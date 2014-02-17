Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 220

It’s likely the last Monday Firewall & Iceberg podcast for a while, as I should be mobile enough to return to my office for the video shows starting next week. Next week will be busy enough that we’ll need two different shows to fit in all the premieres, but this week is fairly mild, with a new CW soap, a pair of disappointing NBC comedies and some mail – plus Dan clarifying his position on Greta Gerwig and “How I Met Your Dad” – among the topics.
WARNING: I cough. A lot. Just a cold, and hopefully it goes away by next week.
The rundown:
How are you not talking about True Detective? It’s all *anyone* is talking about!
We’ll do it at the end of the season.
Fraac – We reviewed it. We’ll talk about it at the end. Promise!
But if it’s all anybody’s talking about, it’d be wicked boring for us to say the same thing.
Plus, Alan reviews every week. So he’s talking about it!
-Daniel
Have you seen more than we have?
Alan reviewed every episode of Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and Homeland, yet you still found time to have intriguing conversations about virtually every new episode of those shows. I have to admit that while I appreciate you both discussing all of these network and Amazon shows, you don’t seem remotely inspired or interested in any of them and it’s really dragging the podcast down. You’re both much more entertaining when you discuss something you care about, or something that Dan really angry. Not complaining, just hoping you’ll get back to topics you’re inspired by.
“Dragging the podcast down”?
Oh.
-Daniel
Sorry! That came across the wrong way. The podcast is always a must-listen, but it heights amazing heights when you’re both exciting about the topic. You haven’t had a lot to say about these new shows, and I miss your enthusiasm for exciting TV.
Sorry for the typos. I need an editor.
True Detective totally takes place in the same world as True Blood (which I know you hate). It’s the same network, same adjective, same state, same off-kilter opening, and even the same actor, the dude who plays Frank on “Raising Hope.”
:)
The opening credits montage and music do seem to be recycling True Blood’s vibe.
True Blood and True Detective are nothing alike. If you think they are, you might want to check your medication.
I don’t for a second think they’re alike. I know my trash from my treasure. But there are more hot werewolves on True Blood. LOL
I hope you eventually review The 100 when it gets closer to airdate. It may be cheesy fodder but the trailer at least looks 100x better than Star Crossed.
Ed – Oh, we will. And it’s not.
-Daniel
“It’s the Brown vs. Board of Education of Alien Public Schools.”
-Alan Sepinwall
I want to see this on posters, DVD jackets, commercials…
I’d agree that I’d love to hear a True Detective and think that there is plenty of material to recap and speculate on (every bit as much as Mad Men or Breaking Bad anyway) and I love getting Dan and Alan’s take. Though, given that there is only 3 episodes left, maybe it is too late.
This was an especially fun podcast. Loved the discussion of potential True Detective crossovers and thanks for warning us about those 3 shows (not that I would have come with 1,000 miles of Star-Crossed). I might watch the pilot and maybe another episode or 2 of About a Boy, even though I’ve never seen the movie, but it doesn’t sound like a show worth sticking with. No interest at all in Growing Up Whatever. I didn’t notice the coughing at all, Alan, don’t worry about it.
Love you guys, not looking forward to the return of the Video show though. It’s been great having it all in audio again for a few weeks.