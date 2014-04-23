Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 227: ‘Community,’ ‘Mad Men’ & more

Time for a new Firewall & Iceberg podcast, as Dan and I do our weekly “Mad Men” breakdown, discuss the latest season of “Community,” and answer a bunch of mail, which includes an excuse for a new Dan’s Reality Round-Up.
The rundown:
Listener Mail: HBO/Amazon deal (00:1:10 – 00:8:50)
Listener Mail: Dan’s Reality Roundup (00:08:55 – 00:21:00)
Listener Mail: Late-night homogeneity (00:21:00 – 00:25:45)
“Community” finale (00:25:50 – 00:39:05)
“Mad Men” (00:39:05 – 01:01:40)
I definitely will go back and watch some of the old HBO shows on Amazon Prime even though they’ve been available via On Demand and GO and yet never really felt compelled to watch them then (though I did watch S1 of Sopranos last year after you two reviewed pilot).
I think it will help get Amazon some new customers since this will be an offering that Neflix can’t match. You said in your previous post that Netflix has a poor movie library. But I don’t think it’s actually that bad. And compared to Prime’s movie library, I think it’s pretty good. Although there is a lot of overlap. Both services could improve their browsing features to make finding movies better.
I agree–I actually really like Netflix’s movie library, and I was glad Dan stuck up for it. If you are into “long tail” foreign and indie content, it’s pretty stellar, actually. Supplement with disc-by-mail (something Amazon can’t touch), and you’ve got access to almost everything.
Biggest benefit from Amazon Prime is free shipping. Steaming services are gravy.
I wouldn’t say it’s the biggest benefit – it all depends on what you like more: buying stuff or watching stuff. But it is a big benefit.
That said, my first thought when I heard this announcement is: if amazon keeps spending money to increase its streaming options, they will eventually increase the price of prime or separate the shipping part from it (either as a stand alone product or as an extra cost add-on).