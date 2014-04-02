Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 224

It’s Firewall & Iceberg time, with some more light-hearted “How I Met Your Mother” finale discussion (after some vitriol in yesterday’s F&I video show), sandwiched in between some AMC talk, with a review of the disappointing “Turn” and some discussion of “The Walking Dead” season finale. Lots of good emails this week, in fact, so keep the questions coming!
The rundown:
“Turn” (00:01:20 – 00:11:30)
Listener Mail: “Dexter” vs “HIMYM” (00:11:50 – 00:14:40)
Listener Mail: Uncontested Best Episodes (00:14:55 – 00:27:45)
Listener Mail: Death of Reruns (00:27:45 – 00:36:10)
Listener Mail: Death of Television Without Pity (00:36:10 – 00:40:30)
Listener Mail: “HIMYM” Ratings Rise/Quality Drop (00:40:30 – 00:45:55)
The “Walking Dead” Finale (00:46:00 – 01:00:30)
As I tweeted in reply to Alan, WKRP In Cincinnati’s “Turkey Drop” is an easy “uncontested best episode”. By now, it is largely the only WKRP episode anyone has ever heard of, and it solely responsible for keeping WKRP around in pop culture’s collective memory.
Absolutely and I had it in my mind to mention that one at one point and forgot. It is, as you say, the only thing anybody associates with the show other than the theme song…
My favorite WKRP is “The Americanization of Ivan”.
I don’t think “Turkey’s Away” is even the best episode from the first season. (It’s in my bottom 10 overall.)
To me, “A Date With Jennifer” (with Les preparing to Foreigner’s “Hot Blooded”), “A Commercial Break” (hip, but tasteless funeral-home ad, which Carlson ultimately rejects), and “Who is Gordon Sims?” are far better.
I feel like most people acknowledge Two Cathedrals as the clear best West Wing episode.
“Issac and Ishmael” or GTFO!!!!
As I mentioned on twitter – I would be very surprised if “Two Cathedrals” isn’t the consensus best episode of The West Wing. That’s not to say there aren’t other good ones, but none that match it. Anyone disagree?
Do you mention ’33’ being the best episode of Battlestar Galactica? Related to this, and even if you don’t agree with this choice: should it be seen be seen as a failure when the best episode of a show comes very early in its run?
Dennis and Do Go On Welfare is definitely the best Always Sunny.
I figured the “The Constant” was going to get the nod for the single best episode of Lost. But for my money, the single best episode (as in, the single stand alone story that hit me the hardest) was “The Variable”.
I can’t believe that everyone isn’t mentioning Through the Looking Glass. It seems so obvious to me.
At the end of Through the Looking Glass, when we finally realize that what we’ve been watching this whole time isn’t another flashback… man, moments like that are really rare, but when they happen, it’s just magic.
My Answers (which pretty much makes them the correct answers)
Parks & Rec: Eagleton
The Office: The Client
Community: Advanced Dungeons and Dragons (my nominee for best 30 minute episode in a comedy ever)
So I watched Slap Bet, and if that’s the best HIMYM has to offer, I don’t feel like I’ve missed much. It was good and all, but there were about fifty episodes of Friends that made me laugh more. I’d put it on par with a typical episode from season four of Parks and Rec.
Maybe it has something to do with CBS. I haven’t liked any of their comedies in the Raymond era.
Speaking of HIMYM…
I’ve never watched this show, but Alan’s comment about that line in the pilot inspired me to check it out on the Netflix, and the thing that stands out is the obnoxious laugh track. Just wretched.
I know there’s a live audience, but there’s no way that wasn’t sweetened.
It’s not a live audience. The nature of the show’s production made it impossible to film in front of an audience. So they shot it in pieces and would either add pre-recorded laughs or, on occasion, screen the episodes for audiences waiting for the taping of some other sitcom.
Thanks. That explains it. I haven’t heard a laugh track that overdone since The Munsters. Again, I only watched a few minutes of the pilot (things may have been tamed down after that), but it wasn’t good.
It’s hard to do this with great shows because there is usually (many) more than one in the discussion.
But for Southland, I pick “Chaos” and I don’t have a 2nd place challenger.
Your link for “download the mp3 file” is marked as episode 224, but the actual file is for episode 223.
Haven’t listened to the Podcast yet, but House’s 3-stories seemed to really capture everything that was good about that show before it turned mediocre. It’s probably the only episode of any tv show that I know the name of (No wait, “Member’s Only” is another)
hmm, not sure why I thought that was possessive
“Interesting and dull!”
I’m curious. Do you think “Pier Pressure” could qualify for best Arrested Development? It’s the favorite of many people, but is there any consensus about that?
I like Dan, really, but he needs a moratorium on calling things weird. It’s his go to word for anything he doesn’t like and some variety would be appreciated.
In a recent podcast a couple weeks ago I counted him calling over half a dozen different shows “weird”. In maybe one or two cases that is justified but in many it’s a short cut and it would be nicer if you took a different approach.
