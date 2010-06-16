Firewall & Iceberg podcast, episode 21: ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘The Gates,’ ‘Scoundrels,’ ‘Memphis Beat’ & more

#Breaking Bad
Senior Television Writer
06.16.10 16 Comments

The

Busy week for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan and I preview a bunch of new shows (few of them very good, alas), continue our summer run through “Undeclared” and weigh in on the “Breaking Bad” finale. Though I guessed late in the podcast that this would be our longest installment ever, it actually clocks in a little under an hour, and here are the segment times:
ABC’s “Scoundrels” and “The Gates” — 01:55 – 15:35
“Memphis Beat” — 15:40 – 19:30
“Hot in Cleveland” — 19:30 – 23:15
ESPN’s “June 17, 1994” — 23:15 – 27:35
“Undeclared” — 27:40 – 39:35
“Rubicon” — 39:40 – 45:00
“Breaking Bad” — 45:25 – 56:35
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, or just stream it over at Dan’s blog.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking Bad
TAGS30 FOR 30ALAN SEPINWALLBREAKING BADFirewall IcebergMEMPHIS BEATRUBICONThe GatesUNDECLARED

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP