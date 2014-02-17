Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 220

It’s likely the last Monday Firewall & Iceberg podcast for a while, as I should be mobile enough to return to my office for the video shows starting next week. Next week will be busy enough that we’ll need two different shows to fit in all the premieres, but this week is fairly mild, with a new CW soap, a pair of disappointing NBC comedies and some mail – plus Dan clarifying his position on Greta Gerwig and “How I Met Your Dad” – among the topics.

WARNING: I cough. A lot. Just a cold, and hopefully it goes away by next week.

The rundown:

“Star-Crossed” (00:01:50 – 00:13:50)

“About a Boy” (00:14:15 – 00:27:00)

“Growing Up Fisher” (00:27:05 – 00:39:20)

Listener Mail: Late-Night transition and location (00:39:45 – 00:48:15)

Listener Mail: Crossovers (00:48:20 – 00:56:10)

Greta Gerwig and “How I Met Your Dad” (00:56:10 – 01:02:20)

As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.