Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 209

The all-“Breaking Bad” edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast still exists at some indeterminate point in our future, boys and girls, but in the meantime, Dan and I did a more traditional installment this week, including discussing the return of “Mike & Molly” – which really turns into a long discussion of movie stars working in TV and vice versa – checking in on “Sleepy Hollow” and “Parenthood,” and answering several of the excellent questions you guys submitted over the past week. (Please keep ’em coming!) And please vote for us in the Podcast Awards.
The rundown:
The New “Mike & Molly” (00:00:50 – 00:18:50)
“Sleepy Hollow” (00:18:50 – 00:32:40)
Listener Mail: Hattie & “Parenthood” (00:33:05 – 00:45:30)
Listener Mail: Race & “SNL” (00:45:35 – 00:54:55)
Listener Mail: TV’s Mendoza Line: (00:55:00 – 00:59:30)
I don’t know that I’ll remember to vote every day, but I just swung you one vote anyway. :)
Just voted. Good Luck guys.
I don’t have the luxury of allowing shows to pile up on my DVR (roommates) so my definition of the Mendoza line is a show I’ll watch while doing laundry. I’ll “watch” Grimm while folding, and can even leave the room to switch from washer to dryer.
Revolution was like that until I cut bait. The once upon a time in wonderland spinoff is approaching that level, but I’m going to run out of laundry.
I thought you were both too harsh on this season of Parenthood. I was uneasy about the election storyline, but I thought they kinda pulled off a redemption of that arc in the debate episode. And none of the other storylines bother me at all–except for Jasmine being a controlling b-word, but that is just her and I kind of like that in her and Kristina we see portrayals of realistic types of women we all know in real life but rarely encounter on TV.
The lack of diversity on SNL is disappointing. But I can’t agree that they are particularly unfunny this year. Most of their sketches have been about average for their recent era; but they did one filmed bit–a “preview” for a fictitious Wes Anderson Halloween film called “The Midnight Coterie of Sinister Intruders”–that was a scream, one of the funniest things they have *ever* done.
I think that the mayoral storyline is so epicly bad that it’s downgrading the quality of the entire series. You know that moment when you realize the Star Wars trilogy isn’t about Luke Skywalker, but rather Anakin’s redemption? That’s Parenthood now. This wasn’t a show about a close knit, sometime cultish, but always heartwarming, family. It was actually the tale of how a woman with no experience, qualifications, and who suffers from stage fright, wound up as mayor. Heck, she couldn’t even handle the meeting w/ the Real Estate guy without meekly slouching in her chair and mumbling like Drew. And she’s going to be MAYOR.
I like Anna Faris, but she’s no movie star. Pitt, DiCaprio, Downey Jr… those are movie stars. And McCarthy, at least until the audience gets tired of her shtick.
Please excuse the long comment but The Podcast was inspiring.
I thoroughly enjoyed the Mendoza Line idea for various and sentimental reasons; Mario used to play for my Bucs.
Anyway it got me thinking about other sports to television analogies. I think Dan mentioned JJ Abrams. So I started pondering like maybe how would we describe Chuck Lorre’s television oeuvre to the casual football fan?
It’s basically OJ Simpson. Check the career here, I’ve actually thought some this through, — great player by all the standard production numbers, popular with the masses thereby generating loads of money; the shows have a certain charisma and swagger that makes it somewhat understandable why he’s seen as entertaining and noteworthy.
But looking behind the smooth public facade you discover he’s blind to his privelege, he’s at times seriously vulgar and crude, he beats his wife, he’s a bigot, and he has a violent temper. Aren’t most of Chuck Lorre’s shows grounded in thinly disguised misogyny, bigotry and uncivil behavior? That and the nearly self-parodic retread jokery of course (think of the Naked Gun parallels here).
These shows are OJ; they just haven’t cut anyone’s throat yet.
[side note – though I seriously considered slicing my own throat out of sheer despair for myself as a man and the entirety of humanity during an episode of Two and Half Men in 2008]
I find this is fun and surprisingly easy too. I have another.
Let us consider the evolution of the AMC network programming. Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Rubicon, The Prisoner, The Walking Dead, The Killing, Hell on Wheels, The Talking Dead, The Pitch, Small Town Security, Talking Bad. You guys can see the ‘progression’ right?
AMC is one of your favorite aging pitchers; everyone knows his name, he’s still puts butts in the seats but mostly for increasingly nostalgic reasons. In reality, by the metrics, he’s lost his heater and his velocity is dropping madly. However he’s learned to throw some junk to get key outs. He can give you maybe five not so terrible innings most days of the week and the kids still want his autograph but even he suspects he’s just coasting on reputation and fond rembrance of his early success. He’s thinking of juicing. Finally, he’s also grossly overpaid in the late years of a front-loaded contract his agent wrangled for him after an outstanding 2009 season.
AMC is Mark Fidrych.
Actually after some research, I think I can definitively state AMC is Keith McDonald. Here’s the link:
[www.baseball-almanac.com]
You have to scroll down to the Fast Facts for the kicker. Can you tell I loathe AMC as a network model?
Thanks for reading, keep up the future award-winning Podcasting! I will vote early and often. Van Alden will see to it.
You guys talking about how they don’t ackknolwedge Haddie in her absence reminded me of how they handled Michael Scott on The Office after the character left.
They could and should have had him write Jim or Pam regularly, have Dwight mention phone calls to him, etc, he was a big part of their lives and they’d surely keep in touch. Hell there’s no way they could have stopped Michael keeping in touch with them. But instead the show just didn’t even mention him for like a season and a half. It was so unnatural.
For me, the TV Mendoza line are shows that seem terrible (just like a .200 BA seems terrible), but manage to stay on the air for years. As examples, I present to you:
“According to Jim” and “Rules of Engagement”!
I’m really looking forward to the Breaking Bad podcast. Alan’s review helped ease the pain of the finale’s cop out, and was one of the few critical reviews I’ve seen.
I therefore can’t wait to hear Alan’s unfiltered comments now that the hyberbole has died down.
The most critical review I’ve seen is Auon’s cop out article, and I think Alan (amongst others) might agree with most of its sentiments.
[www.popmatters.com]
It certainly antagonized many people at TWOP – where I discovered it – and is well worth a read.