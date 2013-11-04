Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 209

The

The all-“Breaking Bad” edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast still exists at some indeterminate point in our future, boys and girls, but in the meantime, Dan and I did a more traditional installment this week, including discussing the return of “Mike & Molly” – which really turns into a long discussion of movie stars working in TV and vice versa – checking in on “Sleepy Hollow” and “Parenthood,” and answering several of the excellent questions you guys submitted over the past week. (Please keep ’em coming!) And please vote for us in the Podcast Awards.

The rundown:

The New “Mike & Molly” (00:00:50 – 00:18:50)
“Sleepy Hollow” (00:18:50 – 00:32:40)
Listener Mail: Hattie & “Parenthood” (00:33:05 – 00:45:30)
Listener Mail: Race & “SNL” (00:45:35 – 00:54:55)
Listener Mail: TV’s Mendoza Line: (00:55:00 – 00:59:30)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

