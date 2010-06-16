Busy week for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan and I preview a bunch of new shows (few of them very good, alas), continue our summer run through “Undeclared” and weigh in on the “Breaking Bad” finale. Though I guessed late in the podcast that this would be our longest installment ever, it actually clocks in a little under an hour, and here are the segment times:

ABC’s “Scoundrels” and “The Gates” — 01:55 – 15:35 “Memphis Beat” — 15:40 – 19:30 “Hot in Cleveland” — 19:30 – 23:15 ESPN’s “June 17, 1994” — 23:15 – 27:35 “Undeclared” — 27:40 – 39:35 “Rubicon” — 39:40 – 45:00 “Breaking Bad” — 45:25 – 56:35