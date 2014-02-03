Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 218

It’s Firewall & Iceberg podcast time again, boys and girls, as Dan and I talked about yesterday’s tragedy (Philip Seymour Hoffman), yesterday’s big disappointment (the Super Bowl blowout and the commercials within it), and some of last night’s other programming. We also dipped into the mailbag and paused to comment on FOX changing its midseason schedule again.
Also, if you want more TV talk from us this week, we’ll be doing a Google+ Hangout with Mo Ryan and Matthew Rappaport from Huffington Post on Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.
The rundown:
What a lousy game it was. As usual The Simpsons has a reference for everything: [www.youtube.com]
I would put Enlisted ahead of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Among the first season sitcoms, I would put Trophy Wife, Enlisted and Sean Saves the World ahead of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Especially Trophy Wife — that show is woefully underappreciated.
Not me. 9-9 s the only new comedy this season that I have stuck with. I tried the others mentioned, in the case of Trophy Wife more than one episode, and was basically ‘meh’. But I love me some Brooklyn 9-9.
I haven’t been able to connect to the fictional reality of Nine-Nine, despite being a fan of Andy Samberg. It feels like a bunch of skit characters to me. I don’t know what the difference is between it and other sitcoms that makes it less believable.
download as mp3 link isn’t working for me
Link fixed.
Thanks for using my question Alan! I enjoyed the breakdown.
No offense, but cultural critics spending 20+ minutes discussing commercial advertisements, non-ironically, is such a perfect expression of the engineering of consent in the US.
I don’t get it. Are Alan and Dan tricking us into watching commercials? Those bastards! #esurancesave30
Clearly not.
Gotta agree. Somewhere along the line, we were convinced that “the commercials are the best part” and thus spend way too much time analyzing them. Spoiler alert: the commercials have NEVER been the best part, and every year you act surprised that they aren’t that good. .
They’re commercials. Targeted to the lowest common denominator. Of course they are going to consist of talking animals and injuries to the groin. Stop buying into the hype. You’ve basically bought into a commercial on commercials
Also, I’m all for paying the bills, but you really should get a better sponsor than a TV show. This podcast, which reviews TV shows, being brought to us by a TV show is just all kinds of wrong. Sell Snapple or something. It was good enough for the Sopranos.
Kronicfatigue, when Snapple offers to advertise with us, we will happily take their money. In this case, it’s a commercial from a show we have never discussed on the podcast, that I haven’t written a word about since the pilot aired, and that is unlikely to come up in future discussions on the podcast or video show.
The bills have to get paid somehow. If you don’t trust us to give our honest opinions regardless, then such is life…
Dan reminds me that we may have actually discussed Suits on the podcast, but, again, that would’ve been years ago, and neither of us has watched it since. The larger point stands.
I see nothing wrong with a podcast about TV being sponsored by TV shows. Ads are content too. Since I’m interested in TV I’m more interested in ads about it than for unrelated products like Snapple.
Dan, kudos for your good taste and cinema. My favorite Philip Seymour Hoffman performance is in Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, which (speaking of working with great directors) also happens to be the great Sydney Lumet’s last feature film. Hoffman playing a drug addict in that film now will be eerie on rewatch I’m sure.
And yes: The Talented Mr. Ripley is a great film (must give my wife credit for turning me onto that one); but I hope you have seen the French version which is even better. In French it is titled Plein Soleil, but it has curiously been titled Purple Noon in English.
Interesting that Alan mentions the Lester Bangs role as his favorite, as my wife and I just talked about that one the night before Hoffman died. We happened to discover that we both have the same favourite Van Morrison song: “Madame George”. So I looked on Google for lists of top 10 Van Morrison songs and found that other people’s lists did not even include that song among any of the 10, disappointingly. But in the Wikipedia entry, I learned that Morrison himself considered it his best song; and further, murmured out loud to my wife that Lester Bangs waxed rhapsodic about the song.
She did not know who Bangs was, so I explained that he was played by Philip Seymour Hoffman in Almost Famous. She has seen and likes that film, but did not remember the character. Yet the next day, when it was announced that Hoffman had died, she was as bummed as anyone and clearly demonstrated that she knew his work in several other films.
So I guess the memorability of that Bangs role really varies. I doubt I would put it in my top five although it was fine.
I really hate to hear it said that it is unlikely for Showtime to release the pilot if it is finished. I find it really appalling that it would be considered standard practice to embargo an artist’s last work.
Ugh used voice dictation to compose that and I now see that Siri took ‘taste IN cinema’ to be ‘taste AND cinema’. Not too smart, Siri!
SlackerInc – I’m a big fan of “Purple Noon.” Alain Delon is the man! I personally prefer “Talented Mr. Ripley,” but would never begrudge a preference the other way. I also like the whole Patricia Highsmith series of books.
I don’t think Showtime would be embargoing “Happyish” so much as they’d just be feeling that a 30-minute pilot wasn’t enough to be representative of what the show was supposed to be? Or something? Or, as Alan suggested, they may still want to try recasting it and doing the pilot again? We’ll see.
-Daniel
Dan, you continue to impress with your Delon shoutout. Have you ever made a Flickchart ranking list? Here is mine in case you want to see what other movies I love:
[www.flickchart.com]
Dan, you continue to impress with your Delon shoutout. Have you ever made a Flickchart ranking list? Here is mine in case you want to see what movies I love the most: flickchart.com/slackerinc
P.S. Had to post as a guest this time because I was stuck in an endless loop of being asked to sign in.
Dan, you said Republicans were no more likely than anyone else to object to the Coca-Cola ad. But the reactions of Glenn Beck, Allan West, and other conservative pundits cited here strongly suggest otherwise:
[m.nydailynews.com]