succumb to such nonjudgmental pandering?
Then let’s talk about everything just sort of falling into Walt’s lap (in the case of the car keys literally). Vic Mackey, another antihero/villain protagonist, had to scramble full-tilt for his ending as he clashed against the machinations of almost everyone he wronged, not to mention his own convictions, the entire way. Walt just kind of glided along like some avenging spectre on an atonement/vendetta spree while everyone else was inert.
This finale was not only not up to snuff structurally (Can a show really get a pass for only dealing with its protagonist and having the type of scene count I only find in amateur first draft scripts? Skinny Pete and Badger had more lines than Jesse—the second lead.) “Felina” undid the arc of the entire show.
Walt isn’t even required to take the initiative to commit suicide in order to avoid arrest. Luckily, he finds himself accidentally fatally shot and just has to lie down. This, mind you, nullifying half the point of his final scene with Jesse where he wants Jesse to kill him and Jesse refuses telling him to do it himself.
If that doesn’t demonstrate both how tidy the plotting was and how muddied the themes/morals, I don’t know what does.
On the question of why does Walt need/want to kill Lydia, I think it’s pretty simple.
When taking to Badger and Skinny Pete, Walt realizes that Jesse must be behind the blue meth. Now, Alan has written that Walt was surprised to see Jesse was actually a slave of Jack’s, not a partner, but I don’t believe this to be remotely true.
Walt knows that Jack and his goons would be able to compel Jesse to cook. He knows full well there would be no need to cut him in on a partnership. It wouldn’t make sense at all. He flat out knows Jesse must be imprisoned.
What he also knows is that Lydia came to his carwash begging him to come back and fix her meth purity problem. That problem has somehow been solved, so he suspects — correctly — that Lydia KNOWS the reasons the quality is “better than ever” (as Skinny Pete describes it!)… because Todd has Jesse Pinkman. This makes Lydia and accomplice to all of it.
From there, you can either read it as Heisenberg wants to put an end to everyone who’s involved in trying to imitate his meth empire, or you can read it as Walter White has had months to reflect on his actions and wants to save Jesse — and kill ALL his captors — before he dies. I’d argue it’s the latter, since I also believe that part of Walt’s plan at the end was to allow Jesse the opportunity to kill him.