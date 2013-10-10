Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 205: ‘The Walking Dead’ & more

Better late than never, it’s time for a new Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. When last we left you, we were going to review some of the fall’s lesser shows like “Super Fun Night” and “Sean Saves the World,” and then do another podcast on Monday discussing “The Tomorrow People,” “American Horror Story: Co-ven,” etc., but life got in the way repeatedly. The planets finally aligned today, however, and while we had to skip a bunch of premieres, we were still able to discuss tonight’s debut of “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland,” the return of “The Walking Dead” on Sunday, early winners and losers of the new fall season, the flood of spin-offs being developed and all the rumblings about Showtime executives interfering with “Homeland” and “Dexter.”
With the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, don’t expect the next podcast til Tuesday at the earliest.
The rundown:
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
For some reason the link to Dan’s blog is redirecting to the main hitfix page.
The HTML coding for the link was missing a few characters. That’s been fixed. Thanks.
Kept looking and looking for this on my iTouch!
Enjoyed the podcast. Really agree with Alan that it is very strange that ABC and especially Marvel would make the kind of show they have with “Agents of SHIELD”. As he says, it looks like it’s either from the Eighties or from a cheap cable channel like USA or TNT. Even if this allows it to be modestly profitable in its time slot, how does this not potentially undermine Marvel’s movie brand? And why take the risk when the damage may occur in subtle, hard-to-measure (but nevertheless costly) ways?
Why wouldn’t they at the very least start out with something that looked expensive, featured guest appearances from a few superheroes, and then gradually dial that stuff down over time after they’ve got an audience settled in?
