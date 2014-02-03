Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 218

#Super Bowl #Sherlock
02.03.14 5 years ago 21 Comments

The

It’s Firewall & Iceberg podcast time again, boys and girls, as Dan and I talked about yesterday’s tragedy (Philip Seymour Hoffman), yesterday’s big disappointment (the Super Bowl blowout and the commercials within it), and some of last night’s other programming. We also dipped into the mailbag and paused to comment on FOX changing its midseason schedule again.

Also, if you want more TV talk from us this week, we’ll be doing a Google+ Hangout with Mo Ryan and Matthew Rappaport from Huffington Post on Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.

The rundown:

Philip Seymour Hoffman (00:01:10 – 00:13:50)
Super Bowl Stuff (00:13:55 – 00:35:05)
“New Girl” (00:35:05 – 00:43:00)
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (00:44:15 – 00:54:20)
Listener Mail on Inept TV Law Enforcement (00:54:55 – 01:01:25)
“Bones” moving back to Mondays (01:01:35 – 01:09:25)
“Sherlock” (01:09:30 – 01:23:00)

As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl#Sherlock
TAGSBROOKLYN NINE=NINEFirewall IcebergNEW GIRLSherlockSUPER BOWL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP