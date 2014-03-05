Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 222

03.05.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

The

It’s a Firewall & Iceberg two-fer day! Minor technical difficulties bumped the return of the video show to this morning, and Dan and I also recorded a new podcast today discussing several other premieres, the recent “HIMYM” development, and a look back at “True Detective” so far, along with some speculation on the finale (which neither of us has seen).

The rundown:

“Sirens” (00:01:00 – 00:09:00)
“Resurrection” (00:09:05 – 00:17:10)
“From Dusk Till Dawn” (00:17:15 – 00:31:05)
The “How I Met Your Mother” twist (00:31:30 – 43:00)
“True Detective” pre-finale (00:43:00 – 01:06:40)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

