Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 207

Happy Monday, boys and girls! For real this time! For the first time in a few weeks, the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast comes to you on its regularly scheduled day, in part because the office where I current rent space is in the process of being dismantled (you may be able to hear the sounds of movers and contractors in the background of today’s show), and if we didn’t record today, we probably wouldn’t be able to for a while. This week, we discuss NBC’s droopy “Dracula,” Cinemax airing the first season of “Strike Back” under the title of “Strike Back: Origins,” check in on “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD,” discuss last week’s TV news, answer some mail and then do our second “Homeland” segment in a row because last night’s episode, for good or (mostly) ill, demanded it.
It’s unclear exactly when my new office will be set up, but hopefully we can aim for two Mondays in a row.
The rundown:
(haven’t listened the episode yet): Alan (or Dan), have you guys given up on The Good Wife or just no time for reviewing it? I thought all episodes of this season – especially the newest one – were all very strong. Surprisingly my favorite show airing on Sunday nights (next to Boardwalk and Eastbound)
StartToMelt – We were gonna check in on “Good Wife” this week, but everybody was hyping next Sunday’s episode, so we decided to hold off and check in after that one.
-Daniel
I have a feeling that the idea behind making Dracula an alternative fuel magnate had more to do with making him more Christian Grey-like than anything else.
And I refuse to call the show anything but Dr. Acula.
let’s not start shaming slutty history now… it’s 2013 people
A straight up spy thriller without all this hacky bullshit with some Mad Men style probably would have been a lot better show. So far this is a kid’s show and I think that’s exactly what they wanted right?
You said you’d be talking about The Return. Is that the French zombie(-ish) show I’ve heard good things about? Any more details on that?
Is Dracula’s alternative fuel solar? Please let it be solar.
Hey Alan. Is this true??
“NBC puts Parks and Rec on hiatus for 2013”
[www.vulture.com]
Sorry if you covered this in the podcast, but I didn’t hear it if you did.
Robin – We can quibble about the use of the word “hiatus.” But “Parks and Rec” will air a couple more times this year. Then it won’t air. Then it’ll air again starting in January after “Community” premieres. It’s hard to air a lone comedy in an hour unless you have repeats of a hit comedy to pair it with. So if this were CBS, “Parks and Rec” could just air with “Big Bang Theory” repeats. Instead, NBC’s gonna pull it and hold episodes for when it has another comedy to match.
So if you wanna call that “hiatus,” you can. I wouldn’t.
-Daniel