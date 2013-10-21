Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 207

Happy Monday, boys and girls! For real this time! For the first time in a few weeks, the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast comes to you on its regularly scheduled day, in part because the office where I current rent space is in the process of being dismantled (you may be able to hear the sounds of movers and contractors in the background of today’s show), and if we didn’t record today, we probably wouldn’t be able to for a while. This week, we discuss NBC’s droopy “Dracula,” Cinemax airing the first season of “Strike Back” under the title of “Strike Back: Origins,” check in on “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD,” discuss last week’s TV news, answer some mail and then do our second “Homeland” segment in a row because last night’s episode, for good or (mostly) ill, demanded it.

It’s unclear exactly when my new office will be set up, but hopefully we can aim for two Mondays in a row.

The rundown:

“Dracula” (00:01:20 – 00:19:05)

“Strike Back: Origins” (00:19:05 – 00:28:25)

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (00:28:30 – 42:15)

Recent TV News (00:42:20 – 00:53:15)

Listener Mail: Straight-to-Series orders (00:53:40 – 01:00:15)

“Homeland” (01:00:30 – 01:14:00)

