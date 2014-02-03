Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 218

It’s Firewall & Iceberg podcast time again, boys and girls, as Dan and I talked about yesterday’s tragedy (Philip Seymour Hoffman), yesterday’s big disappointment (the Super Bowl blowout and the commercials within it), and some of last night’s other programming. We also dipped into the mailbag and paused to comment on FOX changing its midseason schedule again.

Also, if you want more TV talk from us this week, we’ll be doing a Google+ Hangout with Mo Ryan and Matthew Rappaport from Huffington Post on Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.

The rundown:

Philip Seymour Hoffman (00:01:10 – 00:13:50)

Super Bowl Stuff (00:13:55 – 00:35:05)

“New Girl” (00:35:05 – 00:43:00)

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (00:44:15 – 00:54:20)

Listener Mail on Inept TV Law Enforcement (00:54:55 – 01:01:25)

“Bones” moving back to Mondays (01:01:35 – 01:09:25)

“Sherlock” (01:09:30 – 01:23:00)

As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.