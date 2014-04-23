Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 227: ‘Community,’ ‘Mad Men’ & more

04.23.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

Time for a new Firewall & Iceberg podcast, as Dan and I do our weekly “Mad Men” breakdown, discuss the latest season of “Community,” and answer a bunch of mail, which includes an excuse for a new Dan’s Reality Round-Up.

The rundown:

Listener Mail: HBO/Amazon deal (00:1:10 – 00:8:50)
Listener Mail: Dan’s Reality Roundup (00:08:55 – 00:21:00)
Listener Mail: Late-night homogeneity (00:21:00 – 00:25:45)
“Community” finale (00:25:50 – 00:39:05)
“Mad Men” (00:39:05 – 01:01:40)
