Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 222

It’s a Firewall & Iceberg two-fer day! Minor technical difficulties bumped the return of the video show to this morning, and Dan and I also recorded a new podcast today discussing several other premieres, the recent “HIMYM” development, and a look back at “True Detective” so far, along with some speculation on the finale (which neither of us has seen).
The rundown:
“Sirens” (00:01:00 – 00:09:00)
“Resurrection” (00:09:05 – 00:17:10)
“From Dusk Till Dawn” (00:17:15 – 00:31:05)
The “How I Met Your Mother” twist (00:31:30 – 43:00)
“True Detective” pre-finale (00:43:00 – 01:06:40)
“NBC’s bringing back ‘Heroes’ and Bo does have powers”
Powers, Alan? Do you not remember that ‘Heroes’ referred to them exclusively as “abilities”?
Trailer Park Boys is coming back for 2 new seasons and you don’t even in include it in the podcast?! SHAME!
There is a big schism in True Detective fans (on Reddit) between those who think Audrey must have had some contact with the Yellow King and those who think all that was just a literary mirroring device. On the one hand, if that’s a twist then at this stage it’s too obvious. On the other hand, if it’s a red herring after Pizzollato promised no tricks, that would be quite a betrayal.
I made this comment on Dan’s blog of this podcast, but it seems relevant here:
“For me, one thing that would disappoint me a bit with the True Detective finale is they need to get back to their Chekhov’s gun of Marty repeatedly talking about the detective’s curse. What was under his nose that he missed so much? Could it just be the stuff with his family gradually being distanced from him? I assume it has to do with the doll scene/crown scene/daughter acting out sexually at an older age and that it somehow ties into the cult/The Yellow King, but I’m really not sure what to expect there. Otherwise, I don’t think much would disappoint me in the TD finale. I have no idea what to expect.”
I don’t understand the literary mirror device; could you expand on that? Are you saying The Yellow King itself is a literary mirroring device and there is no real Yellow King?
Like, Audrey is messed up in ways that reflect Marty’s work because that’s the messiness of life. Something arty like that. They do this in novels, apparently. In television it seems more like a cheap trick.
No comment on Milch’s ‘The Money’ getting passed on by HBO? Any word on the rationale behind this incredibly disappointing decision? And what are the odds Milch shops it to Starz, Netflix or Showtime?
In re: True Detective and Sticking the Landing.
I feel investing too literally in The Yellow King dimension of the story will lead to degrees of disappointment. The King, the cult, Carcosa et al. are the darker reflection of traditionally accepted Religion and its beliefs. Rust deconstructed this for us at the tent revival. All religions are social constructs based on community accepted narratives. Narratives that allow us to mask the true (horrific?, banal?) Natures of Human Existence and the Universe. Constructs like Patriarchies, Family Trees, Monarchies, (twig pyramids and crowns?) Narratives like Original Sin, Redemption, Self-sacrifice for the good of the Community. So I think The Yellow King and Carcosa only really exist as The Good Lord and Heaven do for most, as characters in the imagination of the storytellers and the believers. Thus I do not feel Pizzolatto has to tie this all together coherently to keep it satisfying.
To Stick the Landing he only has to tie off the circles of the True lives of Rust and Marty. I think we’re missing significant pieces of each of them that will be the reveals tonight that will have the most successful impact.
Regarding the unmasking of each of the True detectives, it may be that the few TV dramas I absorb are beginning to share their DNA in my mind but —
–The few self-narrated details of Rust’s daughter’s death reminds me of a not-the-whole-story retelling of Jere Burns’ rehab counselor’s story around the campfire in Breaking Bad S3. Did Rust accidently, negligently, injure and kill his own daughter in a similar way? Backed over her tricycle in the driveway maybe? That guilt would explain a lot about Rust’s flat circle from that point on. His own police co-workers helped cover up his culpability, no charges were filed? This fuels his distrust of the PD structure and authority.
— The Dora Lange murder scene seems staged by someone maybe familiar and influenced by the Carcosa cult (shades of the current Hannibal) but not a direct part of it. It probably did get Rev. Tuttle’s attention, it may have been staged for that exact effect even but why? Did Rust have something to do with it? To smoke out the Reverend? Bring the whole thing to Light?
— And did Marty abuse his daughter Audrey directly at some point in the past? Is that his guilt trip? Or is he more subtly guilty of constructing a family life that would perpetuate the male authority model still protected in seemingly natural ways by the structures of society still today? I think he is pretty much as portrayed, a ‘good’ man that doesn’t realize his actions are corrosive and hurtful especially to the women around him. Maybe Audrey as a child spied Marty and Maggie in the throes of (for lack of a better description) anger and alcohol-fueled, power-structure sex? And never asked any questions. Could explain the doll/rape tableau, her sketches and her alienation from specifically Marty among other things.
I fully trust and expect (though I hate ‘expectations’) that Pizzolatto pulls this all together at least for a few cogent moments or two tonight. That will be enough for me I think. Whatever does occur though, I suspect I will be left with the haunting. lingering impression that Det.’s Papinia and Gilbough and survivors will be going through the same motions in eight to ten years or so. And so it goes.
Enjoy the Finale and Happy Flat Circles to you all!!
:) :) :) :) :) :) :) ;)
