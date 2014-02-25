Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 221

Hey, so remember how the Firewall & Iceberg video show was going to return this week, and there was so much to talk about that even a video show and a podcast would barely be enough to contain it all? Well, technical difficulties scotched the video show’s relaunch, which pushed this week’s podcast up a day and also forced us to compress a lot of material into it (and dump other things, like a planned “True Detective” segment). With any luck, all the glitches will be worked out for next week, but in the meantime this is a review-heavy podcast, full of stuff we really liked, stuff we really hated, and a few things that fell in between.

The rundown:

Harold Ramis (00:01:25 – 00:05:00)

Weird NBC Moves (00:05:00 – 00:15:00)

“Mind Games” (00:15:15 – 00:21:50)

“Game of Arms” (00:21:50 – 00:27:40)

“Mixology” (00:27:40 – 00:35:15)

“The Americans” (00:35:20 – 00:42:30)

“The Red Road” (00:42:30 – 00:51:10)

“Vikings” (00:51:15 – 00:55:19)

“Hannibal” (00:55:20 – 01:03:30)

“Bates Motel” (01:03:35 – 01:08:25)

“Those Who Kill” (01:08:35 – 01:16:30)

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.