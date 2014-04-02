Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 224

It’s Firewall & Iceberg time, with some more light-hearted “How I Met Your Mother” finale discussion (after some vitriol in yesterday’s F&I video show), sandwiched in between some AMC talk, with a review of the disappointing “Turn” and some discussion of “The Walking Dead” season finale. Lots of good emails this week, in fact, so keep the questions coming!

The rundown:

Listener Mail: “Dexter” vs “HIMYM” (00:11:50 – 00:14:40) Listener Mail: Uncontested Best Episodes (00:14:55 – 00:27:45) Listener Mail: Death of Reruns (00:27:45 – 00:36:10) Listener Mail: Death of Television Without Pity (00:36:10 – 00:40:30) Listener Mail: “HIMYM” Ratings Rise/Quality Drop (00:40:30 – 00:45:55) The “Walking Dead” Finale (00:46:00 – 01:00:30) “Turn” (00:01:20 – 00:11:30)

