Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 221

Hey, so remember how the Firewall & Iceberg video show was going to return this week, and there was so much to talk about that even a video show and a podcast would barely be enough to contain it all? Well, technical difficulties scotched the video show’s relaunch, which pushed this week’s podcast up a day and also forced us to compress a lot of material into it (and dump other things, like a planned “True Detective” segment). With any luck, all the glitches will be worked out for next week, but in the meantime this is a review-heavy podcast, full of stuff we really liked, stuff we really hated, and a few things that fell in between.
The rundown:
Harold Ramis (00:01:25 – 00:05:00)
Weird NBC Moves (00:05:00 – 00:15:00)
“Mind Games” (00:15:15 – 00:21:50)
“Game of Arms” (00:21:50 – 00:27:40)
“Mixology” (00:27:40 – 00:35:15)
“The Americans” (00:35:20 – 00:42:30)
“The Red Road” (00:42:30 – 00:51:10)
“Vikings” (00:51:15 – 00:55:19)
“Hannibal” (00:55:20 – 01:03:30)
“Bates Motel” (01:03:35 – 01:08:25)
“Those Who Kill” (01:08:35 – 01:16:30)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.
There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
Join The Discussion: Log In With