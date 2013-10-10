Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 205: ‘The Walking Dead’ & more

Better late than never, it’s time for a new Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. When last we left you, we were going to review some of the fall’s lesser shows like “Super Fun Night” and “Sean Saves the World,” and then do another podcast on Monday discussing “The Tomorrow People,” “American Horror Story: Co-ven,” etc., but life got in the way repeatedly. The planets finally aligned today, however, and while we had to skip a bunch of premieres, we were still able to discuss tonight’s debut of “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland,” the return of “The Walking Dead” on Sunday, early winners and losers of the new fall season, the flood of spin-offs being developed and all the rumblings about Showtime executives interfering with “Homeland” and “Dexter.”

With the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, don’t expect the next podcast til Tuesday at the earliest.

The rundown:

“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” (00:01:40 – 00:16:20) Season 4 of “The Walking Dead” (00:16:25 – 00:26:25) Early Season Successes and Failures (00:26:30 – 00:49:30) Listener Mail – Spinoffs (00:50:05 – 00:56:15) Listener Mail – Showtime meddling (00:56:20 – 01:04:55)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.