Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 224

It’s Firewall & Iceberg time, with some more light-hearted “How I Met Your Mother” finale discussion (after some vitriol in yesterday’s F&I video show), sandwiched in between some AMC talk, with a review of the disappointing “Turn” and some discussion of “The Walking Dead” season finale. Lots of good emails this week, in fact, so keep the questions coming!

The rundown:

“Turn” (00:01:20 – 00:11:30)

Listener Mail: “Dexter” vs “HIMYM” (00:11:50 – 00:14:40)
Listener Mail: Uncontested Best Episodes (00:14:55 – 00:27:45)
Listener Mail: Death of Reruns (00:27:45 – 00:36:10)
Listener Mail: Death of Television Without Pity (00:36:10 – 00:40:30)
Listener Mail: “HIMYM” Ratings Rise/Quality Drop (00:40:30 – 00:45:55)
The “Walking Dead” Finale (00:46:00 – 01:00:30)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

