Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 227: ‘Community,’ ‘Mad Men’ & more

Time for a new Firewall & Iceberg podcast, as Dan and I do our weekly “Mad Men” breakdown, discuss the latest season of “Community,” and answer a bunch of mail, which includes an excuse for a new Dan’s Reality Round-Up.

The rundown:

Listener Mail: HBO/Amazon deal (00:1:10 – 00:8:50) Listener Mail: Dan’s Reality Roundup (00:08:55 – 00:21:00) Listener Mail: Late-night homogeneity (00:21:00 – 00:25:45) “Community” finale (00:25:50 – 00:39:05) “Mad Men” (00:39:05 – 01:01:40)

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.